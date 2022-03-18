Rob Pelinka says Malik Monk is 'hopefully a part of our future'

As the Lakers’ roster is currently constructed, L.A. will be able to re-sign Monk only by either offering him 120% of the veteran minimum (roughly $2 million) — which he has outplayed — or using the taxpayer’s midlevel exception, estimated to be worth around $6.3 million, according to ESPN’s front office insider Bobby Marks. “The partnership has been a win from both sides,” Pelinka says. “Both for the Lakers, in terms of the productivity he’s had for us and then I think on his side, just showing people what he can do in big moments in big games. … He’s a guy that we would see as hopefully a part of our future.”
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New feature: In a season known for what’s gone wrong for the Lakers, Malik Monk is something that’s gone right. I sat down with the high-flying guard to track his career to this point and spoke to the Lakers to see what they see for him in the future es.pn/3ieBA4u – 8:16 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:
Dwight Howard
LeBron James
Austin Reaves
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 7:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Starters at Minnesota: Westbrook, Monk, Reaves, LeBron and Howard. – 7:31 PM
“We’re very loyal people,” Marcus says. “The Lakers were calling him nonstop once free agency opened. So we don’t forget about that. On the other side, it is a business. … But I would love to see him in a Laker uniform.” Monk would too. “It’s a beautiful experience, man,” he says. “I love it.” -via ESPN / March 18, 2022
Bobby Marks: Unless the Lakers clear salary in the offseason, the $6.3M tax ML is the max they can sign Malik Monk as a FA. -via Twitter @BobbyMarks42 / February 6, 2022
Harrison Faigen: LeBron says that he and Jason Kidd would talk last year about Malik Monk a lot. “Is there a way we can snatch this guy from their roster?” LeBron would wonder. This summer, the Lakers made it happen. -via Twitter @hmfaigen / January 5, 2022