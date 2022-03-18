Joel Embiid explains why he stole 'The Process' nickname from Sixers

Many felt the GM Sam Hinkie was wrongfully let go by the Sixers. Their superstar center Joel Embiid was certainly one of them. The evidence? His adopted nickname, obviously. The MVP big man recently made an appearance on the Draymond Green show, where he opened up why he choose the nickname. Via Draymond Green Show – “There was a couple of things. First thing was, I got drafted by Sam Hinkie. And you know, he’s the reason why we were able to draft me and have these many picks and all that stuff. I got to the league and my second year, (Hinkie) was basically forced out, I don’t wanna say names but you know I’m outspoken so I’ll say it: the NBA. I don’t know who, but I think that’s what it was. They basically forced him out and I didn’t like it.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Current NBA scoring leaders (points per game):
29.95 – Joel Embiid
29.80 – Giannis Antetokounmpo
29.53 – LeBron James
The next 25 days should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/G1i6MiGZG4 – 10:31 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 16:
– L. Doncic: 37 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast
– D. Mitchell: 37 pts, 5 ast, 29 min
– Giannis: 36 pts, 10 reb, 2 stl
– J. Embiid: 35 pts, 17 reb, 5 ast
– S. Gil-Alexander: 34 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast
– K. Middleton: 32 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast
– N. Jokic: 29 pts, 13 reb, 8 ast – 10:26 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid has made at least five free throws in each of his last 40 games.
He’s just the fifth player in NBA history to record at least 40 such games in a row within a single season.
Embiid and Kevin Durant (2009-10) are the only players to do so since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/VrBh0z3RXZ – 9:31 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 35 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 AST
✅ 13-19 FG
It’s the ninth time Embiid has recorded at least 35p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player in @Philadelphia 76ers history with more such games in a single season is Wilt Chamberlain (1965-66, 19). pic.twitter.com/dzcaPSI9Gd – 9:21 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
“I knew they didn’t like The Process and then I was like ‘you know what? I’m gonna piss some people off. So that’s why I started pushing the agenda about you know what? I’m gonna support my mans because he drafted me, coming out of college before I got drafted he believed in me.” -via The Sports Rush / March 18, 2022