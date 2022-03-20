Gilbert Arenas: “I can understand where Ben Simmons is coming from. It wasn’t the media saying he can’t win, his own coach said ‘don’t know’ if the Sixers can win with him. Teammates know each other weaknesses they know Ben struggles with shooting and confidence issues. Putting him out there like that wasn’t right.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons did physio today. Has no updates on him at all. Expects LaMarcus Aldridge back next week. – 12:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond said Ben Simmons “is always around the team when he’s not rehabbing.” “He’s at all the practices, all the shootarounds.” – 12:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Andre Drummond said Ben Simmons is here. Didn’t elaborate on what he is or isn’t doing. – 12:17 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
No Ben Simmons on the Nets’ practice floor today. He’s been seen on the floor getting individual work done before. Could be in the back getting treatment. Nash last said Simmons isn’t doing individual work yet. Updates to come. – 12:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons is not on the floor at Nets practice for the portion we are allowed to see. He could still very well be in the building. – 12:03 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Following epidural, Ben Simmons hasn’t done any on court workouts yet nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/19/fol… – 2:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash gives an update on Ben Simmons.
“He hasn’t practiced yet for us….He’s done some individual workouts, then he had the flare up. So that’s the next step. That’s a step he hasn’t got back to yet, is individual on-court workouts.”
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Asked by @Nick Friedell, Steve Nash says he can’t remember if Ben Simmons had back issues when he first arrived in Brooklyn, that Simmons has yet to practice & has only done individual workouts, and that after this latest back flare-up, he’s trying to get *back* to individual work – 5:59 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says he cannot remember if Ben Simmons had any back issues when he first got to Brooklyn. Says he hasn’t practiced yet for the team but has done some individual workouts and that’s when he first got the flare up. Hasn’t done those individual on court workouts since. – 5:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash responds “yeah” when asked if Ben Simmons has “a strain or something like that” in his back. Simmons underwent an MRI, and when asked if the MRI came back clean, he said “what does clean mean?”
Nash appears to be in the dark about Simmons’ recovery progress. – 5:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash has no update on how Ben Simmons is doing since he had the epidural. Says he thinks Simmons has had an MRI but that was a couple weeks ago. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons had an MRI a couple weeks ago. Said it’s old news. – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The March edition of the Nets mailbag is up. On Ben Simmons, free agency, the draft and more: theathletic.com/3193570/2022/0… – 11:37 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 2021, six players recorded a triple-double:
✅ Draymond Green
✅ James Harden
✅ Nikola Jokic
✅ Domantas Sabonis
✅ Ben Simmons
✅ Russell Westbrook
That’s the most triple-doubles recorded in a single day in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/aXfFCeDxyv – 4:01 PM
More on this storyline
Gilbert Arenas has never been shy to dish out some heat. But instead of lambasting Ben Simmons like most talking heads have done since that fateful pass to Matisse Thybulle in the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Agent Zero actually got behind him. The outspoken former All-Star was vocal on why he felt that Ben Simmons’ situation with the Sixers was a lot more understandable and didn’t deserve the vitriol it generated against him. -via Clutch Points / March 20, 2022
Dave Early: “Well I think it’s unfair for me to talk about Ben’s [Simmons} headspace, but all I can say is we’re excited to have him with us and getting him back to activity after such a long layoff where he wasn’t around a group, …we really wanna take our time to assess.” -Steve Nash -via Twitter @DavidEarly / February 24, 2022
