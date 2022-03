Lakers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Big Kuzma vibes from Sochan, and not just because of the hair. – 2:02 PM

Wenyen made the most of his first start as a Laker in Friday night’s overtime win against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/nEgS4Q1t4j

Down 3 with 10.3 seconds left and Toronto inbounding the ball, Russ went Above and Beyond to send the game to OT.#LakeShow x @BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/23obvz6kKi

Rockets guard Eric Gordon remains questionable to play against the Grizzlies on Sunday with an illness. The game is part of a back-to-back so he likely would not have played both games, anyway. Seems more likely he returns on Monday vs. Wizards. – 3:48 PM

ICYMI, Reggie Jackson opens up about the Clippers’ season of non-superstar survival. With no Kawhi, and no PG, he has been their MVP. We chat Lakers and his Russell Westbrook relationship too, at @TheAthletic ($1/month promo right now)

With LeBron James on the verge of passing Karl Malone for second in NBA career scoring, I wrote about when we might reasonably expect him to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first and which current players could eventually challenge them: es.pn/3qj3l0f (ESPN+) – 5:37 PM

I’m trying to figure out if I’m in DC or LA; it’s Lebron James and Lakers jerseys everywhere. #LakeShow

Wizards wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s Lakers-Wizards game due to a sprained left ankle, was able to complete his usual pregame shooting routine a short while ago. – 5:51 PM

KCP warmed up and looked good but his status is still to be determined to play against Lakers, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:21 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. said he had a conversation with Russell Westbrook before he even got the Wizards job and has tons of respect for Westbrook. Says Russ is a “once in a generation-type talent” and calls job of coaching against him “daunting.” – 6:24 PM

Had the unique privilege of watching Anthony Davis experience this photo in the bowels of the DC arena for this first time. He was amused. pic.twitter.com/4aGg73Nx5j

Spencer Dinwiddie (R knee injury recovery) is out for the Mavs tonight in Charlotte. Dinwiddie missed most of last season due to a right ACL tear and this year in Washington he sat on the 2nd game of a back to back in 5 of their 7 B2Bs. Mavs vs Hornets starts at 6p on BSSW – 6:27 PM

LeBron James is a game time decision tonight in Washington. Gabriel, Horton-Tucker and Melo are in. Wayne Ellington remains out with non-COVID illness. – 6:31 PM

Per Frank Vogel, LeBron is a game time decision vs. the Wizards, Wayne Ellington remains out (non-COVID illness), and Melo and THT are both available. AK – 6:32 PM

KCP (ankle) is a game-time decision, Unseld said. He was able to go through his pregame routine.LeBron James also a game-time decision tonight, Frank Vogel says. – 6:32 PM

LeBron James will be a game-time decision tonight in Washington, Vogel says. He is 19 points behind Karl Malone for second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Have to wonder whether the opportunity to pass Malone in Cleveland on Tuesday factors into his availability tonight. – 6:32 PM

Frank Vogel says outside perception is not the same as inside. He believes the Los Angeles Lakers can win in a play in and get to a 7 game series. – 6:36 PM

Frank Vogel says he told Russell Westbrook that he was really happy for him with his steal and shot in Toronto. Vogel called it one of the best Laker moments of the season. – 6:39 PM

Frank Vogel says he told Russell Westbrook he was happy for him this morning and also joked and said if he taught KD that footwork on the three he could’ve changed history, and Brooklyn wins that series. – 6:40 PM

Frank Vogel hilariously says he told Russell Westbrook if he taught Kevin Durant that move to pull back his foot behind the 3-point line that it would’ve changed the course of NBA history with the Nets beating the eventual champion Bucks last year in the playoffs. – 6:40 PM

It’s Wizards-Lakers tonight at Capital One. Russell Westbrook is back in D.C. for the first time since the trade.Here are my 3 keys plus video of warmups, including a nice dunk by Daniel Gafford. (8 pm @NBCSWashington) pic.twitter.com/Jqp18QhGZ8

Anthony Davis getting shots up pregame in DC. He is still ramping up. pic.twitter.com/vL2H0zgGck

Kyle Kuzma is out tonight vs. the Lakers with right knee tendonitis. Rui Hachimura will start in his place. – 7:31 PM

Lebron James is in tonight and could become the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer of all time. – 7:35 PM

Anthony Davis is out on the court warming up. He won’t play, but it’s a good sign for Lakers fans. #LakeShow

Russell Westbrook leading off the final Lakers layup line before tipoff, he receives the lob going for the reverse alley-oop, but comes up short and it ends up being a wedgie 😂 – 7:57 PM

The early part of LeBron’s career featured some intense games with the Wizards. Tapped Gilbert on the chest at the FT line. Got Soulja Boy & Jay Z involved in a beef with DeShawn. The crab dribble. It’s kind of fitting that he’ll look to pass Karl Malone on the scoring list in DC – 8:06 PM

Good start for LAL, for a 2nd straight night, as they take an 8-3 lead behind 4 of 6 FG’s as things get going in Washington. – 8:14 PM

