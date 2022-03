Ja Morant dealing with day-to-day soreness, Grizzlies trying to give him some rest

The Grizzlies had a season-low 18 assists and 16 turnovers. “We got ourselves in some bad spots where we weren’t moving the ball early in some possessions, their length bothered us, but I got to give them credit,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “They played real well defensively.” Morant led the Grizzlies with 29 points on 11 of 23 shooting. He limped to the locker room after the game. “No firm update,” Jenkins said. “He said he felt a little soreness in the knee. Jgot a little tight on him, so just precautionary, wanted to take him out.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 19, 2022