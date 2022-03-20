Domantas Sabonis to undergo MRI on injured knee

James Ham: According to Alvin Gentry, Domantas Sabonis will undergo an MRI tomorrow.
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domas Sabonis was clutching his left knee after knee-to-knee contact with Mikal Bridges. He tried to play through it, but was in obvious pain. Now heads back to the locker room late against the Suns.
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
