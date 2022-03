Luka Doncic on how he stopped ranting at referees: 'I just start singing a song in my head'

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has declared he is done ranting at referees and has discovered a trick to help prevent him from venting his frustration when the whistle doesn’t go his way. “It’s a funny thing — I just start singing a song in my head,” Doncic said after Friday night’s 111-101 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, when he had a frustrating performance (17 points, 5-of-20 shooting, six turnovers) but no confrontations with the officials. “One of my favorite songs I pick and just start singing and let [the frustration] pass.Source: Tim MacMahon @ ESPN