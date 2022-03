LeBron James moves to No. 2 in all-time scoring list

“Um, I got 23,000 points,” Westbrook said. “How about that?” Meanwhile, James is closing in on passing Karl Malone for second all-time in scoring in the NBA. He is now 20 points away from passing “The Mailman.” After James logged 45 minutes, Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the team will discuss whether James will play on Saturday in Washington on the second of a back-to-back. If James rests, he could pass Malone in his return to Cleveland on Monday. -via ESPN / March 19, 2022