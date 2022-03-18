Clippers vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (36-36) play against the Utah Jazz (26-26) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 14, Utah Jazz 21 (Q1 03:44)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
NAW has been really good for Utah beyond his 3-4 shooting. No assists on the stat sheet but he’s set up two, wide-open looks. – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Pickin’ up where he left off
#TakeNote | @Nickeil Alexander-Walker pic.twitter.com/6HphwqFWk3 – 9:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz start 4 of 4, including a pair of wiiiiiide-open 3s by Juancho and Royce. 10-2 lead over LAC less than 2 minutes into the game. – 9:13 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
10-2 run for the Jazz to start this one. A three from Juancho. A bucket from NAW. Very good start – 9:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is in the Donovan Mitchell role, and Juancho Hernangomez is in the Bojan Bogdanovic role.
Both have scored, and a Royce O’Neale 3 from Mike Conley have Utah on an 8-0 run and a 10-2 lead in first 117 seconds of game. – 9:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Four Utah possessions, 4-4 shooting and Ty Lue takes a timeout 1:57 into this first quarter. – 9:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to roll!
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/xewBFDjwEg – 9:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
For the first time this season, the Jazz also have an all-woman Jazz Dancers crew tonight in honor of Women’s History Month – 9:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Dialed in. 💪
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/juA5Eax8WL – 9:05 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike ♪ Nickeil ♪ Royce ♪ Juancho ♪ Rudy
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/TtrcFWOeaH – 9:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Mike Conley sits down and interviews with the person who knows him best: Mary Conley.
Find out how his militant game day rituals have softened over the years, how fatherhood has changed his perspective on the game and sharing clothes with his wife 📼
#TakeNote | @Mike Conley pic.twitter.com/uIY12uarOe – 8:59 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-28 when trailing by 15 points in a game this season.
The good news: it’s still the 1Q, so there’s time to catch up.
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Tonight in Salt Lake City:
Clippers starters are Batum, Morris, Zubac, Coffey, Jackson.
Jazz are starting Hernangomez, O’Neale, Gobert, Alexander-Walker and Conley. – 8:37 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Locked in. 🔒
🕦 6:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/JHuZIrZ9Yi – 8:28 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Jacket, vest or hoodie? 🧥
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/xZ8SDcDamR – 8:09 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The need to know for tonight’s meeting.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 8:02 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Our first all-women broadcast crew is breaking down the game versus the LA Clippers 🎤🧡
📺 Join the fun on @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30 PM MT pic.twitter.com/cZyIzofJbD – 8:00 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Hassan Whiteside is not listed as out with a non-COVID illness.
Jazz will now be without Mitchell, Bogdanovic, House, Forrest, Whiteside and Azubuike. – 7:55 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Back on the floor.
🕖 6:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/9kFzOYI439 – 7:32 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| @BucketsOneale00 remembers going to a summer league workout and losing a WHOLE TOOTH 🦷😳
“I didn’t want to smile for like a whole week.”
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
🕷🔑
Excited to share my new special, “Donovan’s Keys to the Game” in collaboration with the @nba and @thenbpa.
Tune in to @NBATV Monday, March 21 at 6:30 PM ET to catch the show. pic.twitter.com/DpXvaEWOWV – 4:35 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
