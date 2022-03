Cavaliers concerned about Dean Wade's injury

Wade has already undergone a round of imaging, but the results were inconclusive and sources say there’s growing concern about a meniscus injury — the area of the knee that’s been giving him trouble. While the injury-riddled Cavaliers are hopeful to avoid another serious injury, they can’t determine the next steps until Monday’s follow-up MRI and thorough exam. Wade was not with the team on the bench Friday night. -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / March 19, 2022