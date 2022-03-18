Wizards vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (29-39) play against the New York Knicks (40-40) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022
Washington Wizards 25, New York Knicks 18 (Q1 02:04)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Wizards are on a 13-0 run – up 22-13 on Knicks. The Wizards that is. – 7:55 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Wizards have stops in MSG. Their defense shows effectiveness and that capitalized on offense. #dcaboveall – 7:54 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There were a huge range of outcomes when the Knicks traded Porzingis – but not many people would have predicted:
“He’ll come back in 2022 as a Washington Wizard. And no one will really care.” – 7:47 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BACK-TO-BACK THREES from Evan to get us started ☔️ pic.twitter.com/mrMHRK88Lk – 7:45 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
We are two minutes in here and both the Knicks and Washington have not missed a shot and Tom Thibodeau is rethinking all his life choices. – 7:42 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tremendous amount of boos for Kristaps Porzingis during pregame intros. – 7:37 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ready to rock 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/UeFRzDp7aF – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gearing up for the bright lights of MSG.
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/pmOJOWX0GI – 7:10 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says that NYK assistant coach Darren Erman will move up to the front of the bench with Kenny Payne in Louisville. – 6:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minutes until go time in The Garden.
📍 New York
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green bobblehead night coming Monday. First 3,000 fans before Rockets-Wizards get one. pic.twitter.com/JbhzS9vPcA – 6:28 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Kenny Payne gone to Louisville, Darren Erman moves up to the front row tonight on the Knicks bench. – 6:26 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Friday Night Knicks on deck. #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/3ebp18CosU – 6:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Spoke with Coach Wes Unseld Jr on tonight’s matchup with #NewYorkForever on a category the Wizards have to win tonight, defending and rebounding. He spoke about Robinson and Randle’s ability to grab boards. – 6:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Knicks: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:58 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
For their preseason home opener Washington will face the Minnesota Lynx on April 27 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
The Mystics open up the preseason on the road in Atlanta on April 24.
#wnba – 5:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Keep it simple. Keep it fresh.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ciQiMTZ2Zj – 5:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Former teammates battling it out tonight 💪
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/txzk8tjNNK – 4:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎙 NEW POD
We’ve got @WashMystics guard @T_Cloud4 on the pod with @Chris Miller this week!
#DCAboveAll | @AlibabaGroup – 3:30 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
NCAA Coaching Carousel: Louisville Officially Names Knicks Assistant, Former Cardinal Star Kenny Payne Head Coach
forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 3:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Could Knicks guard Kemba Walker re-join Hornets? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/18/cou… – 3:04 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
It’s 70 degrees in New York and all I can think about is that I’m going to play an insane amount of golf this year. ⛳️ – 2:18 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Taking care of the rock 🏀
Our 1.86 assist-to-turnover ratio is tied for seventh-best in the NBA this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/RYbWVZmzEx – 2:01 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
We’re dropping 8 unique NFTs for each of the 8 remaining home games this season. Gain access when you purchase a ticket to one of our final games at The Garden.
🔗 Click below to get started
❤️ Like this Tweet for updates – 2:00 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Quentin Grimes speaks on his rookie year with Friday’s quick return another notch in his belt #NBA #Knicks nypost.com/2022/03/18/que… – 1:59 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mad Ants have added Troy Baxter Jr. to the roster to replace Justin Anderson, who the Pacers signed to a 10-day contract.
Their roster situation has been influx with Jackson, Washington Jr., Taylor, Sykes, etc. needed almost exclusively by the Pacers. – 1:37 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Welcome to New York, @feronhunt11! #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/THZKqy00Dp – 1:31 PM
