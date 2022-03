Bulls owner denies Michael Jordan threatened to retire due to proposed Scottie Pippen trade

Reinsdorf added in his sitdown that he reached out to Jordan after hearing the most recent re-telling of the story, and Jordan concurred with his version of events. “After this podcast, I contacted Michael Jordan, and asked him if there was any truth, and his reply to me was ‘BS.’ And that’s the case,” Reinsdorf said. “I don’t even know if Michael was aware of it (the trade). But he certainly never communicated to us, never threatened to retire. And the only reason that trade didn’t go through is I felt our fans wanted a sixth championship, and I wanted a sixth championship.” -via NBC Sports / March 19, 2022