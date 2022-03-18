Reggie Jackson on Russell Westbrook: 'I'm always thankful for all he's done for me during my career'

So you’re almost leaving me feeling like you and Russ have an okay relationship these days. So what is that now? No, nah. I mean I see him around. We play pick up and all (during the offseason). There’s no problem (laughs) — at all. I always wish him well, always tell him to tell his family what’s up for me. He was definitely — even though we were around the same age — he was definitely my vet, showing me the ropes, taking me around, making me comfortable. I think a lot of my aggression and my fire, and the way I play is because we’re all a product of our environment. So I also felt like I was raised under him as well. I’m always appreciative of Russ and thankful for all he’s done for me during my career. He raised me and showed me the ropes, especially preparing me for… what it was going to be like being a starter in the league and taking your lumps, the ups and downs and staying confident in yourself and even keel. I think a lot of that was from watching him and just getting to pick his brain and talk to him. But when we get out there and it’s time to compete, there’s no friends (laughs).
Source: Sam Amick @ The Athletic
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Reggie Jackson unplugged: On his Clippers comeback tale, dominating the Lakers and his relationship with Russell Westbrook, at @TheAthletic
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
That’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aXfFCeDxyv – 4:01 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Timberwolves trash-talked the Lakers all night, hurling most of the barbs Russell Westbrook’s way.
The Timberwolves trash-talked the Lakers all night, hurling most of the barbs Russell Westbrook’s way.
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Michael Dugat @mdug
Fit is such a strange, hard to pinpoint, but important thing in the NBA. On paper, you can’t say Dinwiddie is a better player than KP, but it’s undeniable he already looks like he makes the Mavs better with this roster than KP ever did.
Westbrook in LA is another current example – 9:49 AM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic in just 26 minutes played last night:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 10-14 FG
It’s the 44th time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a season is Russell Westbrook (49). pic.twitter.com/xvczNjxGTO – 9:01 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Reggie Jackson on Natalie Sago:
“Their best player made it difficult on us tonight. Nat was great. Natalie played amazing. That was difficult for us. We had to keep our hands back, keep people off the glass, and they just kept coming.
So hats off to her, and hats off to them.” – 1:23 AM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue is challenging Reggie Jackson offensive foul drawn by Chris Boucher.
A successful challenge would result in an and-one for Jackson and cut Raptors lead to one possession. – 12:33 AM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet with 15 points each, on a combined 12/20 FGs
The Clippers in double figures are the rested Marcus Morris Sr. and Reggie Jackson, who have 24 points on 10/17 FGs.
Not to be all 2-on-2 here, but the game comes down to that duo. – 11:39 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Tonight was the first time Patrick Beverley (18) outscored Russell Westbrook (15) in his career.
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors have made their mark by flat out outworking teams recently. Clippers aren’t going to make it easy for ’em. Fun start.
Reggie Jackson scored or assisted on 9 of the Clippers’ 10 first-quarter FGs. Teams are combined 10-for-20 from 3. Raps lead 28-26 after 12 mins. – 11:06 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Raptors lead 28-26 through one quarter of play. Only one turnover for Raptors in first quarter, compared to four for Clippers.
Reggie Jackson leads all scorers with 10 points and all passers with 5 assists. Pascal Siakam leads Raptors with 9 points, adding 2 assists. – 11:05 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No team plays their starters heavier than the Raptors. Interested to see how that will go tonight with VanVleet and Trent at less than 💯
Rested Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Sr. have 16 of LA’s points as Clippers lead 21-20 with 3:22 left. LA getting bench in – 10:57 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has drawn 3 charges tonight, including 2 on KAT, and the most recent one on Edwards.
Westbrook followed with his first made jumper, a 3, to get LAL within 9 at 73-64, midway through the 3rd. – 9:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic in just 26 minutes played tonight:
✅ 29 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 8 AST
✅ 10-14 FG
It’s the 44th time Jokic has recorded at least 20p/10r/5a in a game this season.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season is Russell Westbrook (49). – 9:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
One player in double digits.
Melo – 5-for-10: 13 pts
LeBron – 3-for-12: 8 pts
Westbrook – 3-for-6: 7 pts
Lakers – 2-for-21 3PT: 9.5%
Maybe opponents should just start the game with a 20-point lead? Would it make any difference?
Lakers down 21 at the half, 67-46 – 9:20 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Among the discussion on this week’s “Hoops, Adjacent” ep of @AthleticNBAShow w/ @Marcus Thompson & guests @Travonne & @ChrisBHaynes:
•Why Tray is “Black Tray”
•Why players clap back on social
•Naomi Osaka
•Westbrook
•Dubs are back
•Just listen in!: theathletic.com/podcast/8-the-… – 2:22 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast includes…
—KG + the Best Teammates Ever, Westbrook, Embiid, the Celts, & the Icons Club with Jackie MacMullan
—Wilson/Denver scenarios, surprising NFL signings + Tampa’s splurge w/ @DannyBKelly
Listen on Spotify: https://t.co/1LlFJgqGMn
Not covered: Young love pic.twitter.com/z4leJgXHqc – 12:11 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
People don’t understand how I felt. … Honestly, people had missed (what happened). I definitely feel like protecting my teammates at all times, and that’s what I’ve tried to do, so what had angered me was that people had missed how when (Clippers forward Marcus Morris’) big shot the game before (in a Clippers win over the Lakers on Dec. 3), (Westbrook) he had tried to trip him, and then Zu (Clippers big man Ivica Zubac) got tripped a play earlier so when I felt like (when he) tried to (trip him) I was pretty upset. That’s always been big brother, (and) letting all the emotion out, being excited. -via The Athletic / March 18, 2022
But people don’t understand, like, I had a great time when I was in OKC. Russ was my biggest advocate. … I know when people (talk about) the ‘SPG’ thing, or things like that — I just wish we had dealt (with things) better as a team, as an organization. I thought we were highly talented. … It was just frustrating. At the time, even being young, I felt like I’d seen just how talented we were, so it was not really being able to deal with my emotions young. I feel like that helped paint a narrative of me young, but really my frustration was that I felt like I’d seen titles possibly in our future, but you could see them slipping away just from little minuscule things that we weren’t building, I felt, in the right way. So I definitely feel like I know I played a part in us not (reaching peak potential). That was more so my frustration when I was young because that was my vision when I first went to OKC. -via The Athletic / March 18, 2022