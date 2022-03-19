Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-30) at Target Center
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 19, 2022
Milwaukee Bucks 71, Minnesota Timberwolves 93 (Q3 04:55)
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Minnesota leads Milwaukee 93-71. The Timberwolves opened the second half making 6 of 8 from behind the three-point line. – 6:44 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Taurean Prince attacks the basket like a kid on a bike going downhill, pedaling as hard as they can for just a little more power – 6:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
For those complaining about the Bucks’ defense, I’ve written about that three times in the last ten days.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves have Ant on Middleton when Portis is in the game, but switch to Vanderbilt or Prince on Middleton when Portis is out and there’s only one big on the floor – 6:42 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel hilariously says he told Russell Westbrook if he taught Kevin Durant that move to pull back his foot behind the 3-point line that it would’ve changed the course of NBA history with the Nets beating the eventual champion Bucks last year in the playoffs. – 6:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez is remaining in the game for the #Bucks after the timeout, so he will move past the 15-minute mark in this one. – 6:39 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
With 7:55 left in the third frame, Minnesota leads 87-67 over Milwaukee.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Did someone say free @Arbys? pic.twitter.com/Cul7I7Kv68 – 6:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves up 20 on the Bucks early in the 3rd quarter
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Brook Lopez has all nine points for the #Bucks to open the third quarter. – 6:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Free throw attempt leaders since the All Star break…
Embiid: 157
Giannis: 137
KAT: 108
SGA: 107
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Wolves are 13-for-16 from the free throw line thus far in the first half. The #Bucks are 5-for-6. – 6:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves are running KAT around like a 2-guard when Brook Lopez is in the game – 6:12 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton has two of his first three, three-pointers for the #Bucks in his return. – 6:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Chris Finch’s clear adjustment after Patrick Beverley got ejected: Lots of Jaylen Nowell – 6:10 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Wolves up 61-53 with 2:40 to go in the first half…#Bucks haven’t been able to string enough stops together to totally close what was a 10-point deficit at one point.
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
NAZ R3️⃣ID
NAZ R3️⃣ID
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
1,200 career three-pointers for Kha$h!! 💸 pic.twitter.com/9CGj5Gp6du – 6:02 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads Milwaukee 53-48 with 5:31 left in the second quarter.
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Brutal road trip for Bobby so far and he’s getting chewed up by Naz Reid with KAT on the bench. Awful long stretch without a center on the floor…but then Khris hits two triples and it’s only a 5-point game. – 6:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
That’s a pretty sequence from the Bucks.
Middleton starts it with a no-looker to Carter in the dunker, who whips it to the left corner to Nwora. To Allen. Back to Carter. Back to Middleton. Bang.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris MIddleton up to 13 points now and Grayson Allen has 13 for the #Bucks. They trail the #Wolves 53-48 with 5:31 to go in the first half. – 5:59 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
AND AGAIN!!!
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We’re 15 minutes into Wolves-Bucks and…
– Portis + Vanderbilt got into it
– Ibaka + Prince got into it
– Beverley shoved Ibaka, got ejected
– Hill shoved Beverley, got ejected
– Ibaka charged down the floor after Beverley, didn’t get ejected
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
That’s Bobby Portis’ ninth technical foul of the season. #Bucks trail 48-41. – 5:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Naz Reid and Bobby Portis decided to have a conversation.
Both were assessed technical fouls.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Now Portis and Naz are jawin. Double Ts for Portis and Naz. Getting REAL chippy – 5:53 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Man what a tough finish from Holiday.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 34-28.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock has rejoined the Mavs in Charlotte after missing most of this road trip for personal reasons, but isn’t playing tonight because “we want him to get a workout in before game action.”
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Karl-Anthony Towns is very slow to get up after hitting the deck after the last bucket. – 5:41 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Patrick Beverley and George Hill just got ejected from the game in the first quarter.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jevon Carter gets the call to replace George Hill for the #Bucks – 5:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
George Hill and Patrick Beverley were assessed technical fouls.
Taurean Prince and Serge Ibaka were assessed personal fouls.
Ibaka assessed a technical.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley and George Hill have been ejected. Somehow Serge Ibaka only got a technical – 5:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Whoa. Patrick Beverley and George Hill were ejected. There were some pushes, no punches thrown. I don’t know about that one. – 5:39 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Started with Prince and Ibaka tangling up during the free throw. Beverley shoves Ibaka, Hill shoves Beverley.
Then whooooaaaa differences.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Serge Ibaka and Patrick Beverley are those dudes. Rest of game should be interesting. – 5:35 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Serge Ibaka was having a conversation with Taurean Prince – then Patrick Beverley had an opinion…which Ibaka then followed him down the court to respond to. #Bucks – #Wolves – 5:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Serge Ibaka and Taurean Prince get into after the play. And then things went up a notch when Patrick Beverley and George Hill entered the fray.
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
We’ve got a Pat Bev and Serge Ibaka kerfuffle goin on here.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks guard Jrue Holiday has passed Wesley Person for No. 93 on the all-time three-pointers list. – 5:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton checks in for the #Bucks – first game since breaking a finger in Phoenix. – 5:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
OH IT’S GONNA BE ONE OF THOSE GAMES FOR ANT 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DXAAcBgu1c – 5:28 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota leads 18-17 with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter.
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Anthony Edwards likes this kind of party. 12 early points for him. – 5:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Serge Ibaka and George Hill check in for the #Bucks for Brook Lopez/Jrue Holiday – 5:22 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Wolves 13-10 in the early going thanks to a pair of Grayson Allen threes. Minnesota 1-for-3 from the free throw line to start this one. – 5:20 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Karl-Anthony Towns is grimacing and flexing that right hand after drawing a foul on Brook Lopez. – 5:14 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
So many good matchups:
Beverley v. Jrue
Edwards v. Middleton
KAT v. Lopez
Vanderbilt v. Portis.
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Towns & Edwards go right into the paint to challenge the #Bucks and Brook Lopez said no. – 5:13 PM
Jeremy Woo @JeremyWoo
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Bucks
Russell over 18.5 points
Middleton over 24.5 points
Portis under 17.5 points
Allen over 16.5 points + rebounds + assists
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has nine points/assists double-doubles this year for the #Bucks — four have come when Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the game. – 4:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris knocked down a season-high seven threes against the Kings on Wednesday, finishing the night with 32 points.
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Milwaukee’s 4th quarter comeback came up short in the 113-108 loss on October 27, 2021.
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Couple Bucks injury notes:
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT today vs Minnesota with right knee soreness
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Bucks say @Giannis Antetokounmpo Is out vs. Timberwolves with right knee soreness. – 3:36 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Karl-Anthony Towns will go through his pregame routine to see if he can play through a forearm bruise for the Timberwolves. – 3:21 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A two coffee kinda day. ☕️
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Top 3 in points battle today.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games to keep an eye on tonight:
Serge Ibaka @sergeibaka
Great business and leardership advice from Steve Ballmer on #howhungryareyou Episode 4.
Check out the full episode here: https://t.co/MDXMqtmBYa
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will there be more or less than 20 free throws made by the Bucks tonight?
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Today’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Stewed Lamb with Chilies and Tomato
Brown Rice, Spiced Caulilini
Gnocchi with Butter, Parmesan and Cracked Pepper
Chickpea salad, Pomegranate Vinaigrette, Sheep’s Milk Cheese
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Bond between Patrick Beverley, Karl-Anthony Towns has charged Timberwolves. startribune.com/patrick-beverl… – 12:58 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Alex Caruso reveals Grayson Allen never reached out after flagrant foul
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
What’s it feel like to be kicked in the face during a basketball game?
@Pat Connaughton sits with @ZoraStephenson in the @Verizon Film Room to break it down and much more.
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Hey, @KSTP, can I get 20 min. for my 5/6/10 sportscasts?
-Correa/#MNTwins chasing more/game today
-Hunter day #Vikings
-Steveson title match
–#Gophers hky play for 1 seed
-4 girls HS hoops title games
-Bueckers NCAA game
-#Timberwolves game
-#MNWild game
-#MNUnited game
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
SEE YOU AT @TargetCenterMN 🐺
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
You ready to run it back?
Join the Playoff Priority Presale waitlist and jump the line with a $50 payment today. This list gives you access to tickets before they go on sale to the public.
Best part, you get the money back to spend in-arena!!
