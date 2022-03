Luka Doncic: I tried to convince Nikola Jokic to create an Instagram account but he said 'no chance'

JJ Redick: We had a very brief conversation when when we were teammates about European or overseas superstars versus American superstars. And I thought it was really interesting. And one of the, like the takeaways was the European superstars, a lot of them and we can talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo, you, Nikola Jokic for instance, it seems like they’re a little more low maintenance than some other ones. And we can point to American superstars like Stephen Curry who are very low maintenance. But culturally, why do you think that is? Luka Doncic: I don’t know. Are you talking only about basketball players? Because you know, there are European superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo… Redick: I was mostly speaking about basketball. Doncic: I mean, Jokic doesn’t have Instagram or nothing. He’s just a different guy. He loves his horses. I tried to convince him to create an Instagram account but he said, ‘No, no chance, no chance’. I don’t know the answer to that question. But now, with all these Instagrams, Twitters, TikToks, you can make a lot of money. And with the sponsorships, they want you to post things, it’s just a different world than what it was.Source: Apple Podcasts