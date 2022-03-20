Fred VanVleet out against 76ers due to right knee management

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
154 players have taken 140 catch and shoot 3s this season
1. Anfernee Simmons 48%
2. Seth Curry 47
3. Luke Kennard 46
4. Zach LaVine 46
5. Cameron Johnson 45
6. Fred VanVleet 45
7. Norman Powell 44
8. Harrison Barnes 44
9. Keldon Johnson 43
10. Grant Williams 43 – 1:37 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
50 players have taken 200 catch and shoot 3s this season
1. Luke Kennard 46%
2. Cameron Johnson 45
3. Fred VanVleet 45
4. Keldon Johnson 43
5. Patty Mills 43
6. Desmond Bane 42
7. KCP 42
8. Andrew Wiggins 42
9. LaMelo Ball 42
10. Max Strus 41
11. Pat Connaughton 41 – 1:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (right knee soreness – injury management) will NOT play tonight in Philadelphia. – 12:10 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors just announced Fred VanVleet is out this evening in Philly to manage his right knee issues; Anunoby and Flynn also absent – 12:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Raptors say Fred VanVleet (right knee injury management) is out against Sixers – 12:04 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Toronto Raptors say that Fred VanVleet won’t play today vs the Sixers because of right knee injury management – 12:04 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet will miss tonight’s game in Philadelphia (the first half of a back to back for the Raptors) due to injury management for his knee. Anunoby and Flynn have already been ruled out as well. Embiid is questionable for Philly. – 12:03 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Toronto Raptors star Fred VanVleet (right knee injury management) is out tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. – 12:02 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Fred VanVleet is out. Bulls say Patrick Williams is back. – 12:02 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Fred VanVleet is out for tonight’s game with “right knee injury management, the Raptors say – 12:02 PM
More on this storyline
Doug Smith: Post shootaround Raptors news out here: Gary Trent Jr is now questionable with a non-COVID illness Status of Anunoby (doubtful) and VanVleet (questionable) won’t be finally determined until before game time -via Twitter @SmithRaps / March 16, 2022
Eric Koreen: Fred VanVleet saw a doctor about his knee today, just an opportunity to see a specialist while in Los Angeles. OG Anunoby participated in practice, and his status for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers will be updated later. -via Twitter @SmithRaps / March 15, 2022
Aaron Rose: Malachi Flynn and Fred VanVleet are both OUT tonight. Yikes -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / March 6, 2022
