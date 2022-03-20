Ja Morant dealing with day-to-day soreness, Grizzlies trying to give him some rest

Damichael Cole: Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant: “He’s doing well, just dealing with some day to day soreness right now, so we’re just going to try to give him a few days.”
Source: Twitter @DamichaelC
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Taylor Jenkins gave an update on Ja Morant:
“He’s doing well, just dealing with some day to day soreness right now, so we’re just going to try to give him a few days.” – 2:20 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is doing well. He is balancing knee soreness that crept in at the end of the last game and are going to give him a few days.
The team doesn’t play again until Wednesday and will take these next 2 days to see how he responds & get with medical team. – 2:12 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
During pregame, Stephen Silas said the story of the game will definitely be rebounding.
On preparing for the Grizz without Ja Morant, Silas said while they won’t have his dynamic play that Ja brings, it’s still difficult because they are 13-2 w/ out him & play more motivated. – 1:58 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Rockets head coach Stephen Silas is aware of how well the Grizzlies have played without Ja Morant. He mentioned Desmond Bane’s aggression as one thing he notices.
“Everybody steps up just a little bit. It’s not just one guy.” – 1:54 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Rise and Shine!! Afternoon hoops for the #Rockets today as they welcome in the Memphis Grizzlies.
No Ja Morant, but Grizz are 13-2 without him this season. Rockets won the last meeting, 123-112.
Join @CalvinMurphyHOF and I for the pregame show at 2 pm on @ATTSportsNetSW 🚀 – 12:55 PM
Ja Morant @JaMorant
helluva season fellas 🐎 nothing to hold y’all heads down for.. Undefeated in conference.. won a chip. 💍 #RacerNation is always with y’all & behind y’all. 💯
St Peters. Big Time Win. & Congrats 💪🏽 It doesn’t stop now, keep going .. – 10:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen: Grizzlies star Ja Morant is out tomorrow against the Rockets with a sore right knee. -via Twitter @Jonathan_Feigen / March 19, 2022
The Grizzlies had a season-low 18 assists and 16 turnovers. “We got ourselves in some bad spots where we weren’t moving the ball early in some possessions, their length bothered us, but I got to give them credit,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said. “They played real well defensively.” Morant led the Grizzlies with 29 points on 11 of 23 shooting. He limped to the locker room after the game. “No firm update,” Jenkins said. “He said he felt a little soreness in the knee. Jgot a little tight on him, so just precautionary, wanted to take him out.” -via Memphis Commercial Appeal / March 19, 2022
Meghan Triplett: Even though Ja Morant is listed as OUT, he still came out to the court and did his usual pregame warm up. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / March 15, 2022
