John Collins out 10-14 days

Chris Kirschner: Hawks announce John Collins has a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. He will wear a custom splint for remainder of the season. Over the next few days, Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his foot. His status will be updated in 10-14 days.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
The Hawks without John Collins and Trae Young are beating the Grizzlies by 19 at the half. Knicks not getting help. – 8:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
The Hawks, without Trae Young or John Collins, have taken an 18-point lead on the Grizzlies 👀 – 8:24 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young and John Collins came over to check on Bogi, who got hit in the face as Dillon Brooks attempted a block.
Foul has been upgraded to a flagrant-1. – 8:12 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on John Collins’ absence: “It’s certainly a challenge for the team. You lose your second-best player, in the sense of stats, 17 points, 8, 9 rebounds a game… John’s our spiritual leader, he brings a lot of energy. So that’s a big loss to us.” – 5:58 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Nate McMillan on the 10-14 day timeline the Hawks gave regarding an update for John Collins’ injuries:
“That’s when they will talk about his injury again. I don’t think we’re saying in two weeks he’ll be back. We will re-evaluate him in two weeks.” – 5:56 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said John Collins will get reevaluated in two weeks. Not a given that he’s cleared by then.
Hawks will only have five regular season games remaining at that point. – 5:53 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Hawks say forward John Collins has a right foot strain, including a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot and his status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:19 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Update on John Collins’ foot and finger injuries.
He has a plantar fascia tear and his status will be updated in 10-14 days.
He will undergo non-surgical treatment on his foot and wear a splint on his finger for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/URaEkTfCMk4:18 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks announce John Collins has a plantar fascia tear, as well as a right ring finger sprain. He will wear a custom splint for remainder of the season. Over the next few days, Collins will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his foot. His status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins got an anti-inflammatory shot in his finger yesterday and was fitted with custom splints, which he will wear for the rest of the season, Hawks say.
He’ll also undergo a non-surgical procedure on his right foot. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins’ foot injury includes a plantar fascia tear, the Hawks say, as well as a right ring finger sprain.
His status will be updated in 10-14 days. – 4:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
In case you missed it last night, Atlanta Hawks big man John Collins is out indefinitely due to a plantar fascia tear in his right foot and an injured right ring finger: basketballnews.com/stories/hawks-…11:43 AM

Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan, on John Collins absence going forward, called him the Hawks’ second-most important player. “John is our spiritual leader.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / March 18, 2022
Shams Charania: Hawks forward John Collins has a plantar fascia tear in his right foot as well as damage to his right ring finger, sources tell me and @Chris Kirschner. Collins has been playing through pain for past several weeks, but will now be sidelined indefinitely. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 18, 2022

