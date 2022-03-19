Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Mavericks vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

March 19, 2022- by

By |

The Dallas Mavericks (43-27) play against the Charlotte Hornets (35-35) at Spectrum Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $2,894,493 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $3,481,026 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 19, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: NBA TV
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports SW-DAL
Home Radio: WFNZ 610 AM/102.5 FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops
@Eurohoopsnet
The New York Knicks part ways with Croatian forward Luka Samanic #NBA
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…4:42 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home