Luka Doncic: I tried to convince Nikola Jokic to create an Instagram account but he said 'no chance'

JJ Redick: We had a very brief conversation when when we were teammates about European or overseas superstars versus American superstars. And I thought it was really interesting. And one of the, like the takeaways was the European superstars, a lot of them and we can talk about Giannis Antetokounmpo, you, Nikola Jokic for instance, it seems like they’re a little more low maintenance than some other ones. And we can point to American superstars like Stephen Curry who are very low maintenance. But culturally, why do you think that is? Luka Doncic: I don’t know. Are you talking only about basketball players? Because you know, there are European superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo… Redick: I was mostly speaking about basketball. Doncic: I mean, Jokic doesn’t have Instagram or nothing. He’s just a different guy. He loves his horses. I tried to convince him to create an Instagram account but he said, ‘No, no chance, no chance’. I don’t know the answer to that question. But now, with all these Instagrams, Twitters, TikToks, you can make a lot of money. And with the sponsorships, they want you to post things, it’s just a different world than what it was.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Michael Singer @msinger
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Michael Singer @msinger
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Michael Singer @msinger
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Michael Dugat @mdug
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Rick Noland @RickNoland
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Dugat @mdug
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Michael Singer @msinger
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
