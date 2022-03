Wizards vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Mad Ants have added Troy Baxter Jr. to the roster to replace Justin Anderson, who the Pacers signed to a 10-day contract.Their roster situation has been influx with Jackson, Washington Jr., Taylor, Sykes, etc. needed almost exclusively by the Pacers. – 1:37 PM

Taking care of the rock 🏀Our 1.86 assist-to-turnover ratio is tied for seventh-best in the NBA this season.#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/RYbWVZmzEx

It’s 70 degrees in New York and all I can think about is that I’m going to play an insane amount of golf this year. ⛳️ – 2:18 PM

Kansas’ Joe Yesufu thought even further back into the UConn annals to recall Kemba Walker’s step-back 3 against Pitt and the Huskies’ run. That inspired him to want to play. #kubball

For their preseason home opener Washington will face the Minnesota Lynx on April 27 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.The Mystics open up the preseason on the road in Atlanta on April 24.

Quentin Grimes will warm up and if he feels good, he’ll play, Tom Thibodeau says. Grimes said yesterday he’s been feeling good after workouts for a bit now. – 5:51 PM

Spoke with Coach Wes Unseld Jr on tonight’s matchup with #NewYorkForever on a category the Wizards have to win tonight, defending and rebounding. He spoke about Robinson and Randle’s ability to grab boards. – 6:03 PM

Starting lineup for the #Blazers tonight against the #Nets : Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, Justise Winslow, Trendon Watford, and Drew Eubanks. Same starting five they used against the Knicks Wed. night. #RipCity

With Kenny Payne gone to Louisville, Darren Erman moves up to the front row tonight on the Knicks bench. – 6:26 PM

Tom Thibodeau says that NYK assistant coach Darren Erman will move up to the front of the bench with Kenny Payne in Louisville. – 6:44 PM

We are two minutes in here and both the Knicks and Washington have not missed a shot and Tom Thibodeau is rethinking all his life choices. – 7:42 PM

There were a huge range of outcomes when the Knicks traded Porzingis – but not many people would have predicted:“He’ll come back in 2022 as a Washington Wizard. And no one will really care.” – 7:47 PM

The Wizards have stops in MSG. Their defense shows effectiveness and that capitalized on offense. #dcaboveall

Quentin Grimes about to check into a game for the first time since the knee injury. – 7:54 PM

Wizards are on a 13-0 run – up 22-13 on Knicks. The Wizards that is. – 7:55 PM

