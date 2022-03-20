Chris Paul progressing in recovery from fractured thumb

Duane Rankin: Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb. Remember what Paul said during #NBAAllStar weekend that as soon as he’s able to play, he will. #Suns
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb.
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Doug Edert on his Chris Paul stuff taking this game over once it hits 5 minutes remaining – 10:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report
Suns: QUESTIONABLE – Jae Crowder (groin). OUT – Cameron Johnson (quad); Frank Kaminsky (knee); Gabriel Lundberg (not with team); Chris Paul (thumb); Dario Saric (ACL). Kings: QUESTIONABLE – De’Aaron Fox (hand). OUT – Terence Davis (wrist); Richaun Holmes (personal). – 8:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Injury report: Suns at Kings
Suns: QUESTIONABLE – Jae Crowder (groin). OUT – Cameron Johnson (quad); Frank Kaminsky (knee); Gabriel Lundberg (not with team); Chris Paul (thumb); Dario Saric (ACL).
Kings: Not yet submitted. – 7:34 PM
Suns: QUESTIONABLE – Jae Crowder (groin). OUT – Cameron Johnson (quad); Frank Kaminsky (knee); Gabriel Lundberg (not with team); Chris Paul (thumb); Dario Saric (ACL).
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Phoenix #Suns surging minus injured Chris Paul, eyeing No. 1 overall seed (w/videos) azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 7:33 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder (groin) QUESTIONABLE for Sunday’s game at Sacramento.
Cam Johnson (quad) and Chris Paul (thumb) OUT. #sUNS – 7:05 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
How are the Phoenix Suns creating and winning without Chris Paul? Check out @NekiasNBA’s latest film breakdown: basketballnews.com/stories/explai… – 3:41 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Nobody can replace what Chris does out there. We know how much we’re going to need him when it comes into this playoff run, but in the meantime, we’re just trying to hold it down.”
Devin Booker as #Suns are 9-4 w/o Chris Paul (thumb) after Friday’s 129-102 win over Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Mk1rXRjp5x – 1:30 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
It’s pretty wild taking a step back and remembering the Suns are doing what they’re doing without Chris Paul, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder – 11:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Suns are about to improve their record since Chris Paul’s injury to 9-4. Devin Booker got COVID in that span. Cam Johnson has now missed their last eight games.
Just an incredible all-around team. Monty Williams has to be a lock for Coach of the Year at this point. – 11:55 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Suns don’t have Chris Paul, Cam Johnson or Jae Crowder. Will this finally be the night #Bulls rise up and beat one of the league’s top teams? – 8:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said the #Suns “don’t become Chris and Book dimensional when it counts.”
That’s why he’s big on Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges being more involved in the offense to help Chris Paul and Devin Booker. – 8:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Darius Garland is funhouse mirror Trae Young/Chris Paul and I mean that in the best way possible. – 7:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul talking to #Suns team owner Robert Sarver and GM James Jones. pic.twitter.com/UgoMEulpow – 2:23 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New pod with @YourManDevine on a whole bunch happening around the NBA. Mavs rising, Luka taking another leap, how the Suns are thriving without Chris Paul, the greatness of this rookie class, Knicks talk. Thanks for coming on Dan. – 6:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jae Crowder (groin) QUESTIONABLE for Friday’s game vs. #Bulls.
Cam Johnson (quad) remains OUT as is Chris Paul (thumb), Frank Kaminsky (knee), Dario Saric (knee) and Iffe Lundberg (not with team). #Suns – 6:20 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Is Luka taking another leap?
🗣 What we’ve learned about the Suns without CP3
🗣 Jalen Green’s development
🗣 RJ Barrett
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @YourManDevine: open.spotify.com/episode/4Oau5F… – 5:39 PM
KC Johnson: Bulls list Zach LaVine probable vs. Suns. Alex Caruso not on injury report. Jae Crowder is questionable with sore groin for Suns. Chris Paul remains out. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 17, 2022
Chris Paul was scheduled to be re-evaluated in six to eight weeks as he suffered a fractured right thumb on his shooting hand before the All-Star break. Might want to adjust that timetable. Paul was getting up shots with the right thumb in a small wrap after Friday’s shootaround as the Suns (35-30) face the Raptors at Footprint Center. “He beat us today with four fingers,” said Suns backup point guard Cameron Payne about Paul winning a shooting competition Friday morning at the team’s practice facility. -via Arizona Republic / March 12, 2022
The Suns playmaker was seen working out and shooting during the team’s shootaround on Friday ahead of their showdown with the Toronto Raptors. In fact, he even won their shooting contest despite dealing with a right thumb injury. However, while Williams said that it’s a good sign, it doesn’t mean Chris Paul will be able to return earlier from the initial six to eight week-timeline after he sustained the issue. “I wouldn’t get too excited about it, it’s just part of the normal progression of that type of injury,” Williams shared before adding that Paul also did light shooting in the previous week -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / March 11, 2022
