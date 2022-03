Isaiah Thomas: 'I still got a lot of years left to play'

Rod Boone: Per a league source, the #Hornets are expected to sign Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah Thomas) to a second 10-day contract tomorrow. He’s been great for them so far and contributed 14 points off the bench in Friday night’s win over New Orleans. -via Twitter @rodboone / March 12, 2022

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.