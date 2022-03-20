Jamal Murray not close to returning

Michael Singer: Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to playing in any of the games. Said there’s a possibility he could go back down to Grand Rapids for another “practice block.” Also said there’s not yet a date determined when it would be foolish to bring him back.
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to rejoining the lineup and playing in a game right now. It’s possible that he returns to Grand Rapids for another practice or two. – 6:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray is “not close” to playing in any of the games. Said there’s a possibility he could go back down to Grand Rapids for another “practice block.” Also said there’s not yet a date determined when it would be foolish to bring him back. – 6:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jamal Murray might go back to Grand Rapids for another block of practices. Malone didn’t rule out a potential return this regular season but says “He’s not close to playing in any of our games.” – 6:20 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., Vlatko Cancar and Zeke Nnaji are all out against the Celtics. – 9:09 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Nuggets injury report:
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are listed as OUT for tomorrow vs the Celtics.
Zeke Nnaji and Vlatko Cancar are also out. – 7:12 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Knowing how hard it was to fight back from his own devastating injury, the #Spurs‘ Dejounte Murray has made it a habit to reach out to ailing members of what he calls the “NBA brotherhood,” including Golden State’s Klay Thompson & Denver’s Jamal Murray.
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic said it’s much easier to think about as if Jamal Murray’s not coming back this season, but added if he does, it’s gonna be great. – 11:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said Jamal Murray in Grand Rapids with the Gold was able to do some live 5 on 5. Said Murray practiced for two straight days.
This is a great next step in his rehab progression. – 6:07 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
“He still has a lot more hurdles to get through,” Michael Malone says pregame on Jamal Murray, who’s coming off a couple of practices with the Grand Rapids Gold. Still no solid timetable for Murray or Michael Porter Jr.’s potential returns. – 6:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Jamal Murray still has some hurdles to overcome.
Added neither MPJ or Jamal’s returns are imminent.
Said Jamal’s Grand Rapids practice included some live work. – 6:06 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone speaking pregame about Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.:
There is no immediate return on the horizon for either one of those players. – 6:06 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
“Nobody likes competing more than Jamal,” Will Barton told @denverpost. “I know he wants to be back. It’s all about his body.”
On Jamal Murray and the decision that’s looming.
denverpost.com/2022/03/18/nug… – 2:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Between Kentucky (Jamal Murray and DeMarcus Cousins), Marquette (Markus Howard) and Iowa (assistant Ryan Bowen), #Nuggets had a rough day. Seems like only Will Barton (Memphis) has some bragging rights. – 10:47 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
I discussed the likely returns of Michael Porter Jr. and Jamal Murray between now and the end of the season:
-When will they return?
-Start or come off the bench?
-What’s the playoff rotation? denverstiffs.com/2022/3/17/2298… – 9:07 PM
