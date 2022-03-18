Jimmy Butler out tonight with ankle injury

Tim Reynolds: Heat status updates … Jimmy Butler, out (ankle) Caleb Martin, in (knee) PJ Tucker, in (knee) Victor Oladipo, out (announced earlier today, back spasms)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Jimmy Butler again out, Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. – 7:34 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA will play tonight vs Miami.
An update on Josh Giddey is coming next week.
Jimmy Butler is out for Miami – 6:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler not taping his ankles, “Everybody’s got an opinion about everything. We’ll handle it. Jimmy’s going to handle it. Our training staff is great. We’ll take care of it. Thankfully, this is not something that’s long term, but we’ll manage it.” – 6:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo out vs. Thunder. Caleb Martin ready for return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo will not play tonight.
Caleb Martin and P.J. Tucker will play. – 6:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are OUT tonight
Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker WILL PLAY
@5ReasonsSports – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat tonight vs. Thunder:
Victor Oladipo (back) out
Jimmy Butler (ankle) out
Caleb Martin (knee) playing
P.J. Tucker (knee) playing – 6:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates …
Jimmy Butler, out (ankle)
Caleb Martin, in (knee)
PJ Tucker, in (knee)
Victor Oladipo, out (announced earlier today, back spasms) – 6:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From yesterday: Averaging his fewest shot attempts per game since 2012-13, Kyle Lowry explains his offensive approach in his first season with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Heat injury update with Jimmy Butler’s status for tonight’s game vs. Thunder – 9:16 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, P.J. Tucker questionable for Friday vs. Thunder. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Averaging his fewest shot attempts per game since 2012-13, Kyle Lowry explains his offensive approach in his first season with the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, a Heat injury update with Jimmy Butler’s status for tomorrow – 4:45 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, P.J. Tucker questionable for Friday vs. Thunder. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Also: Kyle Guy, Javonte Smart rejoin Heat from G League. – 4:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler (ankle), Caleb Martin (knee) and P.J. Tucker (knee) all questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Thunder. Nobody else on Heat injury report. – 4:27 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Friday vs. Thunder:
(All questionable)
Jimmy Butler, sprained right ankle
Caleb Martin, hyperextended right knee
P.J. Tucker, left knee irritation – 4:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker and Caleb Martin all questionable for tomorrow. – 4:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler did not practice today. His status for tomorrow’s game still hasn’t been determined. – 1:48 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
This week’s episode of the Heat Check podcast: What will the Heat’s playoff rotation look like? And Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler talk.
A lot to talk about miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…
Apple: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hea… – 9:14 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
What the Heat said was a sprained ankle for Jimmy Butler that kept him out of the second half Tuesday against Detroit is more like a tweak to an existing injury, I was told. Miami doesn’t play again until Friday – 7:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and details from the Heat’s win over the Pistons miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How the Heat took control with a late run, Tyler Herro’s surge continues, why Max Strus was surprised to play, the latest on Jimmy Butler’s injury and more – 9:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: This time an ankle issue for Jimmy Butler, plus other thoughts on Heat-Pistons. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 8:10 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s win over the Pistons miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… How the Heat took control with a late run, Tyler Herro’s surge continues, why Max Strus was surprised to play, and the latest on Jimmy Butler’s injury – 11:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler tweaked his ankle and they will see how it feels tomorrow – 10:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Takeaways and details from the Heat’s win over the Pistons in a game that Jimmy Butler left early because of a sprained ankle miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 10:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Winderman’s view: This time an ankle issue for Jimmy Butler, plus Heat-Pistons thoughts. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:59 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jimmy Butler suffered another right ankle sprain today.
He missed three games in November for a right ankle sprain.
He missed three games in January for a right ankle sprain.
Also had right ankle issues multiple times in 2020. Not great. – 9:29 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Heat Jimmy Butler (sprained right ankle) will not return tonight. – 9:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Heat; Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 9:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Heat say Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Heat: Jimmy Butler left tonight’s game with a sprained right ankle and will not return. – 9:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Gabe Vincent starts second half in place of Jimmy Butler
Good call – 9:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent in the game for Jimmy Butler to start the second half. – 8:59 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
What’s Jimmy Butler still doing in this game if he can’t run normally? – 8:33 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo back spasms, “I think it’s just the added workload. You can do everything behind the scenes and all the conditioning and it’s not like real game action. But we’ll definitely be able to manage it. He’s already starting to feel a lot better.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / March 18, 2022
That was the path Oladipo was on not so long ago; a path toward greatness. An injury and a surgery that didn’t quite work out sent him in another direction. He lost his star power and the size of his contract. He changed jerseys and agents and his outlook. But he thinks he can get all that back as he helps the Heat. “The game, the world, kind of forgot about me,” he said. “It tests your faith. It tests you as a person and it helps you realize how strong you truly are.” -via The Athletic / March 14, 2022
