Mavericks vs. Hornets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (43-27) play against the Charlotte Hornets (35-35) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 19, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 52, Charlotte Hornets 61 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
11-0 run to close out the HALF 👌
@Kelly Oubre | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/7NnPZJ5u6H – 8:14 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
A 22-6 run to start the game overcome. We’ll see if Mavs can overcome 11-0 run to end the half as they trail 61-52. CHA 11-23 from 3 after PHI went 16-38 last night. Bridges 12, Rozier 10 for CHA. Doncic 16 (14 in 1st), Brunson 10 for Mavs. 2nd half soon @theeagledallas – 8:13 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
That 11-0 blitz by Charlotte at the end of the half didn’t do the Mavericks any favors. They had fought back into the game, but now trail 61-52 going into the third. Cutting down on their nine turnovers would help, too. – 8:11 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs trail Hornets 61-52 at half. Charlotte closed with 11 unanswered points in the last 1:52. – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We’ll stay locked in on the court, you stay locked in on your screens. 👀
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/ViMxsWpECv – 8:09 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A little bonkers that the Mavs are now leading this game, but here we are, 47-46 with 4:16 until half.
Mavs outscored Hornets 22-8 in 6 no-Luka minutes to start the second quarter. – 7:57 PM
A little bonkers that the Mavs are now leading this game, but here we are, 47-46 with 4:16 until half.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“Josh” Powell just returned for the Mavs, according to the Hornets’ PA dude.
That’s … quite notable, if true. – 7:51 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
A sign of the Mavs’ shorthanded-ness tonight: Luka Doncic is closing the first quarter with a lineup of Trey Burke, Josh Green, Davis Bertans and Marquese Chriss.
None of the 4 were in Mavs’ rotation to start the season. – 7:34 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Nice rally by the Mavericks. It’s what they do these days. Cut a 22-6 deficit to 25-21 before a free throw from Harrell. – 7:31 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
3️⃣J!
@PJ Washington | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/Uv2EOsJnlV – 7:27 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Obviously a disastrous start for the Mavericks, but at least they finally forced a missed shot by Charlotte, which made its first seven tries. Mavericks down 19-4 with 7:08 to go in the first. – 7:20 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-RO IS HOT! 🔥
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/JGcPKTxvS0 – 7:18 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs are down 16-2 after the first 3:01. Charlotte is on pace to shoot 100% from everything. – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
T-RO‼️ 👌
16-2 RUN TO START THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/rnNaHKtBvN – 7:15 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Reason #936237 our fans are the best: People like @RuhrSeaho! 🤩 Sergio is visiting Buzz City & attending tonight’s game all the way from Spain!
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/QfmNYQvmam – 7:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chuckle each time I remember Trey Burke saying Mavs’ improvement has started with focus in warm-ups…
…and each game Luka Doncic is out here like tonight when he’s pretending to hit Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina for touchdown passes and then trying to start a soccer match. pic.twitter.com/UXgBjD1NKT – 7:07 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
The best part of your day starting soon… 🔥
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Dallas Mavericks
⏰ – 7PM EST
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @WFNZ 610 AM/92.7 FM pic.twitter.com/k5b0MDrBXt – 6:59 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Mason Plumlee practicing his new left-handed free throw technique unveiled in Wednesday’s win over the Hawks. pic.twitter.com/UB2eNQw4hf – 6:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: DFS, Kleber, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
CHA starters: Bridges, Washington, Plumlee, Rozier, Ball
6:10 tip @theeagledallas. This Mavs lineup has not started since 2/2 vs OKC. – 6:34 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/KA0lZJMzZm – 6:33 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Spencer Dinwiddie (R knee injury recovery) is out for the Mavs tonight in Charlotte. Dinwiddie missed most of last season due to a right ACL tear and this year in Washington he sat on the 2nd game of a back to back in 5 of their 7 B2Bs. Mavs vs Hornets starts at 6p on BSSW – 6:27 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
1⃣🐝2⃣🐝3⃣🐝4⃣🐝5⃣
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/IK84p8gxAe – 6:25 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Showin’ out with the Saturday fits 🔥
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/UrYDM8XYsC – 6:03 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY UPDATE vs DAL
Gordon Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/NvQSTnqov0 – 5:53 PM
INJURY UPDATE vs DAL
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock has rejoined the Mavs in Charlotte after missing most of this road trip for personal reasons, but isn’t playing tonight because “we want him to get a workout in before game action.”
That makes for a likely return Monday vs. Minnesota. – 5:44 PM
Rod Boone @rodboone
Last Saturday home game of the (regular?) season and it’s 78° outside. Luka is in town. And look what is down.
It’s going to be a 🔥 night in Uptown. pic.twitter.com/GhBQr39D0h – 5:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Listen in to Coach JB before tonight’s game! 🎙 #DALvsCHA twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Vol. 6 of our Hive 75 NFT series featuring Hugo sold out in minutes! 🙌 Collect all 8 NFTs by 4/1 to get 2 suite tickets for the regular-season finale!
Get Vol. 7 at tonight’s game vs DAL. You can also purchase Hive 75 NFTs here: https://t.co/qHY5mw62R3 pic.twitter.com/wQfrY15Vkt – 5:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Hundreds of Luka Doncic fans outside the Mavs’ hotel in Charlotte hoping for an autograph as he walked to the bus.
One of the bigger pregame crowds I’ve seen this season. pic.twitter.com/YNvxAu4oHa – 4:50 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Get the latest news, notes & numbers for tonight’s matchup! ⤵️
#AllFly | @LendingTree pic.twitter.com/UhnCHOPkzi – 4:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Luka Doncic singing song to himself when frustrated so he doesn’t argue with referees nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/19/luk… – 4:31 PM
Montrezl Harrell @MONSTATREZZ
My dawg said some wisdom @youngmichael_
“Home is where you supposed to go to recharge the battery for everything the world drains out you!” – 4:20 PM
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we present the best rosters in Hornets history. lonzowire.usatoday.com/lists/charlott… – 4:00 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
From the accounts of Hornets last game w/ATL. They did to Trae Young, what Sixers did to Luka last night. Held him to 9 pts on 3-12 shooting and 0-6 3pt. Young DID have 15 assists. Let’s see if they try it with Luka, and let’s see if he, and his team, have a better response. – 3:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Breakin’ out the Moments Mixtape threads tonight! 🤩
@Ticketmaster | 🎟️: https://t.co/MiOkjg0PCa pic.twitter.com/DXanrbAasF – 1:53 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs will rest Dinwiddie tonight in CHA. Coming off his ACL injury, he has rested on 2nd of BTB all season inc w/WAS vs Mavs in Nov. Mavs will get Reggie Bullock back after missing the last three for personal reasons. 6:10 tip @theeagledallas – 1:28 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Let’s close out this road trip 💪
🆚 @Charlotte Hornets
⌚ 6PM CT
📺 @BallySportsSW & @nbatv
📻 @theeagledallas & 99.1 FM pic.twitter.com/Gn49olMTJh – 1:00 PM
