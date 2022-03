Jimmy Butler out tonight with ankle injury

That was the path Oladipo was on not so long ago; a path toward greatness. An injury and a surgery that didn’t quite work out sent him in another direction. He lost his star power and the size of his contract. He changed jerseys and agents and his outlook. But he thinks he can get all that back as he helps the Heat. “The game, the world, kind of forgot about me,” he said. “It tests your faith. It tests you as a person and it helps you realize how strong you truly are.” -via The Athletic / March 14, 2022