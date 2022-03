Joel Embiid explains why he stole 'The Process' nickname from Sixers

Many felt the GM Sam Hinkie was wrongfully let go by the Sixers. Their superstar center Joel Embiid was certainly one of them. The evidence? His adopted nickname, obviously. The MVP big man recently made an appearance on the Draymond Green show, where he opened up why he choose the nickname. Via Draymond Green Show – “There was a couple of things. First thing was, I got drafted by Sam Hinkie. And you know, he’s the reason why we were able to draft me and have these many picks and all that stuff. I got to the league and my second year, (Hinkie) was basically forced out, I don’t wanna say names but you know I’m outspoken so I’ll say it: the NBA. I don’t know who, but I think that’s what it was. They basically forced him out and I didn’t like it.”Source: Joe Viju @ The Sports Rush