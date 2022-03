Karl-Anthony Towns fires back at Stephen A. Smith's comments: 'Now we're being clasless? ... Things came back to bite'

However, Stephen A. Smith didn’t like the reaction at all and basically argued that Karl-Anthony Towns has no right to do such thing against a player like Russell Westbrook. The ESPN broadcaster highlighted that the Timberwolves have not done anything significant in the past two decades, adding that they made the playoffs just once in the past two decades (17 years to be exact). In response to Stephen A., Towns fired back and shared his confusion why Russ didn’t get any criticism for his “rock-a-baby” taunt even if it’s against better opponents. “Now when we have a little fun with the game, we’re being classless. Right, that’s what he said ‘classless’?” Towns said. “It’s cool, though, I understand. It was cool when people was doing this in people’s face (doing the rock-a-baby taunt). It was cool, right? Aight, things came back to bite.” Source: Angelo Guinhawa @ Clutch Points