Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 19, 2022- by

By |

The Milwaukee Bucks (44-26) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-30) at Target Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,683,269 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,342,380 per win

Game Time: 5:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: Bally Sports WI
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
And from 39,000 feet above Salt Lake City, your Saturday morning Celtics fan catnip…
Nate Silver’s @FiveThirtyEight site now gives Boston a full 5% edge on Phoenix and Milwaukee as the most likely team to win…
…the NBA Championship. pic.twitter.com/fqjbCo1T4e3:19 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home