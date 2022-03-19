Pistons vs. Cavaliers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

March 19, 2022

By |

Game streams

The Detroit Pistons (19-51) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (30-30) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Saturday March 19, 2022

Detroit Pistons 6, Cleveland Cavaliers 5 (Q1 09:26)

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
¡Vámonos!
#LosCavs | @RocketMortgage pic.twitter.com/cRqZy6Gt5p8:11 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Last time @Cade Cunningham played in Cleveland, he won the Rising Stars Challenge MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/UPOS0Kv0vY7:44 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons starting Joseph, Cunningham, Joker 51, Grant and Stewart tonight at #Cavs. – 7:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s leave it all in Cleveland tonight.
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/7ZKNj0HhIE7:34 PM

Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
⭐️ Our rock(n’ roll) stars tonight in The Land ⭐️
@Cade Cunningham
@SaddiqBey
@Marvin Bagley
@Jerami Grant
@Killian Hayes
@Cory Joseph
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 7:20 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The #LosCavs Noche Latina Starting Five! pic.twitter.com/luk3aNYlTz7:13 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews injury/status report against the Cleveland Cavaliers: pic.twitter.com/tt8TjWjsXU6:41 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will play tonight and Killian Hayes is out. – 6:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Cade Cunningham will make his return tonight after missing the last two games with a non-Covid Illness. Killian Hayes will not play. – 6:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade Cunningham will play tonight, Casey said. Killian Hayes is out – 6:34 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Rookie of the Year: “I just feel like Cade brings so much to the table as far as our rebuilding situation.” – 6:32 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Asked Dwane Casey about the Rookie of the Year race being competitive: “I’m biased for Cade, but I’m also realistic that there are other rookies that are out there.” Said Cade brings a lot to the Pistons from a rebuilding standpoint. – 6:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
En la casa for #LosCavs tonight?
Visit our @Verizon Social Zone outside Portal 11 to celebrate Hispanic heritage with a sweepstakes that rewards you, and a friend abroad, with signed Cavs swag!
#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/oxjb79edJu6:30 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
ICYMI: #Cavs Dean Wade to undergo further testing on his sore right knee Monday, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. There is some worry about the meniscus. He continues to get treatment while awaiting clarity.
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/03/d…5:09 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We’ve got Cleveland on the road tonight.
Show us your pregame faces before tip off y’all: https://t.co/js4XQ9JbRs | @UWMLife pic.twitter.com/9kEAwNregt5:00 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham is listed as probable and Killian Hayes (head contusion) is questionable for tonight at #Cavs.
Hamidou Diallo and Frank Jackson remain OUT. – 4:53 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s win two this weekend.
🆚 @Detroit Pistons
🕗 8:00PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/xZk4461zbv4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Rodney sets up Saben for the slam 🤝
Assist of the Week, presented by @belforgroup. pic.twitter.com/VqieFADA2X2:55 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Games to keep an eye on tonight:
Bucks at TWolves and Pistons at Cavs… light night… – 2:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨💺 Are you familiar with the “Call Sam Seats”? 💺🚨
@CallSam is giving away 4️⃣ club-level seats to #Pistons games.
🎟 FREEEEE TICKETS 🎟
Click the link below for a chance to win!!
🔗: https://t.co/W0lnUlFzY7 pic.twitter.com/VUfQSnQ1qi2:00 PM

Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
With six threes, three assists and four steals 🎯
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow2:00 PM

