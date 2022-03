Chris Paul progressing in recovery from fractured thumb

The Suns playmaker was seen working out and shooting during the team’s shootaround on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Toronto Raptors. In fact, he even won their shooting contest despite dealing with a right thumb injury. However, while Williams said that it’s a good sign, it doesn’t mean Chris Paul will be able to return earlier from the initial six to eight week-timeline after he sustained the issue. “I wouldn’t get too excited about it, it’s just part of the normal progression of that type of injury,” Williams shared before adding that Paul also did light shooting in the previous week -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / March 11, 2022