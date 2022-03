Giannis Antetokounmpo out against Minnesota with knee injury

Metu 3-ball. Metu swat on Giannis. Having a nice little moment here in the first half. – 10:43 PM

After review, it’s a common foul on Metu. Giannis was in the act of gathering to shoot, which saved Kings from a clear path foul. – 10:46 PM

Bucks take a 101-92 lead into the 4th quarter in Sacamento. Milwaukee gets 28 from Giannis Antetokounmpo, 24 from Khris Middleton. Kings led by Domantas Sabonis with 20 points. De’Aaron Fox is 4/15 shooting with 10pts and a sore right hand. – 11:55 PM

The Kings fans desperately wanted a challenge there and Alvin Gentry rewarded them. The Trey Lyles foul on Giannis Antetokounmpo has now been challenged.Bucks up, 110-109, with 7:06 left. – 12:10 AM

Bucks just raining down clutch 3s here in the fourth quarter and now Giannis Antetokounmpo puts in a jump hook.Bucks up, 131-126, with 1:04 left. – 12:27 AM

After Khris Middleton and De’Aaron Fox trade 3’s, Wes Matthews follows with a three and Giannis Antetokounmpo with a bucket in the lane to give the Bucks a 131-126 lead with 1:04 to go in Sacramento. – 12:27 AM

De’Aaron Fox with his 8th turnover and that ought to do it. Giannis Antetokounmpo to shoot two. – 12:29 AM

Fifth straight 30 point game for Giannis – longest streak of his career is 6 (11/2/19-11/14/19)He now needs just 135 points to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the @Milwaukee Bucks franchise scoring record – 12:33 AM

Final: Bucks 135, Kings 126. Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 36 points and 10 rebounds. Rough night for De’Aaron Fox, who was held to 21 points on 8-of-23 shooting with nine turnovers. Nice game for Donte DiVincenzo and Davion Mitchell (19 points apiece). – 12:33 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo is wearing a “Giannis 3:16” shirt in his press conference.He cracked a beer to start the press conference, took a sip of it and then pushed it away. He said it was “nasty”. – 1:35 AM

Giannis Antetokounmpo last night:✅ 36 PTS✅ 10 REB✅ 2 STLIt’s the 122nd time Antetokounmpo has recorded at least 30p/10r in a game, tying Anthony Davis for the ninth-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/Hib99TVtJ4

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a real case for MVP, and it looks like this: theringer.com/nba/2022/3/17/…

The Raptors 905 just announced that Justin Smith and Alex Antetokounmpo have entered Health & Safety protocols and will be inactive for today’s game. – 11:49 AM

KD, Giannis and Evan Mobley were skinny coming into the league.When you’re as skilled as those guys, it doesn’t matter.Chet Holmgren is crazy skilled both offensively and defensively.He’d be an incredible fit next to SGA and Giddey. – 7:09 PM

A guard has finished top 3 in scoring in each of the last 7 seasons. Not this year.29.9 — Embiid29.8 — Giannis29.5 — LeBron(Submitted by @AbdonFreddie) pic.twitter.com/E28jPkklf3

I really don’t understand the DPOY odds moving away from Rudy Gobert.Giannis would be a fine choice, but I keep seeing these first-time candidates getting propped up when Rudy is just the same dominant regular-season defender he’s always been. It should be his trophy. – 4:06 PM

Domas Sabonis has the second 30-point, 20-rebound, 5-assist game of the season and the first of his career, per @Stathead . Giannis had one back on 11/20/21 against Orlando. – 12:08 AM

Couple Bucks injury notes:Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT today vs Minnesota with right knee sorenessPat Connaughton (finger) will be available for the first time since Feb.10 – 3:40 PM

Jrue Holiday has nine points/assists double-doubles this year for the #Bucks — four have come when Giannis Antetokounmpo has missed the game. – 4:17 PM

