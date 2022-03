Pelicans vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Spurs now say Josh Richardson is questionable to play tonight with left calf tightness.Joe Wieskamp is available to play tonight – 2:59 PM

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said it’s not only a heck of a challenge to play Kansas, but it’s especially one to play one “without the anchor of our defense” in center Ryan Kalkbrenner. #kubball

Creighton coach Greg McDermott: “We’re in a position with a short bench to just let it rip and see what happens.” #kubball

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said the Bluejays are down to three transfers and four freshmen in terms of scholarship players following Ryan Kalkbrenner’s injury. #kubball

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said the Bluejays have to slow Kansas’ transition game, rebound better and make 3-pointers. (They are dreadful at 3-point shooting this season.) #kubball

Creighton coach Greg McDermott said Ryan Kalkbrenner’s injury is “not as significant as was first thought.” It is not to his ACL, but will still require two or three months of recovery time. #kubball

Creighton coach Greg McDermott: Ryan Kalkbrenner’s not only one of the best on our team at protecting the rim, he’s one of the best in the country, so to think anyone would be able to fill that role wouldn’t be fair to Keyshawn Feazell. #kubball

Kansas’ Bill Self said he and Greg McDermott go back to the days when McDermott was at Iowa State. His reputation was that his team could score and be defensive-minded. #kubball

With DeMar DeRozan and three other top scorers gone in the past year, offense was supposed to be an issue for the Spurs this season.Instead, they are on pace for the highest-scoring season of the Gregg Popovich era. expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:29 PM

Josh Richardson is still a game time decision. Coach Pop wasn’t sure yet if he would play tonight. – 6:56 PM

“It’s a meaningful game for our group. Both teams are trying to play to get into the playoffs.” – Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green on tonight’s upcoming game against the Spurs – 7:04 PM

Willie Green says he anticipates Jose Alvarado and Devonte Graham (both questionable) will be able to play tonight but won’t know for sure for another 30-40 mins.Mentions he doesn’t know if Ingram (non-COVID illness) will join team on this road trip. – 7:05 PM

Willie Green sounded optimistic about Devonte’ Graham and Jose Alvarado playing tonight, but didn’t give a firm yes. Both were listed as questionable. – 7:06 PM

Asked Willie Green if he anticipates Brandon Ingram being available on this three-game road trip: “I’m not sure. He wasn’t feeling well before we left. We kept him at home.” – 7:09 PM

Willie Green says he expects Devonte’Graham and Jose Alvarado to play tonight, but he won’t know for sure until they complete their pregame warmups – 7:11 PM

Jose Alvarado (Left Finger Laceration) and Devonte’ Graham (Right Hip Soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:31 PM

There’s no mistaking it: This is a really big game for the Pels.With a win, they open up a 2.5-game lead over the Spurs with 12 games left on the schedule.A loss would drop the Pels’ lead to half a game and give San Antonio the tiebreaker. – 8:00 PM

Random fact: the five times in franchise history that the #Pelicans won a regular season game in San Antonio, they also made the playoffs (2018, 2015, 2011, 2008, 2004) – 8:22 PM

Josh Primo in line for quite a few minutes tonight in a meaningful game, let’s see what he does with them. – 8:41 PM

Jonas Valanciunas has scored the first 9 points of the night for the Pels. He’s come out with it on his mind to go at Poeltl – 8:43 PM

That double-digit deficit came early for the Spurs, down 14-4 out of the gate. Valanciunas had New Orleans’ first nine points. Building record could be in jeopardy! – 8:46 PM

20-7 lead out of the gates for the New Orleans Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas have dominated the Spurs so far, combining for 13 points. – 8:53 PM

The Spurs enter 2-28 when trailing by 15 points in a game this season.The good news: it’s still the 1Q, so there’s time to catch up.The bad news: the Pelicans aren’t the Jazz – 8:55 PM

Spurs down 27-7 with 3:34 left in the first quarter. Those of you on Team Tank might want to go ahead and get the champagne on ice. – 8:55 PM

JV + Jaxson have been dominant so far in the 1st quarter.They’ve combined 18 pts & 11 rebs on 7-9 shooting.The Spurs have 7 pts & 7 rebs as a team. – 8:56 PM

Pels couldn’t have started this game better. Great defense so far. They lead by 20 after Jaxson Hayes’ corner 3. – 8:57 PM

A Jaxson Hayes’ 3-pointer gives the Pelicans a 27-7 lead over the Spurs and there’s still 3+ minutes left in the 1st quarter.Have to love seeing New Orleans come out so focused and active in such an important game. – 8:57 PM

Virtually every team in #NBA is downsizing, so it’s been fun to see #Pelicans go the opposite direction and get some very good results. What a start by Hayes and Valanciunas, who have 9 pts apiece on 7/9 combined shooting – 8:58 PM

Now Lonnie Walker is down after absorbing a hard back-pick from the Other Hernangomez. Really struggling to get to his feet and off the floor. – 9:00 PM

Lonnie was shaken up a bit on that last possession. He heads to the locker room with help from a Spurs staff member – 9:01 PM

This is just the 8th time all season the Spurs have trailed by 25 points.The last time it happened was February 7. – 9:03 PM

Hayes hits another 3 and the lead is up to 26 for the Pels.One of these teams showed up like this was a big game. Not sure what’s going on with the Spurs. – 9:03 PM

This first quarter is the worst the Spurs have looked all season, to my recollection. Getting pummeled in every way possible. – 9:04 PM

You can’t convince me Willy Hernangomez doesn’t have a magnet on his hands for offensive rebounds right now – 9:04 PM

End of the first quarter:Pelicans – 35Spurs – 10The 10 points are the fewest the Pelicans have ever allowed in a first quarter in franchise history. – 9:06 PM

Spurs fans can rest easy. They got to double digits in the first quarter, thanks to Josh Primo’s and-1 with 3.6 seconds left.Trail New Orleans 35-10, which is no good even in football. – 9:06 PM

1Q: Pelicans by 25The Spurs scored just 10 points in the opening quarter.Hayes 12 ptsJonas 9 pointsPelicans are winning every area on the floor, but the biggest gap is in 3PT scoring. NOP outscoring SA by 12 there – 9:07 PM

Really just watched Jose Alvarado put a defender on his hip and then use the leverage in his favor to get a shot up without a possible contest.His offensive understanding is so much better than he’s ever given credit for. – 9:07 PM

End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Spurs 10Hayes 12 pts & 5 rebsValanciunas 9 pts & 7 rebsMcCollum 5 ptsPels led by as much as 28 points in one of the most dominant quarters of the season. Spurs shot 4-21 from the field. – 9:07 PM

Pelicans 35, Spurs 10 after the first quarter. Not a typo. It’s the fewest points a Pels opponent has scored in a quarter this season. – 9:08 PM

Well that was as brutal a quarter of basketball as I’ve seen a Spurs team play in… not sure I can remember. Primo and-1 to finish it off made it marginally more palatable. – 9:08 PM

Those 10 points are the worst quarter the Spurs have posted this season. Obviously.They were 4-of-21 from the floor. – 9:08 PM

Per Spurs, Lonnie is out for the rest of the game with lower back spasms – 9:12 PM

Spurs say Lonnie Walker IV is out for the rest of the game with back spasms. – 9:12 PM

Spurs Assistant Coaches Becky Hammon, Mitch Johnson, and Matt Nielsen are now in charge for the remainder of the game. – 9:14 PM

The Pelicans seems to be doing OK without BI. – 9:15 PM

Thought Trey Murphy had no chance on making that corner three after hesitating to shoot it. Good to be proven wrong. – 9:15 PM

