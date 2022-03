Grizzlies vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

“I do see a mini-LeBron in him,” College Park’s HC said about Hawks rookie Jalen Johnson.So why can’t he crack Atlanta’s rotation?On where Johnson stands with his development and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️(Subscriptions for $1/month in the link)

“At the end of the day I just love the game.” – @Ziaire Williams 📺 more from shootaround ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/sLC31NtWYl

John Collins' foot injury includes a plantar fascia tear, the Hawks say, as well as a right ring finger sprain.His status will be updated in 10-14 days.

John Collins got an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger yesterday and was fitted with custom splints, which he will wear for the rest of the season, Hawks say.He’ll also undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot. – 4:17 PM

Hawks announce John Collins has a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. He will wear a custom splint for remainder of the season. Over the next few days, Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his foot. His status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:17 PM

Update on John Collins’ foot and finger injuries.He has a plantar fascia tear and his status will be updated in 10-14 days.He will undergo non-surgical treatment on his foot and wear a splint on his finger for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/URaEkTfCMk

Hawks say forward John Collins has a right foot strain, including a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot and his status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:19 PM

Steph Curry has a foot injury that Warriors say will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so he will miss their visit to ATL next Friday. – 4:20 PM

For their preseason home opener Washington will face the Minnesota Lynx on April 27 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.The Mystics open up the preseason on the road in Atlanta on April 24.

Nate McMillan said John Collins will get reevaluated in two weeks. Not a given that he’s cleared by then.Hawks will only have five regular season games remaining at that point. – 5:53 PM

Nate McMillan on the 10-14 day timeline the Hawks gave regarding an update for John Collins’ injuries:“That’s when they will talk about his injury again. I don’t think we’re saying in two weeks he’ll be back. We will re-evaluate him in two weeks.” – 5:56 PM

Nate McMillan on John Collins’ absence: “It’s certainly a challenge for the team. You lose your second-best player, in the sense of stats, 17 points, 8, 9 rebounds a game… John’s our spiritual leader, he brings a lot of energy. So that’s a big loss to us.” – 5:58 PM

“Expectation is that he should…”-Coach Jenkins on if Ja Morant is available tonight vs Hawks. Ja will have one final check and see how he feels after his pregame workout. – 6:07 PM

The GCM Prewind Road Trip Edition is back tonight in ATL! Come join myself, @Lang Whitaker , @thefishnation & @Michael Wallace LIVE NOW on @Memphis Grizzlies IG! pic.twitter.com/5Lpk2S2DZr

Grizzlies say Ja Morant (Back Soreness) has been upgraded to ACTIVE tonight vs. @Jaryd Wilson Killian Tillie (LT Knee Soreness) has been downgraded to OUT. – 6:37 PM

I’ll be on @NBATV around 710 ET to talk about the Hawks. – 6:46 PM

Ja Morant walks out at State Farm Arena and I kid you not, it’s like three different sections with kids just screaming ‘Ja!’ I Have seen this a few times on the road, but still pretty wild. Superstar status. – 6:52 PM

Asked Saint Mary’s coach Randy Bennett how to beat Gonzaga:“You better guard them b/c you can’t out-score them … We played (Memphis) last year and I walked away from the game and thought they were really good defensively. So if they still are, then it’ll be a ballgame.” – 6:57 PM

Good defensive stance from MemphisAdams with the reboundDillon with the left hand roll to strike the first blow – 7:43 PM

Delon Wright with two triples and a nice assist to Clint Capela. The Hawks lead 11-4. Grizzlies timeout with 8:31 left in the 1Q. – 7:47 PM

Hawks open up with an 11-4 lead vs. the Grizzlies.Delon Wright is 2-for-2 from 3-point range with six early points. – 7:47 PM

Delon Wright was out of the rotation just a few days ago.With Trae out, Wright got the start tonight.He’s got 9 points, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block in the first six minutes.Hawks up 17-11 – 7:51 PM

Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM

Bane with another bucket from Mid rangeHe has 8 already early in the first – 7:54 PM

