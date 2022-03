Kevin Durant fined $25,000 for obscene language at a fan

In the closing minute of their blowout loss to the Heat, the eighth loss in nine games for the Wizards, frustrations boiled over as Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste left his seat on the bench to approach a heckling fan in the stands.W Batiste didn’t make it far, as Wizards centers Montrezl Harrell and Thomas Bryant rushed over to intervene. There was no physical contact between any member of the Wizards and a fan before Harrell ushered Batiste down the tunnel and into the locker room. “I was kind of at the scorers’ table, so I turned around after I think it kind of began,” head coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “To my understanding, a fan or several fans said something that was out of line. Obviously, we have to take the high road and just can’t indulge in that. I think it was a situation where something was said that was a bit over the line and I think it got the best of one of our coaches. Either way, you have to take the high road.” -via NBC Sports / February 8, 2022