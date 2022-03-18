Patrick Williams could play with Bulls' G League team by Sunday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams could be ready to play limited minutes in Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
Billy Donovan didn’t rule out also playing him in Milwaukee on a back-to-back. – 8:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill could be up and running as early as Monday against Toronto, per the Billy. – 8:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan said Monday’s game against Toronto and Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee are real possibilities for Patrick Williams to return to the Bulls’ lineup. – 8:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams has been full go with no setbacks in G League practices, per Billy Donovan. Bulls will decide tomorrow if Williams plays Sunday for Windy City. – 8:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Injury report staying shorter for the Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine is probable for tonight’s game against the Suns and Alex Caruso isn’t listed at all despite wrist soreness in Utah.
Patrick Williams is now listed “out” for both his wrist and G-League assignment as he gets closer. – 11:10 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls’ Patrick Williams cleared for contact, assigned to G-League nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/bul… – 9:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Patrick Williams assigned to G League, reportedly plans to make NBA return next week
https://t.co/Pl8NAm2S8j pic.twitter.com/G448KrMHSE – 1:41 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams and Lonzo Ball news that you have been waiting to hear … at least for one of them.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1… – 10:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Patrick Williams will work with Windy City, Toronto is a reach, and then next week is a wait-and-see. – 7:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams is fully cleared for contact, per Billy Donovan said.
He is home in Chicago and will spend some time with Windy City ramping up this week. Could be games, could be just practice. No timeline on when he’ll be game ready, but he definitely won’t fly out to PHX. – 7:33 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Patrick Williams cleared for contact, will do some work with @windycitybulls, according to Donovan. #Bulls – 7:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Patrick Williams is cleared for full contact, Billy Donovan says. He could practice with Windy City Bulls as he ramps up – 7:31 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams coming off the bench, Lonzo Ball sidelined indefinitely, Zach LaVine in and out — Billy Donovan broke down realistic expectations for the final four weeks of the Chicago Bulls season and why adaptability will be key.
chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 11:52 AM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Bulls forward Patrick Williams has been assigned to Chicago’s Windy City G League affiliate and is targeting return to NBA action next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Key return to lineup coming. Williams has been out since October due to wrist surgery. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 17, 2022
KC Johnson: Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 16, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Bulls don’t have a return date for Patrick Williams yet, but Billy Donovan said he’s pretty sure it will be before end of March Said Williams will play important role, but that if team is fully whole, he prefers to ease Williams in off the bench, given how much time he’s missed -via Twitter @rob_schaef / March 14, 2022
