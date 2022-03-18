Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Games

Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

March 18, 2022- by

By |

Game streams

The Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) play against the Atlanta Hawks (35-35) at State Farm Arena

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies 20, Atlanta Hawks 21 (Q1 03:32)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane with another bucket from Mid range
He has 8 already early in the first – 7:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hawks Hunter counters with a middie – 7:53 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane with another 3 ball! – 7:53 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Former Memphis Grizzlies Triple Double Threat Delon Wright has been Atlanta’s engine this far – 7:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane uses the burner from deep & it’s converted! – 7:52 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Delon Wright was out of the rotation just a few days ago.
With Trae out, Wright got the start tonight.
He’s got 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in the first six minutes.
Hawks up 17-11 – 7:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In five minutes, Delon Wright has 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. – 7:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
you know trip is on that 🚫 pic.twitter.com/n7WsW2q5LT7:49 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks open up with an 11-4 lead vs. the Grizzlies.
Delon Wright is 2-for-2 from 3-point range with six early points. – 7:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Delon Wright with two triples and a nice assist to Clint Capela. The Hawks lead 11-4. Grizzlies timeout with 8:31 left in the 1Q. – 7:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good defensive stance from Memphis
Adams with the rebound
Dillon with the left hand roll to strike the first blow – 7:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
HIT THE RT BUTTON. LET’S ROCK.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/uPOT0GvpjR7:39 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹‍♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/S7XkW1xJQG7:29 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
ONE TIME FOR THE PREGAME VIBES pic.twitter.com/LEsUp5dryu7:24 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Trae Young is out tonight for the Hawks. Grizzlies legend Delon Wright starting in his place. – 7:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Grizzlies:
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Grizzlies
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Asked Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett how to beat Gonzaga:
“You better guard them b/c you can’t out-score them … We played (Memphis) last year and I walked away from the game and thought they were really good defensively. So if they still are, then it’ll be a ballgame.” – 6:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu has made 127 of 179 field goal attempts (70.9 percent) this season. pic.twitter.com/uKrvESFHjG6:53 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant walks out at State Farm Arena and I kid you not, it’s like three different sections with kids just screaming ‘Ja!’ I Have seen this a few times on the road, but still pretty wild. Superstar status. – 6:52 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
we got love everywhere we go 🦄 pic.twitter.com/t07NFIxpTL6:50 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
I’ll be on @NBATV around 710 ET to talk about the Hawks. – 6:46 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Grizzlies say Ja Morant (Back Soreness) has been upgraded to ACTIVE tonight vs. @Jaryd Wilson.
Killian Tillie (LT Knee Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 6:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is out for tonight’s game.
Danilo Gallinari is available. – 6:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is available.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is OUT for tonight. – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Memphis:
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is available.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is OUT. – 6:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/S1L5CfJmz0 pic.twitter.com/8kiBKdPf8l6:30 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The GCM Prewind Road Trip Edition is back tonight in ATL! Come join myself, @Lang Whitaker, @thefishnation & @Michael Wallace LIVE NOW on @Memphis Grizzlies IG! pic.twitter.com/5Lpk2S2DZr6:30 PM

Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Just noticed the @cantguardjake account that reported so firmly that Deshaun was going to ATL no longer exists LOLOL – 6:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Expectation is that he should…”
-Coach Jenkins on if Ja Morant is available tonight vs Hawks. Ja will have one final check and see how he feels after his pregame workout. – 6:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said the expectation today is for Ja Morant to play – 6:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on John Collins’ absence: “It’s certainly a challenge for the team. You lose your second-best player, in the sense of stats, 17 points, 8, 9 rebounds a game… John’s our spiritual leader, he brings a lot of energy. So that’s a big loss to us.” – 5:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on the 10-14 day timeline the Hawks gave regarding an update for John Collins’ injuries:
“That’s when they will talk about his injury again. I don’t think we’re saying in two weeks he’ll be back. We will re-evaluate him in two weeks.” – 5:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said John Collins will get reevaluated in two weeks. Not a given that he’s cleared by then.
Hawks will only have five regular season games remaining at that point. – 5:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan said Trae Young is a game-time decision tonight vs @Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) and Trae Young (left quad contusion) are game-time decisions for tonight, Nate McMillan says. – 5:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says that Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari are both game-time decisions. – 5:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari are game-time decisions, Nate McMillan said. – 5:51 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
For their preseason home opener Washington will face the Minnesota Lynx on April 27 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
The Mystics open up the preseason on the road in Atlanta on April 24.
#wnba5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, on John Collins absence going forward, called him the Hawks’ second-most important player.
“John is our spiritual leader.” – 5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Steph Curry has a foot injury that Warriors say will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so he will miss their visit to ATL next Friday. – 4:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say forward John Collins has a right foot strain, including a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot and his status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Update on John Collins’ foot and finger injuries.
He has a plantar fascia tear and his status will be updated in 10-14 days.
He will undergo non-surgical treatment on his foot and wear a splint on his finger for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/URaEkTfCMk4:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks announce John Collins has a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. He will wear a custom splint for remainder of the season. Over the next few days, Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his foot. His status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins got an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger yesterday and was fitted with custom splints, which he will wear for the rest of the season, Hawks say.
He’ll also undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins’ foot injury includes a plantar fascia tear, the Hawks say, as well as a right ring finger sprain.
His status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
christian dior denim flow 🦹‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/W4gaoviDt94:03 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“At the end of the day I just love the game.” – @Ziaire Williams
📺 more from shootaround ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sLC31NtWYl2:45 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
“I do see a mini-LeBron in him,” College Park’s HC said about Hawks rookie Jalen Johnson.
So why can’t he crack Atlanta’s rotation?
On where Johnson stands with his development and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
(Subscriptions for $1/month in the link)
theathletic.com/3192618/2022/0…2:38 PM

Games

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home