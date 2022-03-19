James Wiseman temporarily shut down after another setback

The final stage of James Wiseman’s return to the Warriors has hit another speed bump. Because of some swelling in his right knee, Wiseman has been temporarily shut down, sources told The Athletic. He didn’t practice with the Warriors the past two days and won’t play for the Santa Cruz Warriors in a fourth G League game on Sunday, as initially planned.
Source: Marcus Thompson II and Anthony Slater @ The Athletic
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
The Warriors have not made any decision on whether or not to shut James Wiseman down for the rest of the season. – 4:01 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Per Warriors coach Steve Kerr: James Wiseman’s knee swelling has shut down his rehab for now. Won’t go on road trip next week. No decision about rest of season. Says Wiseman is ‘understandably disappointed.’ – 4:00 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
James Wiseman’s return to the Warriors has stalled, sources tell @Marcus Thompson and me. Swelling in his right knee. Not practicing with the Warriors the past two days, as initially planned. Won’t play in Santa Cruz tomorrow. Status beyond uncertain. theathletic.com/news/warriors-… – 3:15 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Kerr said he’s unsure right now if James Wiseman will join the Warriors on their upcoming roadtrip, after Wiseman plays in his fourth G League game this weekend. – 4:35 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After three games in the G League with the Sea Dubs, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/16/war… – 4:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his third G League appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors, James Wiseman tallied 15 points and nine boards in 21 minutes. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/15/jam… – 10:01 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After three games in the G League with the Sea Dubs, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/16/war… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After three games in the G League with the Sea Dubs, the Warriors have recalled James Wiseman. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/16/war… – 9:37 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In his third G League appearance with the Santa Cruz Warriors, James Wiseman tallied 15 points and nine boards in 21 minutes. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/03/15/jam… – 8:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Warriors center James Wiseman recalled from G League games as injury return looms
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors recall James Wiseman, but not yet for a return to action
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Warriors recall James Wiseman from the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced. – 4:06 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
The Warriors have re-called James Wiseman from the GLeague. Bob Myers mentioned he hopes Wiseman plays possibly on Sunday against the Spurs after the team gets in a couple practices. pic.twitter.com/DbpbaTw5z5 – 4:02 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Warriors have recalled center James Wiseman from Santa Cruz as Wiseman nears his NBA regular-season debut.
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr said the Warriors haven’t made any decision to shutdown James Wiseman for the season yet, going to take a day by day approach. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / March 19, 2022
Kendra Andrews. Steve Kerr says James Wiseman’s knee starter swelling a bit in the last couple of days, and yesterday the training staff decided it would be best to hold him out of practice and this weekend’s G League game. He will not travel with the Warriors on their upcoming trip. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / March 19, 2022
The Warriors only have 12 games left and there had been an expectation that Wiseman — particularly in the four remaining back-to-backs — would return in time to get some valuable developmental reps before the playoffs. That possibility is becoming more unlikely. Wiseman had surgery for a torn meniscus last April. This has been a tricky 11-month recovery. Swelling slowed his progress in December and forced a second procedure, this one a scope to clean up some loose bodies. -via The Athletic / March 19, 2022
