Blazers vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (26-43) play against the Indiana Pacers (47-47) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 3:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 17, Indiana Pacers 26 (Q1 02:33)
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
@Duane Washington Jr | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/9giRV6xMlH – 4:03 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Was not expecting the Pacers dance team to perform a routine to “Celebrity Skin” but I’ll take it! – 4:01 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers in the penalty with 4:34 to play in the first quarter trailing 22-9. Rough start for the road team. – 3:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers start the game 1-of-9 from the field and Chauncey Billups will call an early timeout with Portland trailing 12-4 with 7:35 to play in the first quarter. – 3:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
3 ball by Justin Anderson off an assist from Tyrese Haliburton. He’s got all 5 points for the #Pacers. – 3:44 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Justin Anderson with a pair of FTs to open up the scoring. #Pacers – 3:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters today:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Justin Anderson
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 3:40 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
8⃣ @TheeBWill
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1️⃣6️⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣ @Trendon Watford
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/cL4Ga2TP1D – 3:31 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
new five on the floor today.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/wEoScUHDHj – 3:14 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
“It’s all about us. We’re continuing to build our game in things we’ve done very well”. Chauncey Billups has a specific challenge for the Blazers young group until the end of the season. The progress is there for them game by game. #RipCity
sdna.gr/mpasket/946271… – 3:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
born ready gets game ready.
tap in today using #PacersGameNight👊 pic.twitter.com/lfhPze6pgW – 2:57 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
A few more pregame flicks courtesy of yours truly. 📸 #Pacers pic.twitter.com/R4T6tpyjIQ – 2:50 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Tank Game 2022.
Winslow out for the Blazers today so the Pacers will sit Brogdon (rest).
Billups’ counter should be to start himself at point and follow through with an earlier declaration to start that baller Aaron Fentress at center. pic.twitter.com/HNq44FSsuX – 2:42 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for today’s game vs. Portland (1/2):
Jalen Smith – Available (head contusion)
Goga Bitadze – Available (sore right foot)
Chris Duarte – Out (left toe)
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (rest) pic.twitter.com/LWBJRDfjrr – 2:37 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Will be cool to see Kelvin Sampson return to the AT&T Center, the building where he essentially rehabilitated his career. Pop invited him to be a consultant within a week of his firing at Indiana. – 2:17 PM
Will be cool to see Kelvin Sampson return to the AT&T Center, the building where he essentially rehabilitated his career. Pop invited him to be a consultant within a week of his firing at Indiana. – 2:17 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
Would have been interesting to see what Kelvin Sampson accomplished at Indiana if not for the NCAA troubles. He’s obviously a standout coach. – 2:07 PM
Would have been interesting to see what Kelvin Sampson accomplished at Indiana if not for the NCAA troubles. He’s obviously a standout coach. – 2:07 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
With Justise Winslow (sore right Achilles) out today against the Pacers, CJ Elleby will slide back into the starting lineup. Brandon Williams, Josh Hart, Trendon Watford, and Drew Eubanks round out the starting five. Tipoff at 12:30pm on @RipCityRadio620. #RipCity – 2:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Gotta wonder how different Indiana basketball would look these days if Kelvin Sampson hadn’t made all those phone calls. … – 2:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Jalen Smith (head contusion) and Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) are available tonight, per head coach Rick Carlisle.
Chris Duarte (sore left toe) and Malcolm Brogdon (rest) are out. – 1:56 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT today for rest, per Rick Carlisle. #Pacers – 1:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Goga Bitadze (sore right foot) and Jalen Smith (head contusion) are IN today, per Rick Carlisle. Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) is OUT. #Pacers – 1:51 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Goga Bitadze, Jalen Smith will play today. (3:30pm ET)
Chris Duarte, Isaiah Jackson are out.
Trail Blazers are without eight players due to injuries. pic.twitter.com/BkuV7wfkz5 – 1:51 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Indiana Pacers
⌚️ 12:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/00IYV8CZCE – 1:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Chris Duarte and T.J. McConnell. Good sign that McConnell, who had wrist surgery in December and has been out since, is doing some form shooting. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/esMbK6qboP – 1:30 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
9. Luka Doncic 35.4 – 1:28 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
JUST DROPPED 👀
a limited quantity of @Tyrese Haliburton and @Lance Stephenson city edition jerseys are on sale now at @PacersTeamStore!
🔗 https://t.co/CkdoB5nRtL pic.twitter.com/Rkc6VB2CvK – 12:21 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Brunchin’ with the Blazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Indiana Pacers
🏟️ @GainbridgeFH
⌚ 12:30PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/Fg7FuoCBon – 11:00 AM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Get your first bets risk-free up to $2,000 when you sign up with @PointsBetIN using the code 2KINPACERS.
» https://t.co/JePf5a4He2 pic.twitter.com/Nlyh7afy2Z – 10:54 AM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Bledsoe (left Achilles), Ingles (left knee), Lillard (core muscle recovery), Little (left shoulder recovery), Louzada (left knee), Nurkic (plantar fasciitis), Simons (left knee) & Winslow (right Achilles; soreness) are out for today’s game at Indiana – 10:40 AM
