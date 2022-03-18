Karl-Anthony Towns on trash-talking LeBron James: People was talking sh-t, I handled it

NBA Central: Karl-Anthony Towns confirms trash talking LeBron James “People was talking sh!t on the sideline, I handled it.” (h/t @AhnFireDigital) pic.twitter.com/06anfBb9M5
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2003, the @Utah Jazz‘s Karl Malone recorded his 5,000th career assist.
Malone is one of four players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists. The others are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Garnett, and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/pw0YdJu2A5 – 3:31 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
“I do see a mini-LeBron in him,” College Park’s HC said about Hawks rookie Jalen Johnson.
So why can’t he crack Atlanta’s rotation?
On where Johnson stands with his development and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
StatMuse @statmuse
A guard has finished top 3 in scoring in each of the last 7 seasons. Not this year.
29.9 — Embiid
29.8 — Giannis
29.5 — LeBron
(Submitted by @AbdonFreddie) pic.twitter.com/E28jPkklf3 – 10:48 AM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
A source of frustration for Hawks fans has been the absence of rookie Jalen Johnson, who @CPSkyhawks’ HC says he sees “a mini LeBron in him.”
That begs the question, why can’t he crack the 10th place Hawks’ rotation?
Some answers …
Paul Pierce @paulpierce34
My top 5 nba all time players magic Jordan lebron shaq and Kg when I think about top five I say these r the only player I dreamed about playing with most inspirational players ever – 9:47 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Just this past week:
50 — LeBron James
53 — Kevin Durant
60 — Karl-Anthony Towns
60 — Kyrie Irving
51 — Saddiq Bey
FIVE 50-piece in SEVEN days. pic.twitter.com/IYcFqHZ1ZE – 9:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Add Saddiq Bey to the growing list…
Over the last two weeks in the NBA we’ve had:
Six 50-point games (LeBron James 2x, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bey)
And two 60-point games over the last two days (Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie) – 9:30 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
Somebody please check on my brothers @Anthony Davis @RomeTrav Man o Man!! 🧀 ain’t smelling too good right now 🥴🥴🥴 – 7:48 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn are listed as out for tomorrow. No one else on the Raptors injury report.
LeBron and THT questionable for the Lakers. AD and Nunn remain out. – 6:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Did LeBron make a Hummer commercial playing off his famous ’crab dribble’ against the Wizards in 2009? https://t.co/vhMNWs70A2 pic.twitter.com/Qe113n4XzJ – 6:21 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Where does LeBron rank No. 1 already?
All-NBA selections
All-NBA 1st Team selections
Playoff scoring
Playoff wins
Playoff steals
Playoff WS
Playoff game-winning buzzer beaters
Regular season VORP
Playoff VORP
Consecutive double-digit scoring games
POW awards
POM awards – 5:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley on getting to know Karl-Anthony Towns this year: pic.twitter.com/T55vOJdYBW – 12:43 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on a conversation with Karl-Anthony Towns:
“I asked him, do you like success? He thought I was playing. I was asking him a real question. I was like go fast every time and you will score 40 points… When he goes fast, he’s unstoppable.” – 12:29 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards on Karl-Anthony Towns’ swag:
“KAT last year didn’t say a word on the court, now he talking crazy to people. It’s because he got swag. He got swag. He kill the drip coming into the game, showing off the watch. Yeah, he’s swaggy. For sure. Love dat. Love KAT.” – 12:24 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on wanting the ball in crunch time:
“In the playoffs, you’re gonna see a lot of different things. I will say, though, even Jordan gave it to Kerr for 3. There’s a lot of different ways you can win the game. But I for sure would like the ball in my hands.” – 11:37 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns after the game said that Patrick Beverley told him “that’s your fault” for letting the Lakers back in the game by getting in foul trouble.
KAT: “I got challenged by him. And you know what, I’m gonna respond to that. That goes back to the relationship we have.” – 11:30 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on the final stretch of the season:
“This is some of the most important basketball in Timberwolves history right now, and we’re part of it. So we gotta do the most we can to solidify our position.” – 11:24 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns on Patrick Beverley:
“He’s our soul. I feel he’s kind of like our Draymond.” – 11:17 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says the talent and skill level is beyond what it’s been in the past. Points out what Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns are doing. And points to the defense Jason Kidd deployed tonite to slow him down as part of the evolution too. – 10:43 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Karl-Anthony Towns waved bye to the Lakers upon checking out. He had 30 despite foul trouble. Lakers have lost 3 straight and 12 of last 15. Minnesota drops them 124-104. LeBron finished with 19, Russ with 15 and Melo with 16. LeBron and Melo shot a combined 2-for-15 from 3. – 10:33 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Five different players have recorded a 50-point game this month:
✅ LeBron James (2x)
✅ Kyrie Irving (2x)
✅ Jayson Tatum
✅ Kevin Durant
✅ Karl-Anthony Towns
That ties the NBA record for most such players in a calendar month. pic.twitter.com/1rjz8ij5zq – 10:10 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker called it “inspiring” watching Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving drop 60 points this week.
“It’s been an incredible week of hoops.” – 11:01 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Kevin Durant on Kyrie Irving:
To have 60 the night after Karl-Anthony Towns had 60, the league is in an amazing place right now. – 10:09 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Active members of the 60-point club:
Kyrie Irving
Karl-Anthony Towns
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Bradley Beal
Carmelo Anthony
Kemba Walker
Jayson Tatum
Devin Booker
Damian Lillard (3x)
James Harden (4x) – 10:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
KD said Kyrie Irving told the team in the locker room they’ve got more to do, and Durant loves that Kyrie has that never satisfied mindset even on a nights like tonite. Adds the league is in a great place with performances like Karl-Anthony Towns dropping 60 one night, Ky tonite. – 10:07 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
What happened to defenses? We’ve had 60-pt games on consecutive nights by Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie Irving. And 50- and 40-pt nights are like a walk in the park. Are the players that good or defenses that bad? Take the ball out of the hot hand and make someone else beat you. – 9:36 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Kyrie Irving was in Uncle Drew mode tonight becoming only the 32nd NBA player to score 60 points in a game. It was a career-high, Nets franchise record, and tied the NBA season-high with Karl-Anthony Towns. Fans in Orlando chanted “Kyrie” at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/GoFh6jLfj3 – 9:31 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving scores Nets’ franchise-record 60 points one day after fellow N.J. native Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 for Minnesota nj.com/nets/2022/03/k… – 9:26 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
March 14: Karl-Anthony Towns scores 60.
March 15: Kyrie Irving scores 60.
The last time the NBA saw two 60-pieces so close to one another was an instance on the same day: April 9, 1978, David Thompson (73) and George Gervin (63). – 9:18 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Back-to-back NBA nights:
Karl-Anthony Towns with 60 points on Monday.
Kyrie Irving with his own 60 tonight. – 9:11 PM
Back-to-back NBA nights:
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has the first 60-point game in #Nets history. It’s a new career-high and tied the #NBA season-high set by Karl-Anthony Towns last night for Minnesota at the #Spurs. – 9:10 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
6⃣0⃣ for Kyrie Irving in Orlando tonight. He’s tied Karl-Anthony Towns for most points in a game this season. – 9:09 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Jersey native Karl-Anthony Towns dropped 60 last night.
Jersey native Kyrie Irving dropped 60 tonight.
Jersey, stand up! – 9:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in a half this season:
36 — Karl-Anthony Towns yesterday
39 — Kyrie Irving today
There’s still 2 minutes left in the first half. pic.twitter.com/fNXzecml3s – 8:06 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Karl-Anthony Towns’ 60-point outburst Monday marked the sixth time this season an opponent has gone for at least 40 against the Spurs, tied for second-most in the NBA.
On the team that has seemingly become every All-Star’s favorite foil:
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:29 PM
