Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (48-22) play against the Atlanta Hawks (35-35) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 20, Atlanta Hawks 21 (Q1 03:32)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GET IT OUT THE NET.
@Desmond Bane | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/QKR6DXfL7h – 7:55 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane with another bucket from Mid range
He has 8 already early in the first – 7:54 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Former Memphis Grizzlies Triple Double Threat Delon Wright has been Atlanta’s engine this far – 7:53 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Delon Wright was out of the rotation just a few days ago.
With Trae out, Wright got the start tonight.
He’s got 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in the first six minutes.
Hawks up 17-11 – 7:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
In five minutes, Delon Wright has 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block. – 7:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks open up with an 11-4 lead vs. the Grizzlies.
Delon Wright is 2-for-2 from 3-point range with six early points. – 7:47 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Delon Wright with two triples and a nice assist to Clint Capela. The Hawks lead 11-4. Grizzlies timeout with 8:31 left in the 1Q. – 7:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Good defensive stance from Memphis
Adams with the rebound
Dillon with the left hand roll to strike the first blow – 7:43 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
HIT THE RT BUTTON. LET’S ROCK.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/uPOT0GvpjR – 7:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five out 🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
🥷 @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/S7XkW1xJQG – 7:29 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Trae Young is out tonight for the Hawks. Grizzlies legend Delon Wright starting in his place. – 7:09 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Starters:
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. the Grizzlies:
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Grizzlies
Delon Wright
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Asked Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett how to beat Gonzaga:
“You better guard them b/c you can’t out-score them … We played (Memphis) last year and I walked away from the game and thought they were really good defensively. So if they still are, then it’ll be a ballgame.” – 6:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Onyeka Okongwu has made 127 of 179 field goal attempts (70.9 percent) this season. pic.twitter.com/uKrvESFHjG – 6:53 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant walks out at State Farm Arena and I kid you not, it’s like three different sections with kids just screaming ‘Ja!’ I Have seen this a few times on the road, but still pretty wild. Superstar status. – 6:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Grizzlies say Ja Morant (Back Soreness) has been upgraded to ACTIVE tonight vs. @Jaryd Wilson.
Killian Tillie (LT Knee Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 6:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is out for tonight’s game.
Danilo Gallinari is available. – 6:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is available.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is OUT for tonight. – 6:33 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game vs. Memphis:
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is available.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is OUT. – 6:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/S1L5CfJmz0 pic.twitter.com/8kiBKdPf8l – 6:30 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
The GCM Prewind Road Trip Edition is back tonight in ATL! Come join myself, @Lang Whitaker, @thefishnation & @Michael Wallace LIVE NOW on @Memphis Grizzlies IG! pic.twitter.com/5Lpk2S2DZr – 6:30 PM
Howard Chen @TheHoChen
Just noticed the @cantguardjake account that reported so firmly that Deshaun was going to ATL no longer exists LOLOL – 6:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
“Expectation is that he should…”
-Coach Jenkins on if Ja Morant is available tonight vs Hawks. Ja will have one final check and see how he feels after his pregame workout. – 6:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins said the expectation today is for Ja Morant to play – 6:04 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on John Collins’ absence: “It’s certainly a challenge for the team. You lose your second-best player, in the sense of stats, 17 points, 8, 9 rebounds a game… John’s our spiritual leader, he brings a lot of energy. So that’s a big loss to us.” – 5:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on the 10-14 day timeline the Hawks gave regarding an update for John Collins’ injuries:
“That’s when they will talk about his injury again. I don’t think we’re saying in two weeks he’ll be back. We will re-evaluate him in two weeks.” – 5:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said John Collins will get reevaluated in two weeks. Not a given that he’s cleared by then.
Hawks will only have five regular season games remaining at that point. – 5:53 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan said Trae Young is a game-time decision tonight vs @Memphis Grizzlies. – 5:53 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) and Trae Young (left quad contusion) are game-time decisions for tonight, Nate McMillan says. – 5:52 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan says that Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari are both game-time decisions. – 5:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young and Danilo Gallinari are game-time decisions, Nate McMillan said. – 5:51 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
For their preseason home opener Washington will face the Minnesota Lynx on April 27 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
The Mystics open up the preseason on the road in Atlanta on April 24.
#wnba – 5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan, on John Collins absence going forward, called him the Hawks’ second-most important player.
“John is our spiritual leader.” – 5:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Steph Curry has a foot injury that Warriors say will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so he will miss their visit to ATL next Friday. – 4:20 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say forward John Collins has a right foot strain, including a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot and his status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Update on John Collins’ foot and finger injuries.
He has a plantar fascia tear and his status will be updated in 10-14 days.
He will undergo non-surgical treatment on his foot and wear a splint on his finger for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/URaEkTfCMk – 4:18 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks announce John Collins has a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. He will wear a custom splint for remainder of the season. Over the next few days, Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his foot. His status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins got an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger yesterday and was fitted with custom splints, which he will wear for the rest of the season, Hawks say.
He’ll also undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins’ foot injury includes a plantar fascia tear, the Hawks say, as well as a right ring finger sprain.
His status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:16 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“At the end of the day I just love the game.” – @Ziaire Williams
📺 more from shootaround ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sLC31NtWYl – 2:45 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
“I do see a mini-LeBron in him,” College Park’s HC said about Hawks rookie Jalen Johnson.
So why can’t he crack Atlanta’s rotation?
On where Johnson stands with his development and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
(Subscriptions for $1/month in the link)
theathletic.com/3192618/2022/0… – 2:38 PM
