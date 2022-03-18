Lakers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (29-40) play against the Toronto Raptors (30-30) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 18, Toronto Raptors 23 (Q1 04:46)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
The Boy in his bag right now 😤 @Fred VanVleet pic.twitter.com/qDJPLpTNCL – 7:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starting a bigger lineup, LAL got hot on the offensive end, but haven’t been able to stop a versatile Raptors offense on the other end.
Toronto is 9 for 14 overall and 3 of 4 from 3, to help them lead 23-18. – 7:54 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron enters this game 56 points from passing Karl Malone for 2nd on the all-time scoring list. He’s yet to attempt a shot as Toronto has mostly been sending two defenders his way, leading to several open shots for teammates. – 7:52 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Toronto battled back from LAL’s opening flourish to tie the game at 16 (an 11-1 run), before Westbrook’s 3rd FG made it 18-16 into the first time out, at the 6:53 mark. – 7:49 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Wenyen Gabriel with 10 points in the first three minutes of his first Lakers start 👀 – 7:46 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raptors are not closing out to non-shooters, and the non-shooters are hitting shots. – 7:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL start hot in Toronto, with first-time starter Wenyen Gabriel already 4 for 4 from the field with a pair of 3’s, as LAL go up 15-5.
Lakers are 3 for 3 from 3 after going 1 for 33 in the last 3 first quarters. – 7:44 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Gabriel’s length and energy was a difference maker vs. Raptors in LA. Nice prospect. – 7:43 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
How LeBron’s teammates see him tonight. AK pic.twitter.com/UXKhGjLuqF – 7:40 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Hey, Arn Tellem, read the freakin’ room. “Winning Time” is a wonderful exaggeration of 80s Lakers. Get in game. BTW, still waiting for you to return my call after Sprewell choked PJ. – 7:39 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Wenyen gets his first start in Purple and Gold.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/kbWTG2SxGT – 7:20 PM
Wenyen gets his first start in Purple and Gold.
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LeBron is in, and he starts next to Westbrook, Monk, Gabriel and Howard. Birch starts with the usuals for the Raps. – 7:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
LeBron will play. Raptors starting Birch, along with VanVleet, Trent, Barnes and Siakam. – 7:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James is playing tonight against Toronto after warming up and seeing how his knee feels. – 7:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers starters: Westbrook, Monk, LeBron, Gabriel and Howard, a bigger look against the athletic Raptors. – 7:02 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James is playing.
Lakers’ starters vs. Toronto:
Dwight Howard
Wenyen Gabriel
LeBron James
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 7:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Here’s @Anthony Davis getting some shots up in Toronto: pic.twitter.com/Nau6OYDFDb – 7:02 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Tonight’s starting lineup… Wenyen Gabriel gets the nod. pic.twitter.com/ZfzIFWQcAa – 7:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/S1L5CfJmz0 pic.twitter.com/8kiBKdPf8l – 6:30 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Big-man notes re: the Mavericks. They will get some help back tonight as Marquese Chriss is available for the first time since Feb. 10. Allows Maxi Kleber to play some PF instead of strictly C, coach Jason Kidd said. BTW, Mavericks are 21-4 when Dwight Powell scores 10 or more. – 6:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Records for the Lakers (9), Pelicans (10), Spurs (11), and Blazers in last 15 games:
Lakers 3-12
Pelicans 6-9
Spurs 7-8
Blazers 5-10 – 6:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Missing Anthony and Ellington against the Raptors in particular hurts, per Vogel: “This is a pack-it-in-the-paint team” that dares you to beat them over the top. – 6:13 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington are bout out tonight at Toronto. – 6:12 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis continues to do on-court shooting, per Frank Vogel, and is progressing each day:
“Anthony has had a good week … He’s had a productive week.” – 6:09 PM
Anthony Davis continues to do on-court shooting, per Frank Vogel, and is progressing each day:
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis has responded well to on-court shooting. He’ll get in some more work on the floor tonight before the game. – 6:09 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Ernesto x Nav 😤
@riverc0urt l @superfan_nav pic.twitter.com/sFu55AwJ2p – 6:08 PM
Ernesto x Nav 😤
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington are both out tonight with non-Covid illness. – 6:07 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Once again, LeBron is a game-time decision vs the Raptors. He was a GTD against them in LA earlier this week, wound up playing, and yada yada yada, some things happened… pic.twitter.com/iQBaXUyGgH – 6:06 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“He’s one of the best players in the league in my opinion … “ — Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on Pascal Siakam. – 6:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said it’s nothing new with LeBron and the knee; LeBron wants to test it out on the court before a decision is made about his availability for Toronto. – 6:04 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
“He’s one of the best players in the league in my opinion”
Frank Vogel on Pascal Siakam – 6:04 PM
“He’s one of the best players in the league in my opinion”
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
LeBron is a game-time decision, per Lakers head coach Frank Vogel. – 6:03 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he thinks Pascal Siakam might have two or three more three-point attempts in him a night – 5:59 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam is “probably” playing the best basketball of his career – 5:56 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nick Nurse said the game plan for LeBron is always very “lengthy” because of how many things he’s doing on offense. He first focused on the transition game:
“He’s got the freight train game going … you gotta be a man to stand in there and slow him down.” – 5:56 PM
Nick Nurse said the game plan for LeBron is always very “lengthy” because of how many things he’s doing on offense. He first focused on the transition game:
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Malachi Flynn had a small tear in his hamstring but recent checkup showed that it’s almost healed. Nick Nurse says most of the pain has subsided and thinks he could be back in about a week. – 5:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
OG Anunoby will be out for at least another week, when they will take more images. Malachi Flynn has a small tear in his hamstring (that is what a strain is) but it’s healing and he is likely a little behind OG. – 5:50 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby will remain out for another week or so. Flynn (hamstring) will likely be out another week also, maybe longer, says Nick Nurse. – 5:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anunoby will miss at least another week. Fractured finger isn’t fully healed. He’s been doing a bit more on-court work but plan is to re-evaluate again next week. – 5:50 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Nick Nurse said OG Anunoby will be out for at least another week due to his injured finger, and thus, won’t play in either game against the Lakers. – 5:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Malachi Flynn had a “good” and “improving” check up, Nick says. About a week, maybe longer for him. – 5:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Og Anunoby will get his finger checked again in about a week, Nick says. He’ll be out for a week. – 5:48 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
How long are you allowed to wear a reigning champs Lakers jacket? pic.twitter.com/eJw7EmUmSu – 5:22 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Asked Doc, who has said there is a rest plan in place for Harden and Embiid, if both of them could get a game off during this stretch of three games in four nights at home (Dallas tonight, Toronto Sunday, Miami Monday). He admitted it was possible, but wouldn’t say either way. – 5:21 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
New Crossover pod is up! My old pal @jadande joins me to discuss the Lakers disaster, Popovich’s legacy, Coach of the Year race and more.
Listen/subscribe: https://t.co/lhCvpA2us5 pic.twitter.com/RzM5tHVCjs – 5:08 PM
New Crossover pod is up! My old pal @jadande joins me to discuss the Lakers disaster, Popovich’s legacy, Coach of the Year race and more.
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Karl-Anthony Towns responds to Stephen A. Smith calling his taunting of Russell Westbrook “classless.” KAT is fed up 😂 pic.twitter.com/8s3MLmwNFg – 5:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
A clip from the Posted Up podcast with @Chris Haynes: How does the mental health conversation apply to Russell Westbrook? What’s the opposite of “mental toughness”? pic.twitter.com/hDfMiK46Qd – 4:45 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Good profile of Malik Monk by @Dave McMenamin. AK espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 4:34 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Business Trip
Open Gym presented by @Bell
SZN10 – E19: https://t.co/fbp8sFWpab pic.twitter.com/kaHXI649UP – 4:00 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Friday night in Canada.
⏰: 4:30 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
nba.com/lakers/news/th… – 4:00 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2003, the @Utah Jazz‘s Karl Malone recorded his 5,000th career assist.
Malone is one of four players in NBA history to reach career totals of 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 5,000 assists. The others are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Garnett, and LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/pw0YdJu2A5 – 3:31 PM
📅 On this day in 2003, the @Utah Jazz‘s Karl Malone recorded his 5,000th career assist.
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Malik Monk-Austin Reaves combo is part of the most-used starting lineup for the Lakers. And with good reason. https://t.co/Dv2D98751b pic.twitter.com/z7idiFDTM3 – 3:13 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
“I was going through the team and noticed that we have several players from different countries and I really want to make work that would speak to that.”
Who is Ernesto Cabral?: https://t.co/2TxQQ5evCe
✍️🏽 @Vivek Jacob pic.twitter.com/PQLz8Xud6m – 3:13 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
“I do see a mini-LeBron in him,” College Park’s HC said about Hawks rookie Jalen Johnson.
So why can’t he crack Atlanta’s rotation?
On where Johnson stands with his development and more ⬇️⬇️⬇️
(Subscriptions for $1/month in the link)
theathletic.com/3192618/2022/0… – 2:38 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Ohio State advances comfortably with a win over Loyola Chicago.
Chris Holtmann has gone to the NCAA tourney every year in Columbus. Buckeyes fans still need to remember where program was when Thad Matta left.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Russell Westbrook is modern-day Allen Iverson in every way man.
The polarizing style of play. The historically controversial MVP award. The cult following. The failure to adapt/evolve. The unfortunate crash-and-burn end of career.
All of it. – 2:16 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Subscribe to Total Access for ad-free episodes of Dunc’d On, and much more: https://t.co/n4QLDC9m6F pic.twitter.com/BDtMqQjlqU – 2:00 PM
Dunc’d On Prime: Power Forward Rankings 2021-22 w/ @Nate Duncan
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of games that matter for Bulls tonight:
Thunder at Heat
Mavs at 76ers
Lakers at Raptors
Blazers at Nets
Nuggets at Cavs
Celtics at Kings
of course – Bulls at Suns – 1:41 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on Chet Holmgren, day 1 of the NCAA tournament, NBA injury news, Wolves mocking the Lakers, a look at the play-in, and the Mavs allegations. open.spotify.com/episode/2zxto3… – 1:40 PM
