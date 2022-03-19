Isaiah Thomas: 'I still got a lot of years left to play'

Isaiah Thomas: 'I still got a lot of years left to play'

Isaiah Thomas: Once I was paying free again, it’s like, ‘I’m playing everywhere.’ Because the time is ticking like, I’m 33. But I still got a lot of years left to play. But I’m on the back end of my career. So I’m trying to take every ounce of this game that I can and play anywhere I can while I’m healthy and feeling great.
Source: Apple Podcasts

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
DJ Augustin is suddenly All-Star-level Isaiah Thomas in this second half?!?! – 10:06 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Isaiah Thomas checks in to start the second quarter. #Hornets have gone 10 deep. – 7:38 PM

Rod Boone: Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans. -via Twitter @rodboone / March 12, 2022
Brad Stevens, his former coach, is now president of basketball operations. And he has had numerous opportunities to sign Isaiah Thomas, even to a 10-day deal. But, privately, the organization believes Thomas wouldn’t play much and is below average defensively, and Stevens is hesitant to burn a roster spot, especially facing potential backlash if Thomas doesn’t have a 10-day contract renewed. -via Boston Globe / March 9, 2022

