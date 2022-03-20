Jamal Murray not close to returning

Jamal Murray not close to returning

Main Rumors

Jamal Murray not close to returning

March 20, 2022- by

By |

Michael Singer: Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to playing in any of the games. Said there’s a possibility he could go back down to Grand Rapids for another “practice block.” Also said there’s not yet a date determined when it would be foolish to bring him back.
Source: Twitter @msinger

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to rejoining the lineup and playing in a game right now. It’s possible that he returns to Grand Rapids for another practice or two. – 6:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to playing in any of the games. Said there’s a possibility he could go back down to Grand Rapids for another “practice block.” Also said there’s not yet a date determined when it would be foolish to bring him back. – 6:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might go back to Grand Rapids for another block of practices. Malone didn’t rule out a potential return this regular season but says “He’s not close to playing in any of our games.” – 6:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji are all out against the Celtics. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets injury report:
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are listed as OUT for tomorrow vs the Celtics.
*deep breath*
Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar are also out. – 7:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Knowing how hard it was to fight back from his own devastating injury, the #Spurs‘ Dejounte Murray has made it a habit to reach out to ailing members of what he calls the “NBA brotherhood,” including Golden State’s Klay Thompson & Denver’s Jamal Murray.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a…4:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said it’s much easier to think about as if Jamal Murray’s not coming back this season, but added if he does, it’s gonna be great. – 11:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said Jamal Murray in Grand Rapids with the Gold was able to do some live 5 on 5. Said Murray practiced for two straight days.
This is a great next step in his rehab progression. – 6:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“He still has a lot more hurdles to get through,” Michael Malone says pregame on Jamal Murray, who’s coming off a couple of practices with the Grand Rapids Gold. Still no solid timetable for Murray or Michael Porter Jr.’s potential returns. – 6:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray still has some hurdles to overcome.
Added neither MPJ or Jamal’s returns are imminent.
Said Jamal’s Grand Rapids practice included some live work. – 6:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone speaking pregame about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.:
There is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players. – 6:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“Nobody likes competing more than Jamal,” Will Barton told @denverpost. “I know he wants to be back. It’s all about his body.”
On Jamal Murray and the decision that’s looming.
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug…2:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Between Kentucky (Jamal Murray and DeMarcus Cousins), Marquette (Markus Howard) and Iowa (assistant Ryan Bowen), #Nuggets had a rough day. Seems like only Will Barton (Memphis) has some bragging rights. – 10:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
I discussed the likely returns of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray between now and the end of the season:
-When will they return?
-Start or come off the bench?
-What’s the playoff rotation? denverstiffs.com/2022/3/17/2298…9:07 PM

More on this storyline

Michael Singer: After two productive days in Grand Rapids, Jamal Murray’s headed back to Denver to continue his rehab there, per source. -via Twitter @msinger / March 18, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home