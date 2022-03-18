Thunder vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-49) play against the Miami Heat (24-24) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 59, Miami Heat 80 (Q3 09:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
FINAL: Sixers 111, Mavs 101. Important win for the Sixers over a Dallas team that had been playing great to kick off this stretch of three games in four nights. Embiid with 32-8-4. Harden with 24-7-13.
Up next: Sunday vs. Toronto, Monday vs. Miami. – 9:21 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Chris Bosh on his first memories when being back on this Heat court:
“There’s so many. Pick a flavor.” – 9:20 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Chris Bosh on Bam Adebayo:
“He’s got a lot of options.”
Goes on about his combo with Duncan, and being the gelling part to the whole offense – 9:17 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#BAMDPOY getting it done on both ends, has 15 points at the half 💪 pic.twitter.com/JPkzX0sYcZ – 9:12 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#6MOTYLER leading us with 17 points after this nasty crossover pic.twitter.com/NbUjtP9Gu7 – 9:08 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Marlins nuggets on Lewin Diaz, Chisholm, DH, free agency, the Anderson/Wendle question, arbitration and more. Marlins win spring opener as Heat goes to halftime just now: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:06 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann has 22 points, the Thunder is shooting 42% from three and yet OKC still trails by 15 at the half.
How? Miami is shooting 57% and has a 16-0 edge in points off turnovers. – 9:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
No rookie this season has had a better quarter than Tre Mann just had in the 2nd quarter.
Mann scored 20 points and showed off his whole bag: stepback 3s, tough finishing at the rim, floaters, turnarounds. Name it, he did it. – 9:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 69, Thunder 54. Tyler Herro with 17 points on eight shots, five rebounds and three assists. Bam Adebayo with 15 points, five rebounds and two assists. Max Strus with 12 points. Duncan Robinson with 11 points.
Heat playing without Butler and Oladipo. – 9:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go from one-point lead after one to 69-54 halftime lead on Thunder. Herro with 17 (12 in second period, of course). Tre Mann, the former Gator, 9 of 14 for Thunder (4 of 7 on 3s), for 22 points in 18 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat 69, Thunder 54, halftime. There isn’t a whole lot else to say. – 9:02 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Final play of second quarter for Heat was Kyle Lowry specialty
Insert to Bam and clear
Rest of team didn’t run their normal post splits as well to let Bam go
Converts and 1 – 9:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Another big second quarter for Tyler Herro, who has scored 12 points in the period tonight. – 9:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And other double-digit second quarter for Tyler Herro. At this point, like clockwork. – 8:59 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann just created about 15 feet of space on a step-back three against Kyle Lowry. Mann is up to 20 points on 4-of-7 3-point shooting. – 8:58 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyle Lowry just threw a 30-yard pass on a rope to Tyler Herro. – 8:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus following up his 16-point fourth quarter with another strong performance. He has 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point range. – 8:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III is 0-of-11 from three in his last three games. – 8:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Florida Mann.
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/cColkP9ioi – 8:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yeah that Max Strus shot was going in
Dewayne Dedmon dancing on the bench, then claps up Max in the corner when he came back down the floor – 8:49 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Tyler’s gonna find his way to the basket one way or another pic.twitter.com/LvUAzbAikS – 8:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
First 4 minutes of the 2nd quarter scoring:
Tre Mann: 13
Miami: 12 – 8:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Zayro on both ends ⚡️
@Isaiah Roby | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/H5Nrj5n50B – 8:43 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris with seven points in six minutes off the bench. Morris at the five is intriguing. – 8:43 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Tre Mann with the quick trigger on back-to-back corner threes. He has 10 points in 11 minutes off the bench. – 8:42 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Markieff truly opens up an element that Miami has missed at times
That mid post size to not only run their post splits, but back down the guy when nothing is there
That’s such a tool – 8:39 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA’s 1st quarter
10 points
4 rebounds
3 assists
3-6 FG
1-1 3PT
3-3 FT
30 point triple double watch. – 8:37 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
had a long night? only the first quarter but..
@Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/pFylfMwJ6I – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder withstood the early barrage. Heat lead 27-26 after one.
SGA leads the Thunder with 10 pts. Duncan Robinson has 11 for the Heat. – 8:37 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
No Dedmon (or Yurtseven) in the first quarter. Spo went with Markieff Morris in the non-Bam minutes. notable. – 8:37 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Was that a Max Strus ghost screen at the top of the key that got him open for three?
Who knew lol
Once again, I’ll keep this on the low, but how do defenses not know it’s coming LOL – 8:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat go up nine early, go into second period up 27-26 on Thunder. Robinson with 11 for Heat, Gilgeous-Alexander with 10 for Thunder. – 8:35 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 27, Thunder 26. Duncan Robinson with 11 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep. – 8:35 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Standing O from #HEATNation 👏
@Chris Bosh pic.twitter.com/FksXak8mvO – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Miami has gone 9 so far
Vincent entering again
Feel like this is Miami’s way of resting Dedmon without an injury relation – 8:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Yes I know it’s the Thunder, but very active hands from Miami so far – 8:32 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
First four off the bench tonight are Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, Caleb Martin and Max Strus. Morris playing as the backup center with Dewayne Dedmon yet to enter. – 8:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
More PJ Tucker-Markieff Morris minutes
Tyler Herro has heavily excelled with this front-court
So much space for him – 8:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
getting to the rim with ease 💪
@BazleyDarius | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/X4AKa1vt5u – 8:29 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Markieff Morris is the second player off the Heat’s bench tonight. – 8:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Already got my “SGA has scored 30+ points in 10 of 12 games (plus a 29 pointer) since the All Star Break” tweet ready to go in my saved drafts. – 8:26 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Heat might have the only video board that’s smaller than the Thunder’s.
Gilgeous-Alexander is in 8-point font. pic.twitter.com/dUcgNxZWkn – 8:26 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Duncan scored three 3s in the first 3 minutes btw pic.twitter.com/dNaKlGfvmh – 8:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson hits 3 triples to start
After the third, tells the Thunder bench somebody needs to step up on him as they call timeout – 8:17 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson with nine of the Heat’s first 11 points. He’s 3 of 4 on threes. – 8:16 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Robinson with three consecutive threes, Heat up 11-2, Thunder timeout. – 8:16 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Always good to have @Chris Bosh in the building ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t5UfzO97Wo – 8:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Miami City Night ❄️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/HvX9A1u8R8 – 8:13 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
As this Heat game begins, we pause a moment to remember the tragedy that occurred nine years ago tonight in Boston, Massachusetts.
youtube.com/watch?v=FkxcY4… – 8:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
This is what the Thunder are starting against the Heat:
— Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
— Aaron Wiggins
— Aleksej Pokusevski
— Darius Bazley
— Olivier Sarr
And they’re 20-49 and they’ve lost seven in a row. – 7:54 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Thunder starters at Heat
– SGA
– Wiggins
– Pokusevski
– Bazley
– Sarr
Tre Mann will come off the bench. – 7:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Max Strus and Gabe Vincent discuss their evolving roles in the Heat’s rotation: “I was kind of preparing myself for it” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:46 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Spencer Dinwiddie opens the second quarter with his first bucket tonight bc Spencer Dinwiddie knows this is when Spencer Dinwiddie usually starts to heat up. – 7:39 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Jimmy Butler again out, Heat again opening with Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson, Kyle Lowry and Gabe Vincent. – 7:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Josh Giddey, Kenrich Williams and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (all out) warming up in Miami. pic.twitter.com/VsNHh7E5ki – 7:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Still no injury update on JRE or Kenrich Williams.
Robinson-Earl (right foot fracture) is at the six-week mark, which was his reevaluation timeline.
There’s been no info on Williams (left knee sprain). Asked if Kenrich will return this season, Daigneault said he’s hopeful. – 6:55 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
There will be an update on Josh Giddey (right hip soreness) at the end of next week, per Mark Daigneault. – 6:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle soreness) will play tonight for the Thunder at the Heat. – 6:40 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA will play tonight vs Miami.
An update on Josh Giddey is coming next week.
Jimmy Butler is out for Miami – 6:39 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (ankle soreness) is available tonight, per Daigneault. – 6:38 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is available to play vs the Heat. #thunderup – 6:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Thunder say Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (right ankle) will play tonight vs. Miami. – 6:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo’s back spasms: “I think this is just the added workload. You can do everything behind the scenes and all the conditioning and it’s not like real game action. But we’ll definitely be able to manage it. He’s already starting to feel a lot better.” – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Jimmy Butler not taping his ankles, “Everybody’s got an opinion about everything. We’ll handle it. Jimmy’s going to handle it. Our training staff is great. We’ll take care of it. Thankfully, this is not something that’s long term, but we’ll manage it.” – 6:29 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
To all those asking why PJ doesn’t sit:
It seems to me like he’s the hardest player to do that to in recent Heat time, and for good reason
If he’s healthy, he wants to play
If he goes through warmups, he’s going to play
It’s been a pattern, just through pure competitiveness – 6:26 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Heat’s Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo out vs. Thunder. Caleb Martin ready for return miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:26 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on Victor Oladipo back spasms, “I think it’s just the added workload. You can do everything behind the scenes and all the conditioning and it’s not like real game action. But we’ll definitely be able to manage it. He’s already starting to feel a lot better.” – 6:25 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#OKCvsMIA UPDATE: Caleb Martin and P.J. Tucker will both play in tonight’s game vs the Thunder.
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo have both been ruled out. – 6:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo will not play tonight.
Caleb Martin and P.J. Tucker will play. – 6:17 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Victor Oladipo are OUT tonight
Caleb Martin and PJ Tucker WILL PLAY
@5ReasonsSports – 6:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat tonight vs. Thunder:
Victor Oladipo (back) out
Jimmy Butler (ankle) out
Caleb Martin (knee) playing
P.J. Tucker (knee) playing – 6:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat status updates …
Jimmy Butler, out (ankle)
Caleb Martin, in (knee)
PJ Tucker, in (knee)
Victor Oladipo, out (announced earlier today, back spasms) – 6:17 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
2022 is the first year in which both Miami’s men’s and women’s basketball teams each won an NCAA Tournament game.
(Which, by default, makes today the first day in which it has ever happened.) – 5:52 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Between Drew Peterson (Libertyville) and Charlie Moore (Morgan Park), Chicagoans scored 10 pts in final 35 seconds of that USC-Miami game – 5:48 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Olivier Sarr on what he learned as player in the NBA: “I learned a lot offensively and defensively. Those lessons helped me to grow”. #Thunderup – 5:45 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr said before he hit a growth spurt, he mainly played wing and his specialty was shooting threes.
Small samples, but last season at Kentucky he shot 12-of-27 from three. He’s 5-of-13 from three in 13 games with the Thunder. – 5:44 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Asked Olivier Sarr on the confidence level his teammates have to him on the floor. “The confidence that my teammates have means a lot. That means everything I have the respect from my treammates”. #thunderup – 5:43 PM
Alok Pattani @AlokPattani
Charlie Moore just hit GW FTs for Miami…remember seeing him as a freshman at Cal 5+ years ago! More surprising: he actually played for 2 other schools in between (Kansas, DePaul) – as part of a 6-year(!) NCAA career (*1 redshirt year after KU transfer): sports-reference.com/cbb/players/ch…. – 5:43 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Shoutout to both @CanesWBB & @CanesHoops 🙌 Survive and Advance! #BasketballTown – 5:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Awaiting the last call of this game to be pass interference on Miami. – 5:35 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Miami choked the lead away so quickly that it still had time to go last-shot for the win. That was impressive. – 5:34 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
It’s that time of year again. Time to figure out what channel TRU TV is on. Miami 65, USC 64 with 25.3 seconds to play. – 5:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Asked Doc, who has said there is a rest plan in place for Harden and Embiid, if both of them could get a game off during this stretch of three games in four nights at home (Dallas tonight, Toronto Sunday, Miami Monday). He admitted it was possible, but wouldn’t say either way. – 5:21 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
As we take time tonight to honor @ChrisBosh’s enshrinement into the @hoophall, @CoupNBA looks back at CB’s amazing career and how he became everything and anything he needed to be – 5:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Max Strus and Gabe Vincent discuss their evolving roles in the Heat’s rotation: “I was kind of preparing myself for it” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Victor Oladipo out tonight vs. Thunder – 4:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2007, the @Miami Heat‘s Shaquille O’Neal became the ninth player in NBA history to reach 10,000 career FG made.
There are now 15 players in that group. O’Neal has the highest career FG percentage among them (58.2%). pic.twitter.com/VrZqwIMano – 4:01 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
A familiar face will be in the building tonight 👀 we’re looking forward to honoring @Chris Bosh‘s 2021 @HoopHall enshrinement! pic.twitter.com/MzI2S6WmYL – 3:53 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Strus credits Vincent for assist amid rotation waiting game; Oladipo out with back spasms. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 3:37 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Victor Oladipo is out tonight because of lower back spasms.
Butler, Martin and Tucker still questionable. – 3:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Heat have ruled Victor Oladipo out of tonight’s game vs. Thunder due to lower-back spasms. Butler (ankle), Morris (knee) and Tucker (knee) remain questionable. – 3:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Check out a few of our favorite highlights from the past few games in the @SonicDriveIn Sizzle Reel! pic.twitter.com/u0J4rgu4Df – 3:17 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Max Strus credits Gabe Vincent for assist amid rotation waiting game. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 2:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s not an NBA arena, but a Miami Heat “Whiteside” jersey in a Los Angeles Trader Joe’s should count for something, @Sean Highkin. AK pic.twitter.com/KTF38oZD6v – 2:02 PM
