Nuggets vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (42-28) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-30) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Denver Nuggets 19, Cleveland Cavaliers 26 (Q1 02:43)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Joker’s crosscourt dime to Austin Rivers draws some loud oohs from Cavs fans. – 7:55 PM
Joker’s crosscourt dime to Austin Rivers draws some loud oohs from Cavs fans. – 7:55 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen has an early 10 points in the first quarter after that last 3. He’s 2 of 3 from 3. and 4 of 5 from the field. – 7:55 PM
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen has an early 10 points in the first quarter after that last 3. He’s 2 of 3 from 3. and 4 of 5 from the field. – 7:55 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM
Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Really hoping the Nuggets find their range on the 3 tonight – they’re gonna need it. – 7:52 PM
Really hoping the Nuggets find their range on the 3 tonight – they’re gonna need it. – 7:52 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
What a start for the #Cavs, as they lead the Nuggets 16-8 and force Denver to call a timeout.
Clicking on the offensive end, and playing some really solid defense. Active on the boards early, with five of their six as defensive rebounds. – 7:48 PM
What a start for the #Cavs, as they lead the Nuggets 16-8 and force Denver to call a timeout.
Clicking on the offensive end, and playing some really solid defense. Active on the boards early, with five of their six as defensive rebounds. – 7:48 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Offense humming along!
@Darius Garland ➡️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/ZRgKe4gkxp – 7:47 PM
Offense humming along!
@Darius Garland ➡️ @Evan Mobley pic.twitter.com/ZRgKe4gkxp – 7:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets aren’t taking away anything defensively right now. Malone’s frustration is apparent from about 200 feet away. Cavs already with 10 points inside and two 3-pointers. Cleveland up 16-8 early. Their size is a 😤😤problem. – 7:47 PM
#Nuggets aren’t taking away anything defensively right now. Malone’s frustration is apparent from about 200 feet away. Cavs already with 10 points inside and two 3-pointers. Cleveland up 16-8 early. Their size is a 😤😤problem. – 7:47 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen makes it difficutl for the Nuggets from the beginning of the game. Great start by Finnish killer! #LetEmKnow #Cavs – 7:46 PM
Lauri Markkanen makes it difficutl for the Nuggets from the beginning of the game. Great start by Finnish killer! #LetEmKnow #Cavs – 7:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokic created attempts have been good.
Non-Jokic created attempts: less than desirable. – 7:46 PM
Jokic created attempts have been good.
Non-Jokic created attempts: less than desirable. – 7:46 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Hustle pays off early!
📺 #CavsNuggets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/iy3Haegbvz – 7:43 PM
Hustle pays off early!
📺 #CavsNuggets on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/iy3Haegbvz – 7:43 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic wins the tip in Cleveland and needs all of nine seconds to score the opening bucket. – 7:42 PM
Nikola Jokic wins the tip in Cleveland and needs all of nine seconds to score the opening bucket. – 7:42 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
We took 3 pics. Somehow @CavsJMike had his eyes closed in all of them 🤣
#Cavs #Nuggets coming up on @BallySportsCLE RIGHT NOW.
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U4xoZAFfQV – 7:33 PM
We took 3 pics. Somehow @CavsJMike had his eyes closed in all of them 🤣
#Cavs #Nuggets coming up on @BallySportsCLE RIGHT NOW.
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/U4xoZAFfQV – 7:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
In the wake of Jamal Murray’s ACL tear last April, the #Nuggets did an internal study about how long it takes players to recover and get back to full strength. Here’s what they found:
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug… – 7:28 PM
In the wake of Jamal Murray’s ACL tear last April, the #Nuggets did an internal study about how long it takes players to recover and get back to full strength. Here’s what they found:
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug… – 7:28 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Watching @greensboroswarm and their opponents the Cleveland Charge appear to be playing a full time zone… How is that developing their players defense? – 7:25 PM
Watching @greensboroswarm and their opponents the Cleveland Charge appear to be playing a full time zone… How is that developing their players defense? – 7:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Great Joker impersonation @BizzyBones11 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PzNR9uXDcq – 7:23 PM
Great Joker impersonation @BizzyBones11 🤣 pic.twitter.com/PzNR9uXDcq – 7:23 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Mavs about to tip off in Philly.
Feels like Dallas has to lose this one and then lose to the Wolves twice next week for the Wolves to remain in the hunt to get a 5 or 6 seed.
Dallas is currently four games up on Minnesota in the loss column (Denver is two up). – 7:12 PM
Mavs about to tip off in Philly.
Feels like Dallas has to lose this one and then lose to the Wolves twice next week for the Wolves to remain in the hunt to get a 5 or 6 seed.
Dallas is currently four games up on Minnesota in the loss column (Denver is two up). – 7:12 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
“Who are you supposed to be?”
“I’m Vengeance.” pic.twitter.com/pjYaWeUxSK – 7:05 PM
“Who are you supposed to be?”
“I’m Vengeance.” pic.twitter.com/pjYaWeUxSK – 7:05 PM
Zeke Nnaji @ZekeNnaji_Hoopz
Big time buzzer beater 3 from my baby sis @josie_nnaji11 !!! Love it!!
Y’all show her some love!! pic.twitter.com/g7j5a5BCu8 – 7:03 PM
Big time buzzer beater 3 from my baby sis @josie_nnaji11 !!! Love it!!
Y’all show her some love!! pic.twitter.com/g7j5a5BCu8 – 7:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
In celebration of tonight’s #CavsKidsNight, we invited some young fans to draw their favorite Cavaliers! ✍️❤️ pic.twitter.com/at7B0ETQmc – 7:00 PM
In celebration of tonight’s #CavsKidsNight, we invited some young fans to draw their favorite Cavaliers! ✍️❤️ pic.twitter.com/at7B0ETQmc – 7:00 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. Killian Hayes (head contusion) is questionable. Jerami Grant isn’t listed, meaning he’ll return from a one-game absence – 6:50 PM
Cade Cunningham (non-COVID illness) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game at Cleveland. Killian Hayes (head contusion) is questionable. Jerami Grant isn’t listed, meaning he’ll return from a one-game absence – 6:50 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
70 games into the season, here are the two-man ratings for all Nuggets duos to share the court for at least 100 possessions of non-garbage time, via Cleaning the Glass.
What stands out? pic.twitter.com/I3zcGqwvBm – 6:48 PM
70 games into the season, here are the two-man ratings for all Nuggets duos to share the court for at least 100 possessions of non-garbage time, via Cleaning the Glass.
What stands out? pic.twitter.com/I3zcGqwvBm – 6:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are going to start Lamar Stevens in place of injured Dean Wade (who had been starting for Jarrett Allen) again, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:31 PM
#Cavs are going to start Lamar Stevens in place of injured Dean Wade (who had been starting for Jarrett Allen) again, sources tell @clevelanddotcom – 6:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/S1L5CfJmz0 pic.twitter.com/8kiBKdPf8l – 6:30 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
• Embiid in/out???
• Suns/Bulls
• Red-hot Celtics
• Ice-cold Lakers
• LeBron?
• We getting Ja vs. Trae?
• Jokic/Mobley
• Justin’s Fastest 5 minutes
Taking your questions til tipoff!
➡️ https://t.co/S1L5CfJmz0 pic.twitter.com/8kiBKdPf8l – 6:30 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets announce Zeke Nnaji is out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. He was on the injury report with bilateral knee soreness. – 6:28 PM
The Nuggets announce Zeke Nnaji is out for tonight’s game in Cleveland. He was on the injury report with bilateral knee soreness. – 6:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said Jamal Murray in Grand Rapids with the Gold was able to do some live 5 on 5. Said Murray practiced for two straight days.
This is a great next step in his rehab progression. – 6:07 PM
Coach Malone said Jamal Murray in Grand Rapids with the Gold was able to do some live 5 on 5. Said Murray practiced for two straight days.
This is a great next step in his rehab progression. – 6:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“He still has a lot more hurdles to get through,” Michael Malone says pregame on Jamal Murray, who’s coming off a couple of practices with the Grand Rapids Gold. Still no solid timetable for Murray or Michael Porter Jr.’s potential returns. – 6:06 PM
“He still has a lot more hurdles to get through,” Michael Malone says pregame on Jamal Murray, who’s coming off a couple of practices with the Grand Rapids Gold. Still no solid timetable for Murray or Michael Porter Jr.’s potential returns. – 6:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray still has some hurdles to overcome.
Added neither MPJ or Jamal’s returns are imminent.
Said Jamal’s Grand Rapids practice included some live work. – 6:06 PM
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray still has some hurdles to overcome.
Added neither MPJ or Jamal’s returns are imminent.
Said Jamal’s Grand Rapids practice included some live work. – 6:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone speaking pregame about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.:
There is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players. – 6:06 PM
Michael Malone speaking pregame about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.:
There is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players. – 6:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade Cunningham is probable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. Jerami Grant isn’t on the injury report. Killian Hayes is questionable. – 6:03 PM
Cade Cunningham is probable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. Jerami Grant isn’t on the injury report. Killian Hayes is questionable. – 6:03 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on the teams in the West all winning around Denver:
“All we control is what we do, and we’ve been play well…we’re not allowing teams ahead of us or behind us to determine how we play our game.” – 6:01 PM
Michael Malone on the teams in the West all winning around Denver:
“All we control is what we do, and we’ve been play well…we’re not allowing teams ahead of us or behind us to determine how we play our game.” – 6:01 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cavs x @WeMidwestKids 🤝🔥
Available 3/21 from 5-6PM exclusively in the @CavsTeamShop 👀 pic.twitter.com/lmQU0HCmzx – 6:00 PM
Cavs x @WeMidwestKids 🤝🔥
Available 3/21 from 5-6PM exclusively in the @CavsTeamShop 👀 pic.twitter.com/lmQU0HCmzx – 6:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tom Thibodeau started his press conference by giving condolences to the family of Cavaliers scout and former Nets scout Tom Barrise, who passed away today of cancer. Barrise was Thibodeau’s advance scout in Chicago. An extremely friendly, terrific guy. Briefly Nets interim HC. – 5:58 PM
Tom Thibodeau started his press conference by giving condolences to the family of Cavaliers scout and former Nets scout Tom Barrise, who passed away today of cancer. Barrise was Thibodeau’s advance scout in Chicago. An extremely friendly, terrific guy. Briefly Nets interim HC. – 5:58 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’m two hours away from jumping on local (and hometown) radio to talk #Nuggets-Cavs and then Deshaun hijacks the programming and we gotta cancel. pic.twitter.com/h0RL3g1bMO – 5:25 PM
I’m two hours away from jumping on local (and hometown) radio to talk #Nuggets-Cavs and then Deshaun hijacks the programming and we gotta cancel. pic.twitter.com/h0RL3g1bMO – 5:25 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As some of you correctly point out, AFC West teams and Cleveland/Baltimore/Cincy will beat up on each other, giving hope to Fins and other teams hoping for wild card. AFC West teams play NFC West #glasshalffull – 4:52 PM
As some of you correctly point out, AFC West teams and Cleveland/Baltimore/Cincy will beat up on each other, giving hope to Fins and other teams hoping for wild card. AFC West teams play NFC West #glasshalffull – 4:52 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Tippin’ off a weekend of hoops!
🆚 @Denver Nuggets
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/KR1zXC3851 – 4:30 PM
Tippin’ off a weekend of hoops!
🆚 @Denver Nuggets
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/KR1zXC3851 – 4:30 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Crazy how the NFL offseason is now basically the same as the NBA offseason. Player movement no longer unusual.
Watson -> CLE
Wilson -> DEN
Adams, Jones -> LV
Mack, Jackson -> LAC
Robinson -> LAR
Wentz -> WAS
Brady -> Back
Trubisky -> PIT
Miller -> BUF
Baker -> Who knows – 4:02 PM
Crazy how the NFL offseason is now basically the same as the NBA offseason. Player movement no longer unusual.
Watson -> CLE
Wilson -> DEN
Adams, Jones -> LV
Mack, Jackson -> LAC
Robinson -> LAR
Wentz -> WAS
Brady -> Back
Trubisky -> PIT
Miller -> BUF
Baker -> Who knows – 4:02 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
I just want to make clear I’ve never been a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and in fact, I’ve spent basically my whole life not being a Cleveland Browns fan. I will not be taking any questions at this time. – 3:59 PM
I just want to make clear I’ve never been a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and in fact, I’ve spent basically my whole life not being a Cleveland Browns fan. I will not be taking any questions at this time. – 3:59 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
With D. Watson going to a solid Cleveland roster; Chargers adding Mack and JC Jackson;Denver adding Russell Wilson, those are 3 other non-playoff teams that Dolphins will need to overcome,besides all the playoff teams. So Fins improve somewhat but making playoffs that much harder – 3:52 PM
With D. Watson going to a solid Cleveland roster; Chargers adding Mack and JC Jackson;Denver adding Russell Wilson, those are 3 other non-playoff teams that Dolphins will need to overcome,besides all the playoff teams. So Fins improve somewhat but making playoffs that much harder – 3:52 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Another #bts TikTok for y’all! Here’s a little glimpse into how we do the halftime show for the Nuggets in studio when they’re on the road. @AltitudeTV @BillHanzlik pic.twitter.com/kPPzL4YXZy – 3:51 PM
Another #bts TikTok for y’all! Here’s a little glimpse into how we do the halftime show for the Nuggets in studio when they’re on the road. @AltitudeTV @BillHanzlik pic.twitter.com/kPPzL4YXZy – 3:51 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
#Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source. The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon. – 3:22 PM
#Browns have offered FA Jadeveon Clowney a two-year deal worth $24M, per source. The 3x Pro Bowler has totaled at least nine sacks in three of his last four seasons (also with #Texans and #Seahawks). Good money for a good player. I’m told Cleveland is hoping for a decision soon. – 3:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Turning into a tight race down the stretch! pic.twitter.com/GhPpdnYhIA – 3:04 PM
Turning into a tight race down the stretch! pic.twitter.com/GhPpdnYhIA – 3:04 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Get in the #LosCavs spirit this weekend with a listen to our updated #CavsSounds Hispanic Heritage Mix on Spotify and Apple Music! 🎶
@MichelobULTRA | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM
Get in the #LosCavs spirit this weekend with a listen to our updated #CavsSounds Hispanic Heritage Mix on Spotify and Apple Music! 🎶
@MichelobULTRA | #LetEmKnow – 3:00 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“Nobody likes competing more than Jamal,” Will Barton told @denverpost. “I know he wants to be back. It’s all about his body.”
On Jamal Murray and the decision that’s looming.
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug… – 2:18 PM
“Nobody likes competing more than Jamal,” Will Barton told @denverpost. “I know he wants to be back. It’s all about his body.”
On Jamal Murray and the decision that’s looming.
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug… – 2:18 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Back-to-back double-digit nights off the bench 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Back-to-back double-digit nights off the bench 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lots of games that matter for Bulls tonight:
Thunder at Heat
Mavs at 76ers
Lakers at Raptors
Blazers at Nets
Nuggets at Cavs
Celtics at Kings
of course – Bulls at Suns – 1:41 PM
Lots of games that matter for Bulls tonight:
Thunder at Heat
Mavs at 76ers
Lakers at Raptors
Blazers at Nets
Nuggets at Cavs
Celtics at Kings
of course – Bulls at Suns – 1:41 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is starting to hit 3s. He’s getting to the free throw line more. His numbers since late December show a guy who is starting to find his offensive niche.
“We need you to be the best version of yourself. Isaac being aggressive is that”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 1:35 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro is starting to hit 3s. He’s getting to the free throw line more. His numbers since late December show a guy who is starting to find his offensive niche.
“We need you to be the best version of yourself. Isaac being aggressive is that”
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/c… – 1:35 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.