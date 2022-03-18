John Collins done for the season?

Shams Charania: Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @Chris Kirschner. Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @Chris Kirschner. Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely. – 9:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
John Collins injury update: Hawks big man will get second opinion on injured finger, foot
John Collins injury update: Hawks big man will get second opinion on injured finger, foot
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Tomorrow vs MEM:
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. – 5:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game vs. Memphis:
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. – 5:00 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game vs. Memphis:
Danilo Gallinari (right biceps contusion) is questionable.
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is questionable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. – 5:00 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
I asked Nate McMillan for an update on John Collins.
Per McMillan, Collins is seeking a second opinion for his foot and finger injuries.
McMillan says he doesn’t know yet if Collins will miss extended time; they’ll have to wait for more information. – 12:16 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Hornets-Hawks: the perfect play-in game.
John Collins would’ve been nice to have when P.J. Washington morphed into Superman as a stretch 5 against Clint Capela. – 10:31 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan had no update this morning at shootaround here in Charlotte on when John Collins might be able to return. He only said “he’s getting better,” but no timeline on a possible return. – 12:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte:
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is probable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out.
Travis Schlenk also said on the radio this morning that Gallinari was dealing with a minor non-Covid illness. – 5:22 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte:
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is probable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. – 5:07 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tomorrow’s game at Charlotte:
Danilo Gallinari (right Achilles soreness) is probable.
John Collins (right ring finger sprain/right foot strain) is out. – 5:05 PM
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan said that John Collins is getting second opinions on his hand and foot. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / March 17, 2022
Sarah K. Spencer: Nate McMillan says John Collins will be a game-time decision. They’ll see how he feels after his pregame warm-up. -via Twitter @sarah_k_spence / March 4, 2022
Chris Kirschner: For tonight’s game at Washington: John Collins (right foot strain) is questionable. Onyeka Okongwu (NBA concussion protocol) is out. -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / March 4, 2022