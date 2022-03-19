Lakers vs. Wizards: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (30-40) play against the Washington Wizards (40-40) at Capital One Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 19, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 10, Washington Wizards 6 (Q1 09:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Good start for LAL, for a 2nd straight night, as they take an 8-3 lead behind 4 of 6 FG’s as things get going in Washington. – 8:14 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Bradley Beal with a handshake and hug with Russell Westbrook before tipoff – 8:10 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
The early part of LeBron’s career featured some intense games with the Wizards. Tapped Gilbert on the chest at the FT line. Got Soulja Boy & Jay Z involved in a beef with DeShawn. The crab dribble. It’s kind of fitting that he’ll look to pass Karl Malone on the scoring list in DC – 8:06 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Several Pacers players — Tyrese Haliburton, Oshae Brissett and Duane Washington Jr. — were in attendance to see Michigan upset Tennessee.
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Russell Westbrook leading off the final Lakers layup line before tipoff, he receives the lob going for the reverse alley-oop, but comes up short and it ends up being a wedgie 😂 – 7:57 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
LeBron James WILL play tonight against the Wizards after being a gametime decision. – 7:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Anthony Davis is out on the court warming up. He won’t play, but it’s a good sign for Lakers fans. #LakeShow – 7:40 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
About that time ⏰
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Lebron James is in tonight and could become the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer of all time. – 7:35 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Saturday Night Starters
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis working on some light handles with Mike Penberthy. pic.twitter.com/Vyk1Dh8dXp – 7:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Rui Hachimura will start in place of Kyle Kuzma tonight. #DCAboveAll – 7:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Kyle Kuzma will miss tonight’s game with right knee tendinitis, the Wizards announce. – 7:33 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma is out tonight vs. the Lakers with right knee tendonitis. Rui Hachimura will start in his place. – 7:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Washington, alongside Westbrook, Monk, Reaves and Johnson. – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kyle Kuzma (right knee tendinitis) is out tonight vs. Los Angeles. – 7:29 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Anthony Davis getting shots up pregame in DC. He is still ramping up. pic.twitter.com/vL2H0zgGck – 7:29 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Shots 🆙
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis doing some spot shooting here in Washington pregame. pic.twitter.com/U5hekmqOFT – 7:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s Wizards-Lakers tonight at Capital One. Russell Westbrook is back in D.C. for the first time since the trade.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night hoops start in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 @CapitalOneArena
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Saturday night vibes 👌
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel hilariously says he told Russell Westbrook if he taught Kevin Durant that move to pull back his foot behind the 3-point line that it would’ve changed the course of NBA history with the Nets beating the eventual champion Bucks last year in the playoffs. – 6:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Frank Vogel says he told Russell Westbrook he was happy for him this morning and also joked and said if he taught KD that footwork on the three he could’ve changed history, and Brooklyn wins that series. – 6:40 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Frank Vogel says he told Russell Westbrook that he was really happy for him with his steal and shot in Toronto. Vogel called it one of the best Laker moments of the season. – 6:39 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Frank Vogel says outside perception is not the same as inside. He believes the Los Angeles Lakers can win in a play in and get to a 7 game series. – 6:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
CHA starters: Bridges, Washington, Plumlee, Rozier, Ball
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron James will be a game-time decision tonight in Washington, Vogel says. He is 19 points behind Karl Malone for second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Have to wonder whether the opportunity to pass Malone in Cleveland on Tuesday factors into his availability tonight. – 6:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
KCP (ankle) is a game-time decision, Unseld said. He was able to go through his pregame routine.
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per Frank Vogel, LeBron is a game time decision vs. the Wizards, Wayne Ellington remains out (non-COVID illness), and Melo and THT are both available. AK – 6:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is a game time decision.
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James a game time decision, per Frank Vogel. Will test on floor. – 6:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Wayne Ellington is still out with a non-COVID illness. – 6:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James is a game-time decision. Will test his knee pregame. Wayne Ellington remains out with non-COVID illness. – 6:31 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Spencer Dinwiddie (R knee injury recovery) is out for the Mavs tonight in Charlotte. Dinwiddie missed most of last season due to a right ACL tear and this year in Washington he sat on the 2nd game of a back to back in 5 of their 7 B2Bs. Mavs vs Hornets starts at 6p on BSSW – 6:27 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Had the unique privilege of watching Anthony Davis experience this photo in the bowels of the DC arena for this first time. He was amused. pic.twitter.com/4aGg73Nx5j – 6:25 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Wes Unseld Jr. said he had a conversation with Russell Westbrook before he even got the Wizards job and has tons of respect for Westbrook. Says Russ is a “once in a generation-type talent” and calls job of coaching against him “daunting.” – 6:24 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
KCP warmed up and looked good but his status is still to be determined to play against Lakers, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
A Saturday showdown.
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wizards wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who is listed as questionable to play in tonight’s Lakers-Wizards game due to a sprained left ankle, was able to complete his usual pregame shooting routine a short while ago. – 5:51 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I’m trying to figure out if I’m in DC or LA; it’s Lebron James and Lakers jerseys everywhere. #LakeShow – 5:39 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
With LeBron James on the verge of passing Karl Malone for second in NBA career scoring, I wrote about when we might reasonably expect him to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first and which current players could eventually challenge them: es.pn/3qj3l0f (ESPN+) – 5:37 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Sam Amick @sam_amick
ICYMI, Reggie Jackson opens up about the Clippers’ season of non-superstar survival. With no Kawhi, and no PG, he has been their MVP. We chat Lakers and his Russell Westbrook relationship too, at @TheAthletic
($1/month promo right now)
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Lakers want to re-sign Malik Monk, and he’s hoping to stay put: ‘We’re very loyal people,’ brother says
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Going back-to-back.
⏰: 5:00 p.m. PT
📺: @SpectrumSN
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets guard Eric Gordon remains questionable to play against the Grizzlies on Sunday with an illness. The game is part of a back-to-back so he likely would not have played both games, anyway. Seems more likely he returns on Monday vs. Wizards. – 3:48 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA playoff picture, matchups, projections, tiebreakers: Lakers projected for No. 10 seed; Celtics on the rise
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🔥🔥🔥
Over the last five games, Corey Kispert’s 74.4% effective field goal percentage leads the team.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Down 3 with 10.3 seconds left and Toronto inbounding the ball, Russ went Above and Beyond to send the game to OT.
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Wenyen made the most of his first start as a Laker in Friday night’s overtime win against the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/nEgS4Q1t4j – 2:11 PM
