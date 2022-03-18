Steve Nash says Ben Simmons has back strain

Kristian Winfield: Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?” Nash appears to be in the dark about Simmons’ recovery progress.
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
Source: Twitter @Krisplashed
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Early timeout for Steve Nash, as the Trail Blazers hold a 17-16 lead at the 6:53 mark of the 1st quarter. This is the kind of game against a non-playoff opponent the Nets have lost in the past. They can’t afford to take any team lightly and have to step it up soon. – 7:49 PM
Early timeout for Steve Nash, as the Trail Blazers hold a 17-16 lead at the 6:53 mark of the 1st quarter. This is the kind of game against a non-playoff opponent the Nets have lost in the past. They can’t afford to take any team lightly and have to step it up soon. – 7:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash gives an update on Ben Simmons.
“He hasn’t practiced yet for us….He’s done some individual workouts, then he had the flare up. So that’s the next step. That’s a step he hasn’t got back to yet, is individual on-court workouts.”
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/CIajKLHBpP – 6:20 PM
Steve Nash gives an update on Ben Simmons.
“He hasn’t practiced yet for us….He’s done some individual workouts, then he had the flare up. So that’s the next step. That’s a step he hasn’t got back to yet, is individual on-court workouts.”
#Netsworld pic.twitter.com/CIajKLHBpP – 6:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked by @Nick Friedell, Steve Nash says he can’t remember if Ben Simmons had back issues when he first arrived in Brooklyn, that Simmons has yet to practice & has only done individual workouts, and that after this latest back flare-up, he’s trying to get *back* to individual work – 5:59 PM
Asked by @Nick Friedell, Steve Nash says he can’t remember if Ben Simmons had back issues when he first arrived in Brooklyn, that Simmons has yet to practice & has only done individual workouts, and that after this latest back flare-up, he’s trying to get *back* to individual work – 5:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he cannot remember if Ben Simmons had any back issues when he first got to Brooklyn. Says he hasn’t practiced yet for the team but has done some individual workouts and that’s when he first got the flare up. Hasn’t done those individual on court workouts since. – 5:56 PM
Steve Nash says he cannot remember if Ben Simmons had any back issues when he first got to Brooklyn. Says he hasn’t practiced yet for the team but has done some individual workouts and that’s when he first got the flare up. Hasn’t done those individual on court workouts since. – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?”
Nash appears to be in the dark about Simmons’ recovery progress. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?”
Nash appears to be in the dark about Simmons’ recovery progress. – 5:52 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash has no update on Simmons’ possible return to the floor. He says Simmons had an MRI on his back over the last couple weeks and now the Nets are just hoping that Simmons starts to feel better soon. – 5:51 PM
Nash has no update on Simmons’ possible return to the floor. He says Simmons had an MRI on his back over the last couple weeks and now the Nets are just hoping that Simmons starts to feel better soon. – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash asked if the MRI came back clean. “What’s clean? He has something with his back.” Calls it a strain. – 5:50 PM
Nash asked if the MRI came back clean. “What’s clean? He has something with his back.” Calls it a strain. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Simmons’ MRI revealed the strain he’s dealing with. – 5:50 PM
Steve Nash says Simmons’ MRI revealed the strain he’s dealing with. – 5:50 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash has no update on how Ben Simmons is doing since he had the epidural. Says he thinks Simmons has had an MRI but that was a couple weeks ago. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash has no update on how Ben Simmons is doing since he had the epidural. Says he thinks Simmons has had an MRI but that was a couple weeks ago. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an MRI a couple weeks ago. Said it’s old news. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an MRI a couple weeks ago. Said it’s old news. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The March edition of the Nets mailbag is up. On Ben Simmons, free agency, the draft and more: theathletic.com/3193570/2022/0… – 11:37 AM
The March edition of the Nets mailbag is up. On Ben Simmons, free agency, the draft and more: theathletic.com/3193570/2022/0… – 11:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
That’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aXfFCeDxyv – 4:01 PM
📅 On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
That’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aXfFCeDxyv – 4:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night’s game, it was point guard day for the Nets. Ben Simmons had an epidural, Goran Dragic came into his own, Kyrie Irving didn’t attend and Spencer Dinwiddie reminded his old team of what they could have had: theathletic.com/3191584/2022/0… – 10:20 AM
From last night’s game, it was point guard day for the Nets. Ben Simmons had an epidural, Goran Dragic came into his own, Kyrie Irving didn’t attend and Spencer Dinwiddie reminded his old team of what they could have had: theathletic.com/3191584/2022/0… – 10:20 AM
Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo
Dante Exum on Ben Simmons joining Australian National Team in the near future:
“Everyone who has talked to Ben and been around Ben knows that he wants to play. When the time is right, he’ll play.”
Exum said the goal is gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 FIBA World Cup. – 1:27 AM
Dante Exum on Ben Simmons joining Australian National Team in the near future:
“Everyone who has talked to Ben and been around Ben knows that he wants to play. When the time is right, he’ll play.”
Exum said the goal is gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics and 2023 FIBA World Cup. – 1:27 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked about keeping Ben Simmons engaged while he rehabs, Kevin Durant reminds us Simmons is a grown man and he’s not one to hold guys’ hands. Said it’s on Simmons’ to stay engaged. – 10:39 PM
Asked about keeping Ben Simmons engaged while he rehabs, Kevin Durant reminds us Simmons is a grown man and he’s not one to hold guys’ hands. Said it’s on Simmons’ to stay engaged. – 10:39 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Kevin Durant says he won’t do much to keep Ben Simmons involved while he’s out, says Ben’s a grown up and doesn’t want that from us. Can’t wait to get him back out there whenever that is. – 10:39 PM
Kevin Durant says he won’t do much to keep Ben Simmons involved while he’s out, says Ben’s a grown up and doesn’t want that from us. Can’t wait to get him back out there whenever that is. – 10:39 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nail-biter going on in Brooklyn, tied at 102 with under 4 minutes left. During the upcoming timeouts (you know there will be many), check out our Mavericks notebook, which includes Steve Nash talking about Ben Simmons and making in-season trades.
mavs.com/nets-adjust-af… – 9:49 PM
Nail-biter going on in Brooklyn, tied at 102 with under 4 minutes left. During the upcoming timeouts (you know there will be many), check out our Mavericks notebook, which includes Steve Nash talking about Ben Simmons and making in-season trades.
mavs.com/nets-adjust-af… – 9:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons gets epidural injection to relieve back pain nypost.com/2022/03/16/net… via @nypostsports – 8:54 PM
#Nets‘ Ben Simmons gets epidural injection to relieve back pain nypost.com/2022/03/16/net… via @nypostsports – 8:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Nets now hope Ben Simmons can appear in a “couple” of games before the playoffs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
➡️ https://t.co/oQTFw02QQa pic.twitter.com/9MIS3Td2kF – 7:44 PM
The Nets now hope Ben Simmons can appear in a “couple” of games before the playoffs, per @Adrian Wojnarowski and @Ramona Shelburne.
➡️ https://t.co/oQTFw02QQa pic.twitter.com/9MIS3Td2kF – 7:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Today is the first time I can recall Nash sounding more hopeful than sure on Ben Simmons playing. I had said an over/under of 12 games not long ago, and it’s obviously going to be way under. – 6:23 PM
Today is the first time I can recall Nash sounding more hopeful than sure on Ben Simmons playing. I had said an over/under of 12 games not long ago, and it’s obviously going to be way under. – 6:23 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Per Steve Nash, Seth Curry is out tonight. No timetable still for Ben Simmons, who had an epidural while the team was in Orlando Tuesday.
Same starters for Mavericks — Luka, JB, Dinwiddie. – 6:10 PM
Per Steve Nash, Seth Curry is out tonight. No timetable still for Ben Simmons, who had an epidural while the team was in Orlando Tuesday.
Same starters for Mavericks — Luka, JB, Dinwiddie. – 6:10 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
No Seth Curry tonight for Nets. Cam Thomas a maybe. Ben Simmons had an epidural on his back in hopes of accelerating his recovery and relieving his symptoms. – 6:04 PM
No Seth Curry tonight for Nets. Cam Thomas a maybe. Ben Simmons had an epidural on his back in hopes of accelerating his recovery and relieving his symptoms. – 6:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Dr. Rahul Shah, a board certified orthopedic spine & neck surgeon, spoke with the Post two days ago and predicted Ben Simmons would need an epidural. #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:02 PM
Dr. Rahul Shah, a board certified orthopedic spine & neck surgeon, spoke with the Post two days ago and predicted Ben Simmons would need an epidural. #Nets #NBA nypost.com/2022/03/14/ben… via @nypostsports – 6:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Steve Nash confirms the team is still formulating a return plan for Ben Simmons. – 5:52 PM
Steve Nash confirms the team is still formulating a return plan for Ben Simmons. – 5:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has to see how the epidural takes before determining the next phase of his rehab. – 5:51 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has to see how the epidural takes before determining the next phase of his rehab. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Nash: No Curry. Cam Thomas is game time decision. Ben Simmons received an epidural in his back yesterday trying to speed up the process. 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:50 PM
Per Nash: No Curry. Cam Thomas is game time decision. Ben Simmons received an epidural in his back yesterday trying to speed up the process. 6:45 tip @theeagledallas – 5:50 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an epidural while the #Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an epidural while the #Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons had an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. The expectation is that the procedure helps Simmons accelerate his back rehab, says Steve Nash. – 5:49 PM
Ben Simmons had an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. The expectation is that the procedure helps Simmons accelerate his back rehab, says Steve Nash. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons got an epidural while the Nets were in Orlando. – 5:49 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Ben Simmons had an epidural while team was in Orlando, Nash said. – 5:49 PM
Ben Simmons had an epidural while team was in Orlando, Nash said. – 5:49 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says Seth Curry is out tonite.
Ben Simmons had an epidural to help relieve his back symptoms. – 5:49 PM
Steve Nash says Seth Curry is out tonite.
Ben Simmons had an epidural to help relieve his back symptoms. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Seth Curry and Cam Thomas as questionable for tonight’s game against Dallas. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving are all out. David Duke is with Long Island. – 1:00 PM
Nets list Seth Curry and Cam Thomas as questionable for tonight’s game against Dallas. LaMarcus Aldridge, Joe Harris, Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving are all out. David Duke is with Long Island. – 1:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets‘ Steve Nash has ‘extremely high hopes’ Ben Simmons will play this regular season #nba nypost.com/2022/03/16/net… via @nypostsports – 4:54 AM
#Nets‘ Steve Nash has ‘extremely high hopes’ Ben Simmons will play this regular season #nba nypost.com/2022/03/16/net… via @nypostsports – 4:54 AM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Help me settle 2 debates with my uncle:
Prior to the fallout in Philadelphia, was Ben Simmons on a Hall of Fame track? – 10:05 PM
Help me settle 2 debates with my uncle:
Prior to the fallout in Philadelphia, was Ben Simmons on a Hall of Fame track? – 10:05 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: A couple follow ups from Nash: Ben Simmons isn’t able to do anything right now. Simmons did a couple individual workouts in the beginning and hasn’t been able to do anything since. Nash says he doesn’t remember if Simmons was showing back issues or not during initial workouts. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / March 18, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN reporting with @RamonaShelburne: Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons has remained sidelined with an irritation of the L-4 disc of the lower spine and hope remains he can return for a “couple” of regular-season games prior to the Eastern Conference playoffs. Story soon. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 16, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.