Gilbert Arenas: I can understand where Ben Simmons is coming from

Gilbert Arenas has never been shy to dish out some heat. But instead of lambasting Ben Simmons like most talking heads have done since that fateful pass to Matisse Thybulle in the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Agent Zero actually got behind him. The outspoken former All-Star was vocal on why he felt that Ben Simmons’ situation with the Sixers was a lot more understandable and didn’t deserve the vitriol it generated against him . -via Clutch Points / March 20, 2022