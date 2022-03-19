Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Minnesota with knee injury

Milwaukee: Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness) has been downgraded to out.
Source: NBA.com
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday has nine points/assists double-doubles this year for the #Bucks — four have come when Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the game. – 4:17 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Couple Bucks injury notes:
Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT today vs Minnesota with right knee soreness
Pat Connaughton (finger) will be available for the first time since Feb.10 – 3:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In NBA’s 74 season history, no international born player has ever lead the league in scoring.
This season’s top 2 scorers:
1. Joel Embiid 🇨🇲
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/fubK5Jo4hw – 10:24 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Greece reportedly counting on Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo for Eurobasket 2022
sportando.basketball/en/greece-repo… – 9:55 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Domas Sabonis has the second 30-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game of the season and the first of his career, per @Stathead. Giannis had one back on 11/20/21 against Orlando. – 12:08 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really don’t understand the DPOY odds moving away from Rudy Gobert.
Giannis would be a fine choice, but I keep seeing these first-time candidates getting propped up when Rudy is just the same dominant regular-season defender he’s always been. It should be his trophy. – 4:06 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
A guard has finished top 3 in scoring in each of the last 7 seasons. Not this year.
29.9 — Embiid
29.8 — Giannis
29.5 — LeBron
(Submitted by @AbdonFreddie) pic.twitter.com/E28jPkklf3 – 10:48 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
KD, Giannis and Evan Mobley were skinny coming into the league.
When you’re as skilled as those guys, it doesn’t matter.
Chet Holmgren is crazy skilled both offensively and defensively.
He’d be an incredible fit next to SGA and Giddey. – 7:09 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The Raptors 905 just announced that Justin Smith and Alex Antetokounmpo have entered Health & Safety protocols and will be inactive for today’s game. – 11:49 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Current NBA scoring leaders (points per game):
29.95 – Joel Embiid
29.80 – Giannis Antetokounmpo
29.53 – LeBron James
The next 25 days should be interesting. pic.twitter.com/G1i6MiGZG4 – 10:31 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from March 16:
– L. Doncic: 37 pts, 9 reb, 9 ast
– D. Mitchell: 37 pts, 5 ast, 29 min
– Giannis: 36 pts, 10 reb, 2 stl
– J. Embiid: 35 pts, 17 reb, 5 ast
– S. Gil-Alexander: 34 pts, 6 reb, 8 ast
– K. Middleton: 32 pts, 8 reb, 8 ast
– N. Jokic: 29 pts, 13 reb, 8 ast – 10:26 AM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a real case for MVP, and it looks like this: theringer.com/nba/2022/3/17/… – 9:59 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 2 STL
It’s the 122nd time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 30p/10r in a game, tying Anthony Davis for the ninth-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/Hib99TVtJ4 – 9:51 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Antetokounmpo continues MVP push in Bucks’ win over Kings; DiVincenzo knew their plays
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 5:06 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Doncic (37pts), Jokic (29pts, 13reb), Antetokounmpo (36pts, 10reb) keep things European in packed schedule
Full European recap
Highlights, results, standings #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 5:00 AM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
If you know, you know. ☠️ @steveaustinBSR pic.twitter.com/3KfPB3BO8M – 2:11 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
After tonight, Mikal Bridges took over as the NBA’s plus-minus leader:
1. Mikal, +521
2. Curry, +509
3. Tatum, +483
4. CP3, +419
5. Jokić, +396
11. Giannis, +343
33. Embiid, +263
53. Morant, +182
58. DeRozan, +169
87. Luka, +113 – 1:35 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Giannis celebrates “Austin 3:16” day with the proper one uniform. #StoneColdSteveAustin #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/769MSi1q78 – 1:33 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Final: Bucks 135, Kings 126. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Rough night for De’Aaron Fox, who was held to 21 points on 8-of-23 shooting with nine turnovers. Nice game for Donte DiVincenzo and Davion Mitchell (19 points apiece). – 12:33 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Fifth straight 30 point game for Giannis – longest streak of his career is 6 (11/2/19-11/14/19)
He now needs just 135 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the @Milwaukee Bucks franchise scoring record – 12:33 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Giannis 36/10
Khris 32/8/8
Jrue 21p/4s
The Bucks are 8-0 when the Big 3 all score 20+ points. pic.twitter.com/P2zarFOphp – 12:32 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox with his 8th turnover and that ought to do it. Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot two. – 12:29 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
After Khris Middleton and De’Aaron Fox trade 3’s, Wes Matthews follows with a three and Giannis Antetokounmpo with a bucket in the lane to give the Bucks a 131-126 lead with 1:04 to go in Sacramento. – 12:27 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Giannis Antetokounmpo has his fifth consecutive 30-point game for the Bucks. – 12:02 AM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has passed Vince Carter (@Vince Carter) for No. 89 on the all-time defensive rebounds list. – 12:01 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Giannis Antetokounmpo with 5th straight 30 point performance. – 11:59 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Bucks take a 101-92 lead into the 4th quarter in Sacamento. Milwaukee gets 28 from Giannis Antetokounmpo, 24 from Khris Middleton. Kings led by Domantas Sabonis with 20 points. De’Aaron Fox is 4/15 shooting with 10pts and a sore right hand. – 11:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored the last 8 points for the #Bucks – 11:51 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Serge Ibaka after the last dunk from Giannis. I agree. pic.twitter.com/vwLe7SATZa – 11:06 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
A whole handful of #Kings made business decisions as Giannis Antetokounmpo went coast-to-coast with six seconds left. – 11:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Kings lead the #Bucks 50-44 with 6:32 to go in the first half. Kind of a meh game thus far.
Domantas Sabonis has 10 points for Sacramento and Giannis Antetokounmpo has 12. – 10:49 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
After review, it’s a common foul on Metu. Giannis was in the act of gathering to shoot, which saved Kings from a clear path foul. – 10:46 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Metu 3-ball. Metu swat on Giannis. Having a nice little moment here in the first half. – 10:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Kings 14-13 in the early going – Khris Middleton has 5 and Giannis Anteokounmpo has 4. – 10:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles beats Giannis to the spot and draws the offensive foul call. – 10:14 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Nehm: Per Mike Budenholzer, Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight. -via Twitter @eric_nehm / February 15, 2022
Jim Owczarski: Giannis Antetokounmpo begins the afternoon as probable to play vs. the #Pacers. -via Twitter @JimOwczarski / February 15, 2022
Jamal Collier: Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is OUT tonight vs the Blazers, per Mike Budenholzer. -via Twitter @JamalCollier / February 14, 2022
