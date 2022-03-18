Wizards vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (29-39) play against the New York Knicks (40-40) at Madison Square Garden

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Friday March 18, 2022

Washington Wizards 25, New York Knicks 18 (Q1 02:04)

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Wizards are on a 13-0 run – up 22-13 on Knicks. The Wizards that is. – 7:55 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes about to check into a game for the first time since the knee injury. – 7:54 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
The Wizards have stops in MSG. Their defense shows effectiveness and that capitalized on offense. #dcaboveall7:54 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
AB making a deposit at the bank 💰 pic.twitter.com/ZvwCBl9c2U7:49 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
There were a huge range of outcomes when the Knicks traded Porzingis – but not many people would have predicted:
“He’ll come back in 2022 as a Washington Wizard. And no one will really care.” – 7:47 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
BACK-TO-BACK THREES from Evan to get us started ☔️ pic.twitter.com/mrMHRK88Lk7:45 PM

Steve Popper @StevePopper
We are two minutes in here and both the Knicks and Washington have not missed a shot and Tom Thibodeau is rethinking all his life choices. – 7:42 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Three three’s for the Knicks off the bat here – 7:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Hello, Wizards Twitter – 7:42 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Extremely loud boos for Porzingis in lineup intros. – 7:40 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Tremendous amount of boos for Kristaps Porzingis during pregame intros. – 7:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Man, MSG fans still booing Porzingis during intros. – 7:37 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Pregame boos for Porzingis tonight at MSG, of course. – 7:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says that NYK assistant coach Darren Erman will move up to the front of the bench with Kenny Payne in Louisville. – 6:44 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Steve Popper @StevePopper
With Kenny Payne gone to Louisville, Darren Erman moves up to the front row tonight on the Knicks bench. – 6:26 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes will play tonight, Knicks say. – 6:18 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks announce Q Grimes is available to play tonight – 6:18 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Quentin Grimes is available for tonight’s game. – 6:18 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Spoke with Coach Wes Unseld Jr on tonight’s matchup with #NewYorkForever on a category the Wizards have to win tonight, defending and rebounding. He spoke about Robinson and Randle’s ability to grab boards. – 6:03 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards starters tonight against the Knicks: Raul Neto, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis. – 5:58 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks starters:
Alec Burks
Evan Fournier
RJ Barrett
Julius Randle
Mitchell Robinson – 5:54 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is expected to play tonight, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:51 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Quentin Grimes will warm up and if he feels good, he’ll play, Tom Thibodeau says. Grimes said yesterday he’s been feeling good after workouts for a bit now. – 5:51 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Knicks have officially announced the two-way contract with Feron Hunt. – 1:35 PM
