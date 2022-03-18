Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for obscene language at a fan

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for telling fan to “shut the f*** up” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/18/kev… – 7:01 PM
Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for telling fan to “shut the f*** up” nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/18/kev… – 7:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. Portland: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:00 PM
Nets starters vs. Portland: Dragic, Curry, Durant, Brown and Drummond. – 7:00 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Billups called Kevin Durant “one of the most unguardable players in the history of our game.” – 6:05 PM
Billups called Kevin Durant “one of the most unguardable players in the history of our game.” – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The incident – which was more comedic that testy – happened with :09.4 left in the second quarter of the #Nets’ 113-111 Monday loss to the #Mavericks. #NBA – 5:15 PM
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The incident – which was more comedic that testy – happened with :09.4 left in the second quarter of the #Nets’ 113-111 Monday loss to the #Mavericks. #NBA – 5:15 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
NBA fines Kevin Durant $25,000 for language toward fan
sportando.basketball/en/nba-fines-k… – 5:14 PM
NBA fines Kevin Durant $25,000 for language toward fan
sportando.basketball/en/nba-fines-k… – 5:14 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
KD has been fined $25K for directing obscene language towards a fan – 4:44 PM
KD has been fined $25K for directing obscene language towards a fan – 4:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan” during the Nets’ loss to Dallas on Wednesday. – 4:44 PM
NBA announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan” during the Nets’ loss to Dallas on Wednesday. – 4:44 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets standout forward Kevin Durant $25,000 for obscene language directed at a fan. – 4:43 PM
The #NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets standout forward Kevin Durant $25,000 for obscene language directed at a fan. – 4:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As he expected, Nets star Kevin Durant is fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language at a fan. Details here: pic.twitter.com/fsmks7Aten – 4:43 PM
As he expected, Nets star Kevin Durant is fined $25,000 by the league for directing obscene language at a fan. Details here: pic.twitter.com/fsmks7Aten – 4:43 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant $25,000 for obscene language directed at a fan. – 4:41 PM
The NBA has fined Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant $25,000 for obscene language directed at a fan. – 4:41 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan Wednesday night in Brooklyn. – 4:40 PM
Nets star Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan Wednesday night in Brooklyn. – 4:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Just this past week:
50 — LeBron James
53 — Kevin Durant
60 — Karl-Anthony Towns
60 — Kyrie Irving
51 — Saddiq Bey
FIVE 50-piece in SEVEN days. pic.twitter.com/IYcFqHZ1ZE – 9:45 PM
Just this past week:
50 — LeBron James
53 — Kevin Durant
60 — Karl-Anthony Towns
60 — Kyrie Irving
51 — Saddiq Bey
FIVE 50-piece in SEVEN days. pic.twitter.com/IYcFqHZ1ZE – 9:45 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Add Saddiq Bey to the growing list…
Over the last two weeks in the NBA we’ve had:
Six 50-point games (LeBron James 2x, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bey)
And two 60-point games over the last two days (Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie) – 9:30 PM
Add Saddiq Bey to the growing list…
Over the last two weeks in the NBA we’ve had:
Six 50-point games (LeBron James 2x, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bey)
And two 60-point games over the last two days (Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie) – 9:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
KD, Giannis and Evan Mobley were skinny coming into the league.
When you’re as skilled as those guys, it doesn’t matter.
Chet Holmgren is crazy skilled both offensively and defensively.
He’d be an incredible fit next to SGA and Giddey. – 7:09 PM
KD, Giannis and Evan Mobley were skinny coming into the league.
When you’re as skilled as those guys, it doesn’t matter.
Chet Holmgren is crazy skilled both offensively and defensively.
He’d be an incredible fit next to SGA and Giddey. – 7:09 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: A couple of camera guys at the arena said the fan was yelling at Deandre Ayton that he wasn’t worth the money, then told him something to the effect of “sit down, you little bitch.” McGee took exception to that and told him to watch his mouth, and it escalated from there -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / March 9, 2022
In the closing minute of their blowout loss to the Heat, the eighth loss in nine games for the Wizards, frustrations boiled over as Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste left his seat on the bench to approach a heckling fan in the stands.W Batiste didn’t make it far, as Wizards centers Montrezl Harrell and Thomas Bryant rushed over to intervene. There was no physical contact between any member of the Wizards and a fan before Harrell ushered Batiste down the tunnel and into the locker room. “I was kind of at the scorers’ table, so I turned around after I think it kind of began,” head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “To my understanding, a fan or several fans said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road and just can’t indulge in that. I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. Either way, you have to take the high road.” -via NBC Sports / February 8, 2022
Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste went into the stands to go after a fan at the end of his team’s 121-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Monday night. It was Washington’s eighth loss in nine games. Batiste, who was sitting in the second row and behind his team’s players, started to make his way towards a fan a few rows behind the Wizards bench. Batiste was held back by some Wizards players, including Montrezl Harrell and Thomas Bryant. -via Larry Brown Sports / February 8, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.