LeBron James moves to No. 2 in all-time scoring list

Mike Trudell: * @LeBron James has surpassed Karl Malone for 2nd on the all-time @NBA scoring list, with a driving layup. Only @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains. Kareem: 38,387 LeBron: 36,930 (at the 5:20 mark of the 2nd Q vs. Washington) Malone: 36,928 Kobe: 33,643
Steve Luhm @sluhm
Karl Malone’s reign as the No. 2 scorer in NBA history ended tonight after 21 years and three months. LeBron James passed him in a game at Washington. Malone took over second place, behind Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, on Dec. 5, 2000. – 9:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Not to get ahead of ourselves, but Austin Reaves is only 36,686 points away from passing LeBron James for #2 on the all-time scoring list. AK – 9:35 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Lakers’ LeBron James passes Karl Malone for second place on NBA all-time scoring list usatoday.com/story/sports/n… via @USATODAYj – 9:34 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Watch LeBron James pass Karl Malone for second NBA all-time scoring list nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/19/wat… – 9:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
LeBron just passed Mailman.
Eventually, he’ll pass Kareem.
Will his final tally be yet another unbreakable record?
Here are our picks for LeBron’s five most unbreakable records… so far.
✍️ @TheCarlanGay
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/le… – 9:23 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
It’s crazy to look at the top 10 all-time NBA scorers & see seven of them got buckets for the Lakers at some point in his career. A Laker has been in the No. 1 spot since Wilt donned purple & gold in 1968. When LeBron hunts down Kareem, that streak might last another 50+ years. – 9:18 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
The Washington crowd gives LeBron a standing ovation. pic.twitter.com/g4VP4QovYu – 9:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron is now the second all-time leading scorer on this basket, passing Karl Malone pic.twitter.com/pwh4pZa5br – 9:15 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
In his 19th #NBA season, LeBron James is shooting 50% in one-on-one situations and ranks second in the league in transition scoring. – 9:11 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James has passed Karl Malone for No. 2 on the all-time scoring list. – 9:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James has 23 points and Russell Westbrook has 10 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists as Lakers open 67-58 lead over Wizards at the half. – 9:08 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Lakers 67, Wizards 58
Avdija: 12 pts., 2 rebs., 3 assts.
LeBron: 23 pts., 7 rebs., 4 assts. and moves into second place on career points list
Westbrook: 10 pts., 6 rebs., 6 assts. – 9:07 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
LeBron James means greatness. 2nd scorer of all-time in the NBA.
All hail the king! #lakeshow #LeBronJames sdna.gr/mpasket/946040… – 9:07 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 67-58 lead into halftime, with the headline of course going to @LeBron James, now the 2nd leading scorer ever.
He leads LAL with 23 points on 10 of 16 from the field. – 9:07 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Lakers 67, Wizards 58
Deni Avdija has 12p
LeBron James has 23, Malik Monk has 11. Russell Westbrook has 10-6-6 – 9:06 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Lakers lead the Wizards 67-58 at halftime. LeBron has 23 points, while Deni Avdija leads the Wizards with 12. – 9:06 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
It’s gotta be surreal for Stanley Johnson to go from out of the league last December to the guy who assisted LeBron James to reach #2 on the all-time scoring list. AK – 9:02 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
History in Washington today: LeBron James passes Karl Malone for second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
He did it on a layup down the right side with 5:20 left in the second quarter. He now has 36,930 points.
(Footnote: Stanley Johnson with the assist.) – 9:00 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
The history-making bucket from LeBron James. 👑
(📼 @NBAonTNT)
pic.twitter.com/08POYQB0oX – 9:00 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Lebron James moves up to 2nd in scoring all-time in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/5PZyYIIELv – 8:59 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
LeBron James with yet another milestone. LeBron just eclipsed Karl Malone for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. LeBron earlier on why he believes he’s not given enough credit for his scoring https://t.co/uOnpKuA6rd pic.twitter.com/lhFfbAzBgx – 8:59 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
LeBron James Career Ranks
Points (2nd)
Assists (7th)
Rebounds (39th)
Those ranks combine to 48, the lowest combined ranks in points, rebounds and assists in NBA history.
He passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who is at 49 (1st in points, 3rd in rebounds and 45th in assists). – 8:58 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Washington fans recognized LeBron during the timeout, and after a long pause, he waved back. KCP was there to dap him up. pic.twitter.com/pTYHzPRaVz – 8:58 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Standing ovation for LeBron James as he passes Malone for second place on the NBA scoring list. KCP gives him a little hug at center court. 36,930 – 8:56 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James scored on layup to become second all time scorer in NBA history with 36,930 point so far. – 8:56 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James is now the No. 2 scorer in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/Gu0V2a8uRa – 8:56 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
LeBron James has passed Karl Malone for the 2nd-most points in NBA history. Standing ovation at Capital One Arena. – 8:56 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
LeBron James has surpassed Karl Malone for No. 2 on the all-time scoring list. – 8:56 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
With his ninth field goal of the night, LeBron James passed Karl Malone for second place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. pic.twitter.com/X6Mwm4Hogf – 8:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
LeBron James has overtaken Karl Malone for 2nd on the all-time scoring list.
Unlike the Mailman, the King delivers every day of the week. pic.twitter.com/FBLNuFMxkt – 8:56 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lebron does it in the 1st half, he passes Karl Malone for 2nd All Time on the scoring list…
He’s up to 21pts (9 of 14 from the field)…
LBJ!!!!! – 8:55 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
* @LeBron James has surpassed Karl Malone for 2nd on the all-time @NBA scoring list, with a driving layup.
Only @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains.
Kareem: 38,387
LeBron: 36,930 (at the 5:20 mark of the 2nd Q vs. Washington)
Malone: 36,928
Kobe: 33,643 – 8:55 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
LeBron James now is in sole possession of second place in NBA history in career regular-season points (36,930), breaking his tie with Karl Malone. – 8:55 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
LeBron James now second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list, surpassing Karl Malone and trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for No. 1. – 8:55 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James ties Karl Malone for 2nd all-time regular-season scorer at 36,928 pic.twitter.com/PsOOBzAZlM – 8:49 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James drills three to tie Karl Malone for second most points in NBA history all time scores with 36,928 points – 8:49 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
With that three, LeBron James has tied Karl Malone for No. 2 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.
James has 19 with 7:40 left in the second – 8:49 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
LeBron James has tied Karl Malone for the 2nd most points in NBA history. He’s got all 13 of the Lakers’ points in the 2nd quarter so far. – 8:48 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron has tied Karl Malone for second all-time on the scoring list. – 8:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With 16 points already in the first half, LeBron James needs only three more points to tie Karl Malone for second place on the career regular-season points list at 36,928. – 8:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
LeBron James is now only 3 pts away from tying Karl Malone for 2nd on the all-time list. He’s got 10 pts already in just 3:34 in the 2nd quarter, 16 total. The last bucket was a stepback 3 and he started running back before it went in. Sheesh. – 8:45 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James has 16 points in 11 minutes and already did the going crazy finger twirls – 8:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron has 10 quick points early in the 2nd Q, with a pair of 2’s, then a pair of 3’s, to reach 16, just 4 shy of Malone. – 8:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Deni Avdija’s aggressiveness on the offensive end has been one of Washington’s few positives so far tonight. He just drove past LeBron James and scored on a right-handed layup. Avdija has 10 points and two assists with 9:59 remaining in the second quarter. – 8:40 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Malik Monk each have six points to help Lakers open 36-26 lead over Wizards after first. – 8:37 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PPG leader by quarter this season
1Q: Luka (9.5)
2Q: LeBron (7.6)
3Q: Morant (9.3)
4Q: Giannis (8.3) pic.twitter.com/0S0KdOffdU – 8:18 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
It did not count, but LeBron James casually throwing down a left hand reverse dunk after the whistle is just wow – 8:17 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
LeBron James WILL play tonight against the Wizards after being a gametime decision. – 7:40 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Lebron James is in tonight and could become the NBA’s 2nd leading scorer of all time. – 7:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James (knee soreness) will start tonight in Washington, alongside Westbrook, Monk, Reaves and Johnson. – 7:31 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
LeBron James will be a game-time decision tonight in Washington, Vogel says. He is 19 points behind Karl Malone for second on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. Have to wonder whether the opportunity to pass Malone in Cleveland on Tuesday factors into his availability tonight. – 6:32 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
KCP (ankle) is a game-time decision, Unseld said. He was able to go through his pregame routine.
LeBron James also a game-time decision tonight, Frank Vogel says. – 6:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per Frank Vogel, LeBron is a game time decision vs. the Wizards, Wayne Ellington remains out (non-COVID illness), and Melo and THT are both available. AK – 6:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is a game time decision.
Wenyen Gabriel, THT and Melo are all available. – 6:31 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
LeBron James a game time decision, per Frank Vogel. Will test on floor. – 6:31 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James is a game-time decision. Will test his knee pregame. Wayne Ellington remains out with non-COVID illness. – 6:31 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I’m trying to figure out if I’m in DC or LA; it’s Lebron James and Lakers jerseys everywhere. #LakeShow – 5:39 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
With LeBron James on the verge of passing Karl Malone for second in NBA career scoring, I wrote about when we might reasonably expect him to catch Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for first and which current players could eventually challenge them: es.pn/3qj3l0f (ESPN+) – 5:37 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers status update for Wizards game: Wayne Ellington (non-COVID related illness), Wenyen Gabriel (left ankle sprain) and LeBron James (left knee sorenesss/effusion) are questionable. Talen Horton-Tucker (left ankle sprain) is probable. – 1:23 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
LeBron James (left knee soreness/effusion) is questionable against the Wizards on the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers – 12:52 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has more #lakers coverage with: LeBron James and big finish vs. Raptors help Lakers snap 11-game road skid latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:41 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: After another amazing night, LeBron James is poised to reach No. 2 on NBA scoring list latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:40 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Special @LockedOnLakers podcast for a Saturday. HUGE shorthanded win over the Raptors, with especially big nights from LeBron, Russ and Wenyen Gabriel(!). What does this mean for the Lakers moving forward? @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 12:19 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2010, the @Cleveland Cavaliers LeBron James became the youngest player in NBA history to reach 15,000 career points (age in years-days):
✅ James (25-079)
✅ Kevin Durant (26-078)
✅ Kobe Bryant (27-136)
✅ Wilt Chamberlain (27-156)
✅ Carmelo Anthony (27-234) pic.twitter.com/7ebEdeeY0x – 12:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most go-ahead or game-tying shots in the final 60 seconds since Russ entered the league:
53 — Russell Westbrook
52 — Damian Lillard
51 — Kevin Durant
51 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/7zqGthBgXo – 11:08 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Russell Westbrook (22p/10r/10a) recorded his 10th triple-double of the season last night.
It’s the seventh time he’s reached that mark, the second-most such seasons in NBA history (Magic Johnson, 9).
The only other @Los Angeles Lakers to reach that mark are Johnson and LeBron James (1x). pic.twitter.com/sHj8FGss2Z – 10:51 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
LeBron James last night:
✅ 36 PTS
✅ 9 REB
✅ 7 AST
It’s the 14th time James has recorded at least 35p/5r/5a in a game since turning 35 years old.
No other player in NBA history has recorded more than five such games after their 35th birthday. pic.twitter.com/y37LfRE5T4 – 10:11 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Sunday notes on a Saturday: Heat’s Bam Adebayo gets defensive when it comes to award (and also is serving as his own campaign manager). sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Plus: Dragic, Allen, Achiuwa, Iguodala, LeBron, more. – 9:02 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
One of Russell Westbrook’s biggest Laker moments ended an 11-game road slide. LeBron: “Big-time shot by a big-time player.” Asked how he blocks out badly missed shots that draw criticism to hit a clutch 3, Russ said: “I got 23,000 points. How about that?” espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:55 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Westbrook triple-double, LeBron dominating late lead Lakers past Raptors in OT nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/19/wes… – 12:50 AM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
LeBron James: “I saw Scottie Barnes for the first time in seventh grade and I knew he was going to be special … it may have been a surprise to some of you guys but it’s no surprise to me … it’s a beautiful thing to watch.” pic.twitter.com/FIu1k0EsHs – 11:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Asked LeBron his thoughts on Scottie Barnes pic.twitter.com/m1F3jCAEW1 – 11:12 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
LeBron on Scottie Barnes who he says he knew was going to be special when he first saw him when Scottie was in seventh grade pic.twitter.com/ckiDKNyF3r – 11:12 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron says he saw Scottie Barnes in the 7th grade. “I knew he was going to be special. It’s no surprise to me. … It’s a beautiful thing to watch.” – 11:11 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“I saw Scottie Barnes for the first time in the seventh grade, and I told one of my good friends he was gonna be special.” – LeBron James – 11:11 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
LeBron James says he saw how Russell Westbrook was standing very close to the 3-point line before Russ moved his foot back and made the 3 to force OT. “Big time IQ. Big time shot by a big time player.” – 11:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron on Westbrook’s 3-pointer to force OT: “Big-time shot by a big-time player.” – 11:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron: “It was a true team win tonight on both sides of the floor.” – 11:06 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Russell Westbrook said his wife texted him this photo moments before he spoke to the media. It brought a smile to his face when he was asked about the moment which LeBron posted on IG. pic.twitter.com/Rte4m6S7xy – 11:03 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Avery Bradley on LeBron’s scoring: “It’s amazing as everyone’s been able to see. … It’s just incredible to now be apart of. … To me, he’s the greatest ever.” – 10:38 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Frank Vogel says Lakers will meet on Saturday morning and discuss if LeBron will play second of a back to back after logging 45 minutes in overtime win. – 10:32 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron: “It’s remarkable how he can impact every single play.” – 10:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Was Bron stat padding tonight? Or was he just allowed to be a great basketball player? – 10:20 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Lauri Markkanen tonight:
31 PTS
10 REB
3 AST
4 STL
6-12 3P
He joins LeBron James and Kevin Love as the only player in Cavs history with a 30/10/5-three game. pic.twitter.com/0EsGSXbqE1 – 10:19 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Massive win for the Cavaliers in overtime over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. Ol’ pal LeBron led the Lakers past Toronto, so Cleveland regains its 1-game lead over the Raptors for 6th. Lauri Markkanen w/ season high 31 pts. @The Athletic – 10:17 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Lakers snap three-game losing streak overall and 11-game slide on the road with big win in Toronto. LeBron went for 36-9-7 and Russ with 22-10-10 and the clutch steal and 3 to send it to OT. Wenyen Gabriel with an energy-setting 17 points. At Washington next. – 10:10 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Lakers snap 11 game road losing streak, beat the Raptors in Overtime, 128-123…Russ clutch 3 to send game to OT
-Lebron 36pts 9rebs 7ast
-Russ 22pts 10ast 10rebs
-Wenyen 17pts
-Bradley 14pts
-Reaves 10pts 7rebs 6ast
Next up, tomorrow night at Washington…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 10:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
‘Topes lose. 128-123. LeBron finishes with 36-9-7, Barnes with 31-17-6. – 10:07 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
LeBron misses a 35-foot 3, and Russ thinks he was fouled on a tough 3. Bad shots. – 9:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
A poster of Scott Foster will not be replacing LeBron’s mural outside of this arena. – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Toronto got a pair of late 3’s to answer 2 triples from LeBron to take a 116-113 lead with 25.7 seconds to go, and LAL with the basketball. – 9:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
lebron and fred having a very animated discussion over whether scottie should be getting continuation – 9:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
105-105, 3:32 left. LeBron lurks, and the role players have hit more than their fair share of shots, but the Raptors’ 5 is a lot steadier. – 9:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
It’s been LeBron doing a bit of everything in this 4th Q, scoring at the rim (25 points on 11 of 19 FG’s overall), blocking shots, and finding open teammates, as a Reaves 3 (LeBron’s 7th assist) put LAL up 102-99.
Siakim answered with a 2, as LAL lead by 1 with 5:59 left. – 9:32 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Another leg kick out from Gary Trent, Jr., who does it most every time he shoots. Refs gave him this call, to the protests of Augustin and LeBron. – 9:14 PM
