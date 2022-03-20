Celtics vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (43-28) play against the Denver Nuggets (29-29) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Boston Celtics 35, Denver Nuggets 27 (Q2 11:25)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka continues his recent rotation of Marcus Smart playing the entire first quarter with Payton Pritchard coming on to open the second period. – 8:38 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics are off to a solid start, leading 33-27 over the Nuggets after the 1Q. Big surprise of the 1Q for Boston has been @Daniel Theis who has 7 pts. pic.twitter.com/iWaZNDjdfV – 8:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Davon Reed and DeMarcus Cousins were deep in conversation around midcourt for about 20 seconds after that timeout was called. Probably discussing what the hell’s going on with Denver’s pick-and-roll defense. – 8:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 33-27 after one
Brown – 8 points
Tatum – 7/2/3
Theis – 7 points
Smart – 5 points
Celtics – 60.9% FGs
Celtics – 4-9 threes
Celtics – 0 turnovers
Jokic – 12 points, 4 rebounds
Morris – 5 points
Nuggets – 40.9% FGs
Nuggets – 3-10 threes
Nuggets – 3 turnovers – 8:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jokic leaves and Boston goes 11-5 to close the quarter, 7 of them from Daniel Theis. – 8:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
tatum is starting to use derrick white ball screens more and more. good things tend to happen when the defense is forced to blitz and let white play 4-on-3 – 8:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Why is Boogie dropping so low on those Tatum PnRs? Two in a row he’s just invited him to shoot the wide open 3. – 8:35 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics’ offense: Still hot. 60.9 percent from the field with no turnovers in the first quarter. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nice lob by White to Theis, but that was created by Tatum making the right read off the trap. He’s become very good at moving the ball when doubled. – 8:34 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Really good stretch for Derrick White and Daniel Theis to close out the first here. – 8:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Cousins in for Jokic. Big minutes here for Boston to bridge Q1 and Q2. – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Boston can definitely get some offense on pushing the ball off rebounds. Key is to get all the way to the rim. Denver bigs aren’t the quickest to get back. – 8:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic attempted six free-throws in the first quarter. Also of note: Billy Kennedy is the crew chief tonight in Denver. – 8:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I need a replay on what Marcus Smart just did in the backcourt. – 8:28 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This Jokic guy is good. People should probably be talking about this guy more – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Rob. Two fouls on Grant. One foul on Horford. Celtics are going to need some Theis minutes tonight. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pretty rare to see Horford get completely spun around like that, but Jokic got him there. That’s how good Jokic is. – 8:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
When Marcus Smart caught the ball in the corner on that last 3-point attempt, Bones Hyland popped off the bench to get in his ear. It worked. Then Bones dapped up AG for the defensive stop. – 8:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone said before the game if a team can score 100 on the Celtics, it’s cause for celebration. Not hard to see why. Boston is flying around, contesting everything. As a side note, Ball Arena has a healthy amount of green here. – 8:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two fouls on Rob Williams. That’s something to keep an eye on, because he was terrific in the first matchup between these two teams. – 8:20 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Smart coaches double Jokic with length. Celtics using Horford on Jokic and sending Robert Williams to double. Disruptive so far. – 8:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Davon Reed is the first man off the Nuggets’ bench tonight after Aaron Gordon picks up a couple of early fouls. Celtics out to an early 9-8 lead. – 8:19 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Rob got caught in no-man’s land there. Didn’t want to leave Morris, while being anxious to help on Jokic. Gotta trust his quickness to stay home and still provide help. – 8:18 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Gordon being in foul trouble tonight is not ideal. Denver needs every minute he can give them against Tatum and Brown. – 8:17 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart loves throwing the Rob Lob the most, but Al Horford might be second on that list. – 8:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon’s gotta know that Marcus Smart is gonna take a charge. That’s free. He should know that. – 8:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Just a quick note: I'll be covering the Nuggets-Celtics game from home tonight out of an abundance of caution. We feel ok but have had some positives tests in the household.
Another note: how about those @CreightonWBB Jays. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Robert Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Nuggets starters:
Nikola Jokic
Jeff Green
Aaron Gordon
Will Barton
Monte Morris – 7:49 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Congrats to tonight's Sit in the Front Seat winners, presented by your Front Range @Toyota stores!
🔗 https://t.co/ZRm8K3Gxdq pic.twitter.com/RPNRuvg364 – 7:40 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
All settled in to the Pregame Lounge. Come join us.
✅ Must-win?
✅ Latest on MPJ and Jamal
✅ Fouls are up!
youtube.com/watch?v=9R-jWx… – 7:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Robert Williams is primed for a matchup tonight with Nikola Jokic. Williams discusses the matchup and his level of motivation to make his first All-Defensive team this season. pic.twitter.com/2iOHufYGmh – 7:29 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, we’ve got some time on this Sunday.
Let’s do a Nuggets AMA: – 7:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
You know the drill… 500 likes and we drop this sensational MVP fit😈
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Q from @Adam Himmelsbach: Hey Ime, did you see Jayson Tatum post about the coaches playing pickup?
“Video?”
Yes.
“Oh shit” – 6:50 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
I’m part 2 of my sit down with Paul Millsap, he opened up on mentoring the younger guys as well as the Nikola Jokic vs. Joel Embiid debate #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/paul-mil… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:44 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Aaron Nesmith is out tonight but Ime Udoka says he’s “getting close” – 6:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to rejoining the lineup and playing in a game right now. It’s possible that he returns to Grand Rapids for another practice or two. – 6:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to playing in any of the games. Said there’s a possibility he could go back down to Grand Rapids for another “practice block.” Also said there’s not yet a date determined when it would be foolish to bring him back. – 6:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might go back to Grand Rapids for another block of practices. Malone didn’t rule out a potential return this regular season but says “He’s not close to playing in any of our games.” – 6:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Malone said Murray is not close to playing in Nuggets games right now.
He said that does not mean Murray won’t play in these last games at some point, but it sounds like Murray will head back to Grand Rapids for another “practice block” as Malone called it. – 6:20 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Nuggets coach Michael Malone says they still don’t have plan for Jamal Murray’s return, though he may go back to getting reps in the G League.
“Will he play in any of the remaining games? That remains to be seen.”
Maintains Murray is not close yet. – 6:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luke Kornet is back with Boston tonight.
With the Celtics on a back-to-back (at Denver tonight, at OKC tomorrow), wouldn’t surprise me if Al Horford sits tomorrow. Kornet could be back up for additional frontcourt depth, if that’s the case. – 6:01 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
If the Denver Nuggets lose to the Celtics tonight, they will fall into the 7th seed and the play-in tournament.
The Minnesota Timberwolves, who own the tiebreaker over the Nuggets, would step into the 6th seed with an identical 42-30 record on the season. – 5:26 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Guess what I’m wearing to the Nuggets game tonight fine I’ll tell you
Yo @BizzyBones11 we need to talk 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yWId85vlRj – 4:27 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Celtics are basically perfectly healthy heading into tonight. Aaron Nesmith is questionable, and they’ve got a couple guys (including Matt Ryan!) on two-ways that are out.
So, yay! Good for them! – 3:54 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Jayson Tatum is averaging 26/8/4 this season.
Hall of Famer @Paul Pierce tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson the sky is the limit for Tatum in Boston
#BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/9VxnNvDDCA – 3:06 PM
Jayson Tatum is averaging 26/8/4 this season.
Hall of Famer @Paul Pierce tells @TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson the sky is the limit for Tatum in Boston
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We teamed up with the @Avalanche, @ColoradoRapids, and @MammothLax to pull off the GiveSPORTS equipment drive yesterday to help bring 1,000 people impacted by the Marshall Fire get back into sports.
Thank you to everyone who came out! pic.twitter.com/VsYkKC8ZMi – 2:44 PM
