Shams Charania: Warriors will re-evaluate Stephen Curry in two weeks.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
MRI reveals Stephen Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament in Wednesday’s game vs. #Celtics, the team announced.
Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks. Based on that timetable, Curry will miss March 30 game vs. #Suns in San Francisco.
#Warriors 2-1 vs. Suns this season. pic.twitter.com/LJXGWeJXam – 4:40 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle took it back to @Stephen Curry’s “Birthday” Curry 2s for #MarchMadness 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DLdAVJnqnR – 4:37 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2016, the @Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson shot 10-15 from 3P range in a win over the Mavericks, surpassing 1,000 career 3PM in the process.
Thompson reached that mark in just 372 games, third-fastest in NBA history behind Buddy Hield (350) and Stephen Curry (369). pic.twitter.com/jpuu88dAkk – 4:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Steph Curry has a foot injury that Warriors say will be re-evaluated in two weeks, so he will miss their visit to ATL next Friday. – 4:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors guard Stephen Curry will have his sprained left foot ligament re-evaluated in two weeks, the team announced on Friday
https://t.co/AbSj02SI0y pic.twitter.com/1GyI09JaOq – 4:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to be re-evaluated in two weeks after spraining ligament in foot
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 3:53 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Steph Curry will be re-evaluated in two weeks
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-st… – 3:51 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Warriors announce Steph Curry will be reevaluated in two weeks after suffering a sprained left foot ligament. The Kings will face the Warriors on April 3 at Golden 1 Center. – 3:51 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
With the Warriors undermanned without Steph Curry, key role players will have to step up. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/18/esp… – 3:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors announce that Stephen Curry (sprained left foot ligament) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 3:47 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Typically, reevaluation means no basketball activity beforehand, in which case Stephen Curry won’t get on the court until April. – 3:47 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry update. Re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/wK2C5m0O6k – 3:45 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say guard Stephen Curry underwent an MRI on Wednesday night. The MRI indicated that Curry suffered a sprained left foot ligament. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 3:45 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Warriors announce that Stephen Curry (sprained left foot ligament) will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The Warriors will have five regular-season games left at that point. – 3:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors say Stephen Curry’s sprained left foot ligament will be re-evaluated in two weeks. – 3:45 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph Curry update: L foot ligament sprain. Reevaluated in 2 weeks. – 3:44 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Jack Davidson leads Wabash into the D3 finals this weekend in Fort Wayne. He’s one of the greatest shooters to come out of the state of Indiana and the comparison to Steph Curry is legit for his style of play. – 12:51 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Curry said Simmons was at the Nets shootaround this morning. He still isn’t able to participate as he continues his back rehab — but he’s staying around the group. – 11:15 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
To celebrate his birthday, Steph Curry gifted Warriors’ fans with a 47 point performance against the Wizards. Here’s a look at the highlights. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/14/hig… – 6:00 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is questionable to return tomorrow for the #Nets. – 5:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets status report for Friday vs. Portland: Curry (left ankle soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT
Duke Jr. (G League – two-way) – OUT
Harris (left ankle surgery) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 5:41 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Per Nets
– 3/18 vs. Portland:
Curry (left ankle soreness) – QUESTIONABLE
Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Irving – OUT – 5:40 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
love the announcer saying it “might be too little too late” with 30 seconds left in a 4-point game like these dudes are Steph Curry at the free-throw line – 5:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
On NBA Today reporting on the Warriros’ outlook in light of the injury that will hold Stephen Curry out until the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/kh98R0bahR – 4:57 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Looking at some of the near-term ramifications for the Warriors without Steph Curry theathletic.com/3192369/2022/0… – 4:56 PM
More on this storyline
Jason Dumas: Not an ideal situation regarding Stephen Curry and his left foot sprain, but the organization believes the results of his MRI and the time he will miss is the best case scenario that could’ve resulted from this. He should be ready to play by April 16th, the start of the playoffs. -via Twitter @JDumasReports / March 17, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Initial evaluation of Steph Curry’s sprained ligament in his left foot offers optimism that he can return by the start of the playoffs in mid-April, but he’s expected to see specialists soon for further evaluation, sources tell @Ramona Shelburne and me. -via Twitter @wojespn / March 17, 2022
