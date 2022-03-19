Alex Caruso says Grayson Allen never reached out to him after flagrant foul

JJ Redick: I think you have spoken with Grayson Allen if I’m not correct. (…) Alex Caruso: I never actually had a conversation with him, or a text or phone call so that’s still kind of up in the air.
Source: Apple Podcasts
Source: Apple Podcasts
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls need to clone Alex Caruso. Between his last couple possessions on Booker at end of first half to his energy to start second—has block and steal already—he has been everywhere. – 11:23 PM
Bulls need to clone Alex Caruso. Between his last couple possessions on Booker at end of first half to his energy to start second—has block and steal already—he has been everywhere. – 11:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso gets the second-half start for Javonte Green, which Billy Donovan just spoke about the other day as a possibility. It doesn’t seem to matter much right now. – 11:22 PM
Caruso gets the second-half start for Javonte Green, which Billy Donovan just spoke about the other day as a possibility. It doesn’t seem to matter much right now. – 11:22 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso starts the second half in Javonte Green’s place.
Billy Donovan said it’s been a challenge figuring out whether to start Caruso while he’s still on this <30 minute restriction. Ideally he would start and close halves, but that’s hard to balance. – 11:22 PM
Alex Caruso starts the second half in Javonte Green’s place.
Billy Donovan said it’s been a challenge figuring out whether to start Caruso while he’s still on this <30 minute restriction. Ideally he would start and close halves, but that’s hard to balance. – 11:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso starts the second half in place of Javonte Green. – 11:19 PM
Alex Caruso starts the second half in place of Javonte Green. – 11:19 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Alex Caruso starts the second half for the Bulls over Javonte Green — and Caruso was immediately matched with Devin Booker – 11:19 PM
Alex Caruso starts the second half for the Bulls over Javonte Green — and Caruso was immediately matched with Devin Booker – 11:19 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Last two possessions of the half, Booker tried to take Caruso one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/SKFhhI2gcw – 11:08 PM
Last two possessions of the half, Booker tried to take Caruso one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/SKFhhI2gcw – 11:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls are trying to push the pace a bit here to catch the Suns on their back foot. Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are establishing that tempo. – 10:23 PM
The Bulls are trying to push the pace a bit here to catch the Suns on their back foot. Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso are establishing that tempo. – 10:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Injury report staying shorter for the Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine is probable for tonight’s game against the Suns and Alex Caruso isn’t listed at all despite wrist soreness in Utah.
Patrick Williams is now listed “out” for both his wrist and G-League assignment as he gets closer. – 11:10 AM
Injury report staying shorter for the Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine is probable for tonight’s game against the Suns and Alex Caruso isn’t listed at all despite wrist soreness in Utah.
Patrick Williams is now listed “out” for both his wrist and G-League assignment as he gets closer. – 11:10 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine probable vs. Suns. Alex Caruso not on injury report.
Jae Crowder is questionable with sore groin for Suns. Chris Paul remains out. – 6:32 PM
Bulls list Zach LaVine probable vs. Suns. Alex Caruso not on injury report.
Jae Crowder is questionable with sore groin for Suns. Chris Paul remains out. – 6:32 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
The Bulls’ recent slide continued Wednesday night in Utah with a 125-110 loss to the Jazz
The good and bad of Zach LaVine’s night, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance, Alex Caruso’s soreness, more:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:48 AM
The Bulls’ recent slide continued Wednesday night in Utah with a 125-110 loss to the Jazz
The good and bad of Zach LaVine’s night, Donovan Mitchell’s brilliance, Alex Caruso’s soreness, more:
nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:48 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Like Alex Caruso’s right wrist that needs game reps to build up strength and limit soreness, the Bulls’ defense remains a work in progress.
Column from Salt Lake City for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:38 AM
Like Alex Caruso’s right wrist that needs game reps to build up strength and limit soreness, the Bulls’ defense remains a work in progress.
Column from Salt Lake City for @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 12:38 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Alex Caruso & Co. have been trying to talk their Bulls teammates through what’s coming, what’s needed and what has to be sacrificed, but talking might not be enough as Bulls lose again.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1… – 12:13 AM
Alex Caruso & Co. have been trying to talk their Bulls teammates through what’s coming, what’s needed and what has to be sacrificed, but talking might not be enough as Bulls lose again.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/3/1… – 12:13 AM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso also described his wrist as sore. pic.twitter.com/tjkkPFCxo6 – 12:05 AM
Alex Caruso also described his wrist as sore. pic.twitter.com/tjkkPFCxo6 – 12:05 AM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso’s wrist is wrapped up during his post-game presser.
Alex says he experienced soreness throughout this game, but said that wasn’t a surprise given how “aggressive” his recovery timeline was to get back onto the court. Describes the soreness like a bruise. – 12:02 AM
Alex Caruso’s wrist is wrapped up during his post-game presser.
Alex says he experienced soreness throughout this game, but said that wasn’t a surprise given how “aggressive” his recovery timeline was to get back onto the court. Describes the soreness like a bruise. – 12:02 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso said his right wrist is sore but there’s “nothing wrong with it. It just gets banged up.” – 12:02 AM
Alex Caruso said his right wrist is sore but there’s “nothing wrong with it. It just gets banged up.” – 12:02 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Caruso has his wrist wrapped with light tape. “It gets banged up a little bit. Nothing wrong with it. Just sore.” Caruso. – 12:01 AM
Caruso has his wrist wrapped with light tape. “It gets banged up a little bit. Nothing wrong with it. Just sore.” Caruso. – 12:01 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Nothing Donovan seems concerned about, but just sore as Caruso builds the strength back up. – 11:35 PM
Nothing Donovan seems concerned about, but just sore as Caruso builds the strength back up. – 11:35 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan on Alex Caruso, who favored his right wrist late in fourth quarter vs. Utah: “He’s sore right now.” – 11:34 PM
Billy Donovan on Alex Caruso, who favored his right wrist late in fourth quarter vs. Utah: “He’s sore right now.” – 11:34 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso’s right wrist is “sore.” Emphasized that the bone is fully healed. – 11:34 PM
Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso’s right wrist is “sore.” Emphasized that the bone is fully healed. – 11:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls drop to 4-7 since the All-Star break with a 125-110 loss to the Utah Jazz.
DeRozan: 25 points
LaVine: 33 points
Dosunmu: 15 points
Alex Caruso exited the game early in apparent pain on his previously fractured wrist. – 11:22 PM
The Bulls drop to 4-7 since the All-Star break with a 125-110 loss to the Utah Jazz.
DeRozan: 25 points
LaVine: 33 points
Dosunmu: 15 points
Alex Caruso exited the game early in apparent pain on his previously fractured wrist. – 11:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Caruso used his left hand to give dap to his teammates as he exited for Troy Brown Jr. Donovan checked on him as he came out. Caruso has been flexing wrist. – 11:15 PM
Caruso used his left hand to give dap to his teammates as he exited for Troy Brown Jr. Donovan checked on him as he came out. Caruso has been flexing wrist. – 11:15 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Alex Caruso’s right wrist is definitely hurting him. This is his third game back after nearly two months off following surgery for a fracture.
Talking to Alex this morning, he said he felt a twinge or two in his first two games, but this looks more painful tonight. – 11:15 PM
Alex Caruso’s right wrist is definitely hurting him. This is his third game back after nearly two months off following surgery for a fracture.
Talking to Alex this morning, he said he felt a twinge or two in his first two games, but this looks more painful tonight. – 11:15 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso is really favoring his surgically repaired right wrist in the final five minutes tonight at Utah. He appeared to just get it hit, and he’s been flexing his wrist ever since. – 11:12 PM
Alex Caruso is really favoring his surgically repaired right wrist in the final five minutes tonight at Utah. He appeared to just get it hit, and he’s been flexing his wrist ever since. – 11:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Man, the Bulls lost focus on that one. They were still complaining on the previous call…, NAW wide open in the corner as Caruso complained, and NAW hits the wide open three. Jazz lead, once down to 4, back up to 9. – 11:06 PM
Man, the Bulls lost focus on that one. They were still complaining on the previous call…, NAW wide open in the corner as Caruso complained, and NAW hits the wide open three. Jazz lead, once down to 4, back up to 9. – 11:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Alex Caruso is an elite defender, but Clarkson is making really tough buckets tonight. – 10:38 PM
Alex Caruso is an elite defender, but Clarkson is making really tough buckets tonight. – 10:38 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Why do players keep trying to go one-on-one against Alex Caruso? pic.twitter.com/VjwaXqD6Vx – 10:36 PM
Why do players keep trying to go one-on-one against Alex Caruso? pic.twitter.com/VjwaXqD6Vx – 10:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
High fouling night for the Bulls. Vooch, Ayo, Caruso and White already with two apiece. – 9:54 PM
High fouling night for the Bulls. Vooch, Ayo, Caruso and White already with two apiece. – 9:54 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Alex Caruso with the floor burn and two push-ups for good measure. – 9:30 PM
Alex Caruso with the floor burn and two push-ups for good measure. – 9:30 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Asked Billy Donovan before the game about starting Caruso to help the starters play with more urgency, and he explained why that’s hard on the minutes restrictions. But it has been discussed with the coaching staff. – 9:23 PM
Asked Billy Donovan before the game about starting Caruso to help the starters play with more urgency, and he explained why that’s hard on the minutes restrictions. But it has been discussed with the coaching staff. – 9:23 PM
More on this storyline
And if the Bulls’ long-term loss of Caruso really mattered in the Allen case, as we were told it would, then Allen needed to get a minimum three-game suspension … or something beyond a paltry one-game ban. I’m not the only one who feels this way, either. I’ve heard from a handful of rival teams, with no stake in the matter beyond watching intently for the NBA’s reaction after the Bulls so vociferously complained about Allen’s actions, that expected Allen to be punished harder as a deterrent to future foulers. -via marcstein.substack.com / January 25, 2022
The NBA has acted on the incident and they’ve decided to hand Allen a one-game suspension for his actions. This drew the ire of more than a few folks all over social media and this included former six-time All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire: “That’s weak. Not enough,” Stoudemire stated. “I got suspended for a game for stepping on the court. This was an intentional through [sic] down, that caused a player to need surgery. SMH. COME ON …” -via Clutch Points / January 25, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.