Mavericks vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (43-26) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (26-26) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 45, Philadelphia 76ers 43 (Q2 04:47)
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Congrats to @Jalen Brunson on his 1,000th assist. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MApVTbKGfo – 7:53 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey walked off without any help. Appears fine after that awkward fall. He’s staying in the game. – 7:50 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yikes. That could have bee way scarier than it ended up being. Tyrese Maxey totally caught in mid-air and somehow did not completely crash to the floor. – 7:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Jalen Brunson has a game-high 13 points on 6-of-6 shooting and 2 assists. Must be fueled the Wawa he proclaimed to need yesterday. – 7:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Should I find DeAndre Jordan postgame to ask him a question about Randy Gregory’s free-agency tactics? – 7:45 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Harden is good at drawing fouls … Refs are also bad about giving Harden a lot of calls when they should know better. – 7:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden has gotten Dallas into the bonus with nine minutes to go in the second quarter by himself. – 7:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie opens the second quarter with his first bucket tonight bc Spencer Dinwiddie knows this is when Spencer Dinwiddie usually starts to heat up. – 7:39 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1 here in Philly: Mavs 27, 76ers 26. Luka Doncic with nine points for Dallas, and Joel Embiid leads Philly with 7. James Harden, who is shooting 24-for-74 overall and 9-for-33 from 3 over his last five games, has started out 0-for-3 tonight. – 7:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Get you a teammate like @Tim Hardaway Jr 🤞 pic.twitter.com/ZJwpel795C – 7:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Both teams with a solid first quarter as Mavericks lead 27-26 after one. – 7:38 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Mavs 27, Sixers 26 at the end of the first. Mavs are shooting 50 percent and 6-of-13 from 3-point range. Embiid has 7 and 2. Hardenis 0-for-3 from the floor but has 2 assists. – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden with his best defensive stanza as a Sixer. Kept his feet on the floor and denied Ntilikina a drive and a 3-shot foul, then tipped the ball away from Maxi Kleber on a drive to prevent a shot to end the first quarter. – 7:37 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Both James Harden and Matisse Thybulle have passed out of shots within 5 feet of the basket, for those wondering how this game has started for the Sixers. – 7:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Former #Nova standout Jalen Brunson with one of those “This Is My House” starts. The Mav guard scored the first seven points of the game, leading to Doc Rivers calling a timeout with his squad down, 7-0. Nova plays several home games here at Wells Fargo Center. – 7:16 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks with a quick touchdown and Philly calls an early timeout. Jalen Brunson, who starred at nearby Villanova, has all 7 of the Mavericks’ points. – 7:15 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers on pace to lose to Jalen Brunson by 112. Good timeout by Doc. – 7:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We said it once and we will say it again, @Jalen Brunson loves March. – 7:14 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Dallas star @Luka Doncic has been one of the hottest players in the NBA lately, good enough to catapult the Mavericks into this week’s Super Seven countdown. fullcourtpress.bulletin.com/luka-lightin-i… – 7:13 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden just flew off the court in front of the Dallas bench, and into Boban's arms

Which I felt was worth tweeting about
James Harden just flew off the court in front of the Dallas bench, and into Boban’s arms
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mavs about to tip off in Philly.
Feels like Dallas has to lose this one and then lose to the Wolves twice next week for the Wolves to remain in the hunt to get a 5 or 6 seed.
Dallas is currently four games up on Minnesota in the loss column (Denver is two up). – 7:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks-Sixers tipping off now as Mavs try to continue their road dominance in a tough spot. – 7:11 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Does Penny Hardaway have the best shoe line outside of Michael Jordan? @BigWos believes so. #FullCourtFits
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Tyrese said let me run it back real quick. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Bf4txaBFU5 – 7:03 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In other Mavs news that actually has to do with basketball:
Jason Kidd said center Marquese Chriss will return tonight after 13 games out with right knee soreness. Mavs will run him in 3-to-4 min stretches and gain some more flexibility to play Maxi Kleber at the 4, not just 5. – 6:33 PM
In other Mavs news that actually has to do with basketball:
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Dinwiddie, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
Philly starters: Thybulle, Harris, Embiid, Harden, Maxey
6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 6:33 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say Joel Embiid is starting tonight. He’d been questionable with back tightness. Embiid just finished his usual pregame workout and left the court moments ago. – 6:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say Joel Embiid, who was listed as questionable for tonight with back soreness, is available and projected to start. – 6:30 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Big-man notes re: the Mavericks. They will get some help back tonight as Marquese Chriss is available for the first time since Feb. 10. Allows Maxi Kleber to play some PF instead of strictly C, coach Jason Kidd said. BTW, Mavericks are 21-4 when Dwight Powell scores 10 or more. – 6:29 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Marquese Chriss is available for the Mavs tonight in Philadelphia. Chriss last played Feb 10 and has missed 13 games since with right knee soreness. Mavs at 76ers at 6p on BSSW – 6:14 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness) is available for tonight’s game in Philadelphia.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jason Kidd says Marquese Chriss will play tonight, and that it will allow Dallas to play Maxi Kleber some at power forward next to him. – 5:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jason Kidd says he has nothing to add to what the Mavericks have said about Donnie Nelson’s lawsuit against the team. Said he’s focused on the court, and that it doesn’t have anything to do with the players and coaching staff. – 5:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Asked Doc, who has said there is a rest plan in place for Harden and Embiid, if both of them could get a game off during this stretch of three games in four nights at home (Dallas tonight, Toronto Sunday, Miami Monday). He admitted it was possible, but wouldn’t say either way. – 5:21 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant was fined $25,000 for directing obscene language toward a fan. The incident – which was more comedic that testy – happened with :09.4 left in the second quarter of the #Nets’ 113-111 Monday loss to the #Mavericks. #NBA – 5:15 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Notable Sixer killer Spencer Dinwiddie getting ready for work for the Mavs #Sixers pic.twitter.com/lnSL817bmq – 5:07 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
clocked in for Friday night lights. 🤩
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA announced that Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 “for directing obscene language toward a fan” during the Nets’ loss to Dallas on Wednesday. – 4:44 PM
Tim Cato @tim_cato
The Mavericks’ legal response to Donnie Nelson’s suit, which was filed against them yesterday, describes his actions as a “lengthy scheme to extort as much as $100 million” from the team. The full filing is here: courtsportal.dallascounty.org/DALLASPROD/Doc… – 4:34 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson shot 10-15 from 3P range in a win over the Mavericks, surpassing 1,000 career 3PM in the process.
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs DAL 3/19
Hayward (L Ankle) out
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Mavericks’ legal response to Donnie Nelson’s lawsuit accuses him of extortion and demanding “in effect, a blackmail payment in exchange for his promises not to expose the sexual orientation of a former Mavericks front-office employee,” in part. courtsportal.dallascounty.org/DALLASPROD/Doc… – 4:17 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
headed to the game tonight?
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On today’s Hoop Collective with @Brian Windhorst and @Tim MacMahon, we broke down the Nets and 76ers after last month’s blockbuster, including a look at Philly’s massive strengths and weaknesses post-trade: pic.twitter.com/XeA7GdfXwa – 2:44 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
The Mavericks have hit 4 game-winning shots in the final 15 seconds of the game this year, the most by any @NBA team this season.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of games that matter for Bulls tonight:
Thunder at Heat
Mavs at 76ers
Lakers at Raptors
Blazers at Nets
Nuggets at Cavs
Celtics at Kings
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Dallas reserve post player Marquese Chriss was upgraded to probable with right knee soreness for tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers. – 1:06 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
