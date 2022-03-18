Pelicans vs. Spurs: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (28-41) play against the San Antonio Spurs (43-43) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 53, San Antonio Spurs 26 (Q2 04:47)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Joe Three-skamp 🎯
@JWieskamp21 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/PqQBnwL8GD – 9:23 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Thought Trey Murphy had no chance on making that corner three after hesitating to shoot it. Good to be proven wrong. – 9:15 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Delon Wright’s 5 steals tie the most by a Hawks player in a game this season (Capela 5 at San Antonio, 11/24/21). – 9:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs Assistant Coaches Becky Hammon, Mitch Johnson, and Matt Nielsen are now in charge for the remainder of the game. – 9:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs say Lonnie Walker IV is out for the rest of the game with back spasms. – 9:12 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Per Spurs, Lonnie is out for the rest of the game with lower back spasms – 9:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Those 10 points are the worst quarter the Spurs have posted this season. Obviously.
They were 4-of-21 from the floor. – 9:08 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Well that was as brutal a quarter of basketball as I’ve seen a Spurs team play in… not sure I can remember. Primo and-1 to finish it off made it marginally more palatable. – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans 35, Spurs 10 after the first quarter. Not a typo. It’s the fewest points a Pels opponent has scored in a quarter this season. – 9:08 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Spurs 10
Hayes 12 pts & 5 rebs
Valanciunas 9 pts & 7 rebs
McCollum 5 pts
Pels led by as much as 28 points in one of the most dominant quarters of the season. Spurs shot 4-21 from the field. – 9:07 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Really just watched Jose Alvarado put a defender on his hip and then use the leverage in his favor to get a shot up without a possible contest.
His offensive understanding is so much better than he’s ever given credit for. – 9:07 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pelicans by 25
The Spurs scored just 10 points in the opening quarter.
Hayes 12 pts
Jonas 9 points
Pelicans are winning every area on the floor, but the biggest gap is in 3PT scoring. NOP outscoring SA by 12 there – 9:07 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs fans can rest easy. They got to double digits in the first quarter, thanks to Josh Primo’s and-1 with 3.6 seconds left.
Trail New Orleans 35-10, which is no good even in football. – 9:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
End of the first quarter:
Pelicans – 35
Spurs – 10
The 10 points are the fewest the Pelicans have ever allowed in a first quarter in franchise history. – 9:06 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Primo finally ends the Spurs’ scoring drought.
Pelicans’ 28 point lead trimmed to 26 – 9:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have 7 points and the first quarter ends in 28 seconds – 9:04 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
You can’t convince me Willy Hernangomez doesn’t have a magnet on his hands for offensive rebounds right now – 9:04 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
This first quarter is the worst the Spurs have looked all season, to my recollection. Getting pummeled in every way possible. – 9:04 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Hayes hits another 3 and the lead is up to 26 for the Pels.
One of these teams showed up like this was a big game. Not sure what’s going on with the Spurs. – 9:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
This is just the 8th time all season the Spurs have trailed by 25 points.
The last time it happened was February 7. – 9:03 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lonnie was shaken up a bit on that last possession. He heads to the locker room with help from a Spurs staff member – 9:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Now Lonnie Walker is down after absorbing a hard back-pick from the Other Hernangomez. Really struggling to get to his feet and off the floor. – 9:00 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Virtually every team in #NBA is downsizing, so it’s been fun to see #Pelicans go the opposite direction and get some very good results. What a start by Hayes and Valanciunas, who have 9 pts apiece on 7/9 combined shooting – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
THREE BALLL JAXSON 👌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/WqbLHeOMEU – 8:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
A Jaxson Hayes’ 3-pointer gives the Pelicans a 27-7 lead over the Spurs and there’s still 3+ minutes left in the 1st quarter.
Have to love seeing New Orleans come out so focused and active in such an important game. – 8:57 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels couldn’t have started this game better. Great defense so far. They lead by 20 after Jaxson Hayes’ corner 3. – 8:57 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
JV + Jaxson have been dominant so far in the 1st quarter.
They’ve combined 18 pts & 11 rebs on 7-9 shooting.
The Spurs have 7 pts & 7 rebs as a team. – 8:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs down 27-7 with 3:34 left in the first quarter. Those of you on Team Tank might want to go ahead and get the champagne on ice. – 8:55 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 2-28 when trailing by 15 points in a game this season.
The good news: it’s still the 1Q, so there’s time to catch up.
The bad news: the Pelicans aren’t the Jazz – 8:55 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
20-7 lead out of the gates for the New Orleans Pelicans. Jaxson Hayes and Jonas Valanciunas have dominated the Spurs so far, combining for 13 points. – 8:53 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV w/ the hot hand is right 🔥
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/McDXX3khg8 – 8:47 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
That double-digit deficit came early for the Spurs, down 14-4 out of the gate. Valanciunas had New Orleans’ first nine points. Building record could be in jeopardy! – 8:46 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas has scored the first 9 points of the night for the Pels. He’s come out with it on his mind to go at Poeltl – 8:43 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Josh Primo in line for quite a few minutes tonight in a meaningful game, let’s see what he does with them. – 8:41 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With Richardson a late scratch due to a tight calf, Primo will start in his place, per Spurs. – 8:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
let’s get this fiesta started 🤙
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/iAAUzslymS – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pelicans: Graham, McCollum, Jones, Hayes, Valanciunas
Spurs: Murray, Primo*, Vassell, Johnson, Poeltl
* — in place of the injured Josh Richardson – 8:36 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Random fact: the five times in franchise history that the #Pelicans won a regular season game in San Antonio, they also made the playoffs (2018, 2015, 2011, 2008, 2004) – 8:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:13 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5 in San Antonio 🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/vEuZ1OahZ2 – 8:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 8:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
There’s no mistaking it: This is a really big game for the Pels.
With a win, they open up a 2.5-game lead over the Spurs with 12 games left on the schedule.
A loss would drop the Pels’ lead to half a game and give San Antonio the tiebreaker. – 8:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Richardson is out tonight per Spurs with left calf tightness – 7:56 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Follow all the #Pelicans big plays on the Pelicans app presented by @Verizon — plus stats, video, stories, pictures and more! #WBD pic.twitter.com/Hurskl2AH1 – 7:40 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Jose Alvarado (Left Finger Laceration) and Devonte’ Graham (Right Hip Soreness) have been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at San Antonio. – 7:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham and Jose Alvarado are both still questionable for tonight’s game in San Antonio – 7:16 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Payton, Wiggins, Bjelica return to practice, could play against Spurs
https://t.co/UZ1An0WKfX pic.twitter.com/pIjxQeUmYQ – 7:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says he expects Devonte’Graham and Jose Alvarado to play tonight, but he won’t know for sure until they complete their pregame warmups – 7:11 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Make your Pelicans Pick N’ Roll predictions before halftime for a shot at a $200 team shop gift card courtesy of @CaesarsRewards! 💰
Check it out on the home page of the Pelicans app: https://t.co/2LbNOG6ixX pic.twitter.com/CcXntNi8iT – 7:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Asked Willie Green if he anticipates Brandon Ingram being available on this three-game road trip: “I’m not sure. He wasn’t feeling well before we left. We kept him at home.” – 7:09 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green sounded optimistic about Devonte’ Graham and Jose Alvarado playing tonight, but didn’t give a firm yes. Both were listed as questionable. – 7:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says he anticipates Jose Alvarado and Devonte Graham (both questionable) will be able to play tonight but won’t know for sure for another 30-40 mins.
Mentions he doesn’t know if Ingram (non-COVID illness) will join team on this road trip. – 7:05 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“It’s a meaningful game for our group. Both teams are trying to play to get into the playoffs.” – Pelicans Head Coach Willie Green on tonight’s upcoming game against the Spurs – 7:04 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 7:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Josh Richardson is still a game time decision. Coach Pop wasn’t sure yet if he would play tonight. – 6:56 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
With DeMar DeRozan and three other top scorers gone in the past year, offense was supposed to be an issue for the Spurs this season.
Instead, they are on pace for the highest-scoring season of the Gregg Popovich era.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 6:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Records for the Lakers (9), Pelicans (10), Spurs (11), and Blazers in last 15 games:
Lakers 3-12
Pelicans 6-9
Spurs 7-8
Blazers 5-10 – 6:24 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Whole squad 💯🎨 (via designsbyjaymien/IG)
Keep submitting your #SpursFanArt for a chance to be featured at the AT&T Center in April for our Fan Appreciation Night ➡️ https://t.co/RK6y9aGBy0
@Sprite | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/NqECoohtcS – 5:00 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live! @Impatientbull and @adaniels33
takeover!
🏀 Takeaways from Phoenix game
🏀 Which player would you clone?
🏀 Larry Nance Jr’s impact in the locker room
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/LRz9wVlQvn – 3:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Two great nicknames, both describe KJ perfectly! Which is your favorite? 🐎😤
@SociosUSA | #PorVida – 3:04 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Spurs now say Josh Richardson is questionable to play tonight with left calf tightness.
Joe Wieskamp is available to play tonight – 2:59 PM
