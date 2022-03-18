Saddiq Bey first Piston to record 51 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals

Detroit Pistons PR: Saddiq Bey became the first player in Pistons history to record at least 51 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals in a game. The last NBA player to record such minimums was James Harden at SAS on 12/3/2019. #Pistons (via @EliasSports)
Source: Twitter @Pistons_PR
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Hours before he became the seventh player in Pistons history to score at least 50 points, Saddiq Bey received a text from his mom telling him to be more aggressive.
“That’s what she does,” Bey said. “That’s why I love her.”
On Bey’s historic night.
freep.com/story/sports/n… – 9:03 AM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
‘White-hot’ Saddiq Bey scores 51 points in #Pistons‘ victory, ties franchise record with 10 3-pointers: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 9:02 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Saddiq Bey last night:
✅ 51 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 10-14 3P
Bey (22 years, 342 days) is the youngest player in @Detroit Pistons history to record a 50-point game.
He tied Joe Dumars’ franchise record for most 3P made in a game. pic.twitter.com/9WlfN57id6 – 9:01 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A wise man said, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”
Pistons’ Saddiq Bey, who scored 51 at “the happiest place on Earth” last night, prefers to be the bad guy.
Saddiq Bey & the making of a villain (sub for $1):theathletic.com/3193406/2022/0… – 9:00 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Saddiq Bey
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/OiwuCCtyYP – 6:52 AM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
A wise man said, “You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.”
Pistons’ Saddiq Bey, who scored 51 points at “the happiest place on Earth,” prefers to be the bad guy.
Saddiq Bey and the making of a villain (sub for $1):
theathletic.com/3193406/2022/0… – 12:04 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Pistons’ Saddiq Bey has one of most unlikely 50-point games in NBA history nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/pis… – 11:59 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points as the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 134-120 on Thursday night, ending a four-game losing streak. Bey tied the Pistons’ franchise record with 10 three-pointers in 14 attempts. basketballnews.com/breakingnews/b… – 11:25 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey on the Pistons fans at Amway Center tonight: “It was great to see them. They travel deep in every arena that I’ve seen. It was great to see them and it was a blessing.” Bey was getting a lot of cheers tonight. – 11:16 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
‘White-hot’ Saddiq Bey scores 51 points in #Pistons victory, ties franchise record with 10 3-pointers: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 10:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s 51 pts: “He was white-hot, so it was great to see him have a night like that. It’s something that he’ll always remember as an NBA player … It’s great for the young man, a second-year player; it’s beautiful to see.” – 10:08 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey said he’ll probably give the game ball to his mom, who texted him this morning to tell him to be more aggressive. – 9:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey on keeping his teammates involved: “I tried to make the right reads as much as I can … I don’t want to make it a one-man show. Everybody plays hard.” – 9:55 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On his love for playing on the road and being the villain, Saddiq Bey said it comes from his love for The Joker. He died a green patch into his hair recently to honor The Joker. – 9:55 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Asked Saddiq Bey where his villain mentality comes from: Said it was from being a fan of the Joker. That’s why he has the green patch in his hair. – 9:54 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Pistons presented Saddiq Bey with the game ball afterward in the locker room:
“It is a blessing to get that. I haven’t had that much water thrown on me before. I’m still cold right now.” – 9:54 PM
The Pistons presented Saddiq Bey with the game ball afterward in the locker room:
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey says he likes being the “villain” and his favorite character is the Joker. – 9:53 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey: “Those are my brothers. It was a blessing for me to be able to get that (game ball).” – 9:53 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey said he had a reality check after the loss to Miami. Wants to finish season strong. – 9:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey says he can’t remember scoring 50 in high school. – 9:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey: “I didn’t come into the game saying this is what I want to do. When you catch a rhythm, are in the zone, I wanted to win the game. Teammates did a great job of finding me.” – 9:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey on when he realized he was about to get 50: “Probably the last possession. Our bench stood up and was like, get the ball, get the ball.” – 9:50 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey on when he knew he could get 50: “Probably the last possession.” … He said there were no nerves at the line. – 9:50 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dwane Casey compared Saddiq Bey’s 51-point game to when Terrence Ross scored 51 points with Toronto in one sense. Casey said Ross came back a different player, something he believes can happen to Bey. – 9:49 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The Orlando Magic defense have allowed 111 points to Kyrie Irving and Saddiq Bey in the last 2 games. pic.twitter.com/29H1ySLMTc – 9:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey sharing the ball: “There’s nothing about Saddiq Bey that’s selfish; he’s a team guy.”
He says Bey will get even better in the pick-and-roll. – 9:48 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey: “There’s nothing about Saddiq Bey that’s selfish.” Said he’ll be one of Detroit’s pick-and-roll creators in the future. – 9:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey: “There’s nothing about Saddiq Bey that’s selfish.” – 9:47 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s 51 pts: “What a night for him, to bounce back from struggling a little bit … that kind of shooting is contagious too.” – 9:46 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s 51 pts: “You see it coming and think, ‘Why not?’ … that’s going to give him a jolt of confidence that you won’t believe.” – 9:45 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Just this past week:
50 — LeBron James
53 — Kevin Durant
60 — Karl-Anthony Towns
60 — Kyrie Irving
51 — Saddiq Bey
FIVE 50-piece in SEVEN days. pic.twitter.com/IYcFqHZ1ZE – 9:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey: “It was a great performance from Saddiq Bey. … To see him bounce back the way he did, he was white hot. That’s something I think he’ll always remember as an NBA player.” Casey mentioned the team had 34 assists. – 9:44 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s 51 points:
It was a great performance by Saddiq Bey. It is something I think he’ll always remember. It is beautiful to see. – 9:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey: “It was a great performance by Saddiq Bey. He had been struggling to shoot the ball. To see him bounce back the way he did, he was white hot. It’s something he’ll always remember as an NBA player.” – 9:43 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 10+ threes.
Only 21 more to catch Steph, @SaddiqBey 😂 pic.twitter.com/RGHJ9IRVzI – 9:40 PM
Most games with 10+ threes.
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
No disrespect to Saddiq Bey, but he just dropped 51. Totally devalues the 60 Kyrie dropped at Amway the other night. #MagicPistons 🤷🏾♂️ – 9:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart on Saddiq Bey’s 50: “He’s a gamer. It ain’t no surprise to me.” – 9:33 PM
David Baumann @DavidBaumannORL
The @Orlando Magic gave up 60 to Kyrie on Tuesday.
51 to Saddiq Bey tonight.
SGA has a chance to go for 100 on Sunday v Orlando. – 9:33 PM
The @Orlando Magic gave up 60 to Kyrie on Tuesday.
51 to Saddiq Bey tonight.
SGA has a chance to go for 100 on Sunday v Orlando. – 9:33 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Saddiq Bey’s 51 pts: “He had 30 in the first half … we were definitely expecting 50.” – 9:33 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 50+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ threes in a game:
Damian Lillard
Saddiq Bey
End of list. pic.twitter.com/thXovxbjDI – 9:33 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Before the March 15 games, the Magic had the No. 1 post-break defense in the league.
In the two games since then, Kyrie Irving dropped 60 and Saddiq Bey dropped 51 on the Magic. – 9:33 PM
Before the March 15 games, the Magic had the No. 1 post-break defense in the league.
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart comes in and says “Saddiq Bey had 51 points. That’s tough.” – 9:32 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
51 points
10 boards
10 3’s
👍 Saddiq Bey 👍 pic.twitter.com/ycaqt6XHed – 9:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Add Saddiq Bey to the growing list…
Over the last two weeks in the NBA we’ve had:
Six 50-point games (LeBron James 2x, Jayson Tatum, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Bey)
And two 60-point games over the last two days (Karl-Anthony Towns and Kyrie) – 9:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Providence win a tourney game and Saddiq Bey goes for 50. @Chris Grenham is having a day – 9:29 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Here’s video of the Pistons organization waiting for and applauding Saddiq Bey, who scored 51 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Orlando pic.twitter.com/RPBDQuMuuK – 9:29 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Saddiq Bey finished with 51 points and the Pistons were ecstatic for him.
Detroit wins, 134-120. pic.twitter.com/Z0UZl0HIvz – 9:26 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pistons 134, Magic 120.
This night is all about Saddiq Bey. 51 points, 17-27 overall shooting, 10-14 from 3, 7-10 from the line. Pistons were without Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant. Bey compensated by going absolutely ballistic. – 9:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
FINAL: Pistons 134, Magic 120
Saddiq Bey scored 51 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
He was just six points short of Jerry Stackhouse’s franchise record. – 9:25 PM
FINAL: Pistons 134, Magic 120
Saddiq Bey scored 51 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
50 and 51 points for Saddiq Bey. What a night pic.twitter.com/4Cb5neYWvY – 9:25 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Saddiq Bey vs Magic
51 points (career high)
17/27 FG (career high)
10/14 (career high)
10 rebounds
4 assists
3 steals
Insane! #Pistons – 9:24 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Pistons 134, Magic 120
Franz Wagner led Orlando with 26 points
Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 pts for Detroit – 9:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey makes both FT with 8.2 seconds left.
He finishes with a career-high 51 pts. – 9:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey is fouled with 8.2 seconds left. He can get the 50-buger with a FT here. – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey is going to the free-throw line with a chance to get 50 points – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has hit 10 3s tonight, tying Joe Dumars for the single-game record in Pistons history. – 9:23 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has tied the franchise record for 3-pointers in a game with 10. – 9:22 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Saddiq Bey now has 49 points on 10-14 shooting from 3-point range. His 10 3s are a career-high, topping his previous high of 8. It also ties a franchise record for 3s in a game. – 9:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Turn the channel: Saddiq Bey has 49 points and 10 rebounds with under a minute to play. – 9:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Saddiq Bey with 49 10 boards and 10 3s
Kyrie Irving one thing, but damn Orlando! – 9:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Make it a double-double for #Pistons Saddiq Bey: 49 pts, 10 rebs (also 4 assts and 3 stls). – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Saddiq Bey getting that 50-piece too? 44 points with six to play. – 9:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
44 points for Saddiq Bey. 5:47 to play. Ample time for him to get 50 – 9:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey is up to 41 pts, and he’ll likely come out, with a 14-point lead, 6:38 4Q – 9:07 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Saddiq Bey has his first career 40-point game. He is up to 41 with 6:38 to go. Pistons lead 122-108. – 9:06 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 3Q: Pistons 106, Magic 94.
Franz Wagner: 26 points (10 of 14)
Moe Wagner: 16 points (7 of 12)
Terrence Ross: 13 points (5 of 9)
Saddiq Bey: 36 points (12 of 19), 7 rebounds, 4 assists. – 8:52 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 3Q: Pistons 106, Magic 94
Saddiq Bey: Career-high 36 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists
Marvin Bagley III: 18 points, 9 rebounds
Isaiah Stewart: 16 points, 8 rebounds – 8:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons‘ Saddiq Bey scores 30, including six 3-pointers in first half against Magic: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 8:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Detroit has opened up a 15-point lead, its largest of the night with 7:30 left in the third. Saddiq Bey is closing in on a career night with 33 points. – 8:32 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey looks like he hurt his hand after getting fouled on the last possession. He’s staying in. Definitely bothered him for a bit.
Pistons are up by 15. – 8:32 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has 33 pts, one off his career high, set Jan. 3 this season at Milwaukee. – 8:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 73, Magic 62.
This is the Saddiq Bey game. He scored 30 points in 19 minutes, including five in the final 10 seconds of the half. 10-15 overall, 6-9 from 3 and 4-6 at the line. – 8:10 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Pistons 73, Magic 62
Franz Wagner leads Orlando with 13 pts
Saddiq Bey leads Detroit with 30 pts – 8:10 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
the Magic have given up to the Pistons 73 points in the first half. Saddiq Bey has 31 points. Again, this is a halftime score. – 8:10 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Pistons 73, Magic 62.
Franz Wagner: 13 points (5 of 7)
Terrence Ross: 11 points (4 of 8)
Mo Bamba: 10 points, 8 rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 30 points (10 of 15, 6 of 9 on 3s). – 8:10 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey just scored five points in five seconds.
He ends the first half with 30 points in 19 minutes. He might really get the Pistons single-game record tonight.
Pistons 73, Magic 62. – 8:09 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey is locked in … in addition to his scoring, he’s finding his teammates, and he has 3 assts with 3 rebs. – 8:07 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Isaiah Stewart has joined Saddiq Bey in the hoodrat festivities.
He’s flirting with a first-half double-double: 13 points and 7 rebounds – 8:04 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 62, Magic 58 with 3:00 left before halftime. Saddiq Bey has 25 points – 8:01 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
The spirit of Kyrie Irving must’ve taken over Saddiq Bey tonight.
Bey has 25 points with over 4 minutes left in the 2Q. – 7:59 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey hits another 3, his fifth of the game.
He’s up to 24 pts, 4:26 2Q – 7:58 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Magic 39, Pistons 37
Franz Wagner: 11 points (4 of 5)
Mo Bamba: 8 points, 3 rebounds
R.J. Hampton: 7 points, 2 rebounds
Saddiq Bey: 21 points
Magic shooting 61.5% (16 of 26) from the field. – 7:40 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Magic 39, Pistons 37
Saddiq Bey has 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Good night to ball out, given that there is no other NBA game on. – 7:39 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Magic 39, Pistons 37
F. Wagner: 11 points
Bamba: 8 points
Bey: 21 points (4-7 3PT)
Joseph: 8 points
Saddiq Bey may set a career-high tonight (34 points). – 7:39 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Wow, huge news. Saddiq Bey has 21 points in the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
21 points in the first quarter for Saddiq Bey. He’s trying to become the next NBA player to go for 50 – 7:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey hits 2 FT and he’s up to 21 pts in 1Q.
ORL 37, DET 36, 34.2 1Q – 7:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Make it 15 pts for #Pistons Saddiq Bey, with a FT coming to try to complete a three-point play. – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons 25, Magic 24 with 3:40 left in the 1Q.
Saddiq Bey: 15 points
CoJo: 6 points
Isaiah Stewart: 4 points and 4 rebounds – 7:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey doesn’t need the headband tonight. Sheesh.
5 for 5 with 13 points in five minutes. – 7:24 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
“It’s Saddiq Bey time” – Saddiq Bey. He has 10 of Detroit’s 15 points and hasn’t missed a shot – 7:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Saddiq Bey has 10 pts in 5 mins … he might be on one tonight. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has eight of Detroit’s 13 points. Magic lead cut to two. – 7:22 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons starters: Killian Hayes, CoJo, Saddiq Bey, Marvin Bagley and Isaiah Stewart
Cade Cunningham is OUT – 6:38 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey playing in every game this season: “It’s great to see.”
He says Bey has summer workout plans already mapped out with ways to improve his game. – 5:38 PM
Tim Reynolds: Detroit’s Saddiq Bey scored 51 tonight, the NBA’s eighth 50-point game in March 2022. That’s the most that the NBA has seen in any month since there were nine in December 1962. -via Twitter @ByTimReynolds / March 18, 2022
Matt Williams: Saddiq Bey has recorded the 8th 50-point game in the month of March. He made 10 3-pointers, matching Joe Dumars in 1994 for the most in a game in Pistons history. -via Twitter @StatsWilliams / March 18, 2022
Rod Beard: #Pistons Isaiah Stewart on Saddiq Bey trying to get others involved when he got going: “That’s good karma, when you know you can get the shot and you’re still trying to get everybody involved.” -via Twitter @detnewsRodBeard / March 18, 2022