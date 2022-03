Pat Connaughton back after a month out

Pat Connaughton is close to returning per Mike Budenholzer. He said the #Bucks wing probably needs one more “practice”-like setting before seeing the court.The team has a couple off days before playing Minnesota. – 8:42 PM

Just got to Minneapolis. Here is the Bucks’ injury report for Saturday’s game (4 p.m.) at the Target Center:Probable: Pat Connaughton (right finger surgery)OUT: DeAndre’ Bembry (right MCL/ACL tear)OUT (G-League assignment): Sandro Mamukelashvili, Lindell Wigginton – 6:20 PM

Couple Bucks injury notes:Giannis Antetokounmpo is OUT today vs Minnesota with right knee sorenessPat Connaughton (finger) will be available for the first time since Feb.10 – 3:40 PM

Mike Budenholzer confirmed that Pat Connaughton will play today. It will be his first action since breaking a bone in his right hand against the Suns on Feb. 10. – 3:42 PM

