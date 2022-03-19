Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) at Target Center
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,683,269 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,342,380 per win
Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 19, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
And from 39,000 feet above Salt Lake City, your Saturday morning Celtics fan catnip…
Nate Silver’s @FiveThirtyEight site now gives Boston a full 5% edge on Phoenix and Milwaukee as the most likely team to win…
…the NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/fqjbCo1T4e – 3:19 AM