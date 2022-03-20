Jazz vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (44-26) play against the New York Knicks (40-40) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
Utah Jazz 60, New York Knicks 53 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Another game, another highlight-reel pass 😳
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/EsOJkP4LLp – 8:35 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 60, Knicks 53. Don and JC both with 18p/3r/3a. They shot a combined 13 for 22. RJ Barrett with 15p on 5-8 for the Knicks; Randle held to 7p on 3-10. NYK shot 10-18 from 3. – 8:34 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson with identical lines of 18 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists in the first half.
Jazz up 60-53. – 8:34 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Halftime at MSG, where Donovan Mitchell and Jordan Clarkson each have 18 points and the Jazz lead the Knicks 60-53. – 8:33 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
The Jazz lead the Knicks 60-53 at halftime. Mitchell and Clarkson with 18 each. Utah’s defense surrenders 20 second quarter points. – 8:33 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 60-53 on the Knicks at half. So far, all Clarkson and Mitchell, who both have 18 points. O’Neale’s been aggressive from 3 so far, like that. Gobert’s been very impactful inside as well. – 8:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
through contact 🕷
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/pkkHq6P9La – 8:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Julius Randle get some nice light cardio while the Jazz and Knicks play a basketball game pic.twitter.com/frxMd9j1Oi – 8:31 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Knicks president Phil Jackson selected Cleanthony Early in the second round over Jordan Clarkson in 2014. Clarkson has 18 points in 15 minutes as Jazz jump ahead 51-43 after fast Knicks start. – 8:23 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Juancho’s length has really allowed the Jazz to shrink the floor more defensively on the perimeter. He’s legit added some things – 8:21 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jared Butler is really nice. His passing has been so good the last few games. – 8:20 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Looks like the Hawks will lose to the Pelicans. So the Knicks can move within four games of the final play-in spot if they win. Knicks also host the Hawks next. – 8:18 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz start 2Q on an 11-3 run to go ahead 37-34. Crisp passing, fast decision-making. – 8:15 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Two-plus months removed from the Rose Bowl, spring practice begins at Utah this week. We’ll hit a few key storylines tomorrow morning after catching up with Kyle Whittingham recently.
You can take an educated guess what we’re getting into. – 8:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson is giving out work. Utah’s defense has stiffened and the Jazz take a 37-34 lead. Clarkson has 12 so far – 8:14 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ryan Smith is drinking a Mountain Dew courtside at Madison Square Garden.
You can take the man out of Utah, but you can’t take Utah out of the man. – 8:14 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Even some of the really good no-look passes in the NBA you can see them coming and take in the whole play. But that Jared Butler no-look was so crisp and surprising that you might have missed how good it was. Ugh. beautiful – 8:11 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
SCORCHING 🔥
Evan with ELEVEN points and counting… pic.twitter.com/6rpl0gVWjw – 8:10 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Knicks 31, Jazz 26. New York goes 7-11 from 3 in the opening 12 minutes. Fournier has a game-high 11p. Don 9p and JC 8p for Utah, which shot 8-20/5-14. – 8:06 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 31-26 after 1Q. Knicks have been hot from 3, which has given them the lead so far. From a Jazz perspective, it’s been exactly meh. – 8:06 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jose Alvarado’s three highest-scoring games on the road this season have been 13 (at New York, his hometown), 11 (at Atlanta, where he played college hoops) and 11 (at Philadelphia, his one start as a rookie) – 8:06 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter at Madison Square. The Jazz trail the Knicks 31-26…… – 8:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz braintrust of Ryan Smith, Danny Ainge and Justin Zanik sitting front row at the Garden near. – 8:04 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
This Jazz team has to be one of the worst in the NBA at not calling wolf for teammates. – 8:04 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Don in for 2️⃣
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/13zUZcE139 – 8:03 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz’s defense hasn’t been great so far — Knicks shooting 55.6% overall and 7-10 from 3. New York leads 29-22 with 1:48 left 1Q. – 8:01 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz getting “return from sickness” Hassan tonight, which has meant low energy – 8:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
If the Knicks shoot 55 percent from the field and 70 percent from three the entire game, they have a solid shot at coming out with a win tonight – 7:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Jazz can def make a deep run this postseason, but it order to so, they likely need to Hassan Whiteside to care a few mins a night so that’s a major issue – 7:56 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: St. Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway survived being cut by Knicks newsday.com/sports/basketb… via @Newsday – 7:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz are only 3 for 11 overall so far, but all 3 makes have come from beyond the arc, so they’re only down 13-11 to the Knicks with 6:57 left 1Q. – 7:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:57 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz trail the Knicks 13-11 – 7:49 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
MSG crowd now booing Donovan Mitchell for that foul he drew on Barrett – 7:48 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Juancho looks like he’s wearing New Balance 624s. pic.twitter.com/fYAlsFfVl6 – 7:45 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell gets cheered while the rest of the Jazz get booed in pregame intros – 7:37 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell gets plenty of cheers from the New York faithful. pic.twitter.com/rxV0xzAAss – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
No surprises on Nets injury report for tomorrow against the Jazz. Irving, Harris, Simmons, Aldridge all out. Day’Ron Sharpe and David Duke Jr. are with Long Island. – 7:14 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
RJ in March:
🔸 24.1 PPG
🔹 5.9 RPG
🔸 4.2 APG pic.twitter.com/JgxlnUreiS – 7:05 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
SF Feron Hunt, Knicks new two-way player, chipped in with 16 points, 8 rebounds and a highlight reel block in today’s loss to the Windy City Bulls. Knicks had cut injured Luka Samanic Thursday to make room for Feron. – 7:03 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🎧| Are you all caught up on #RoundballRoundup? Our latest episode is a sit-down with @bucketsoneale00 ⤵️
Download wherever you get your podcasts or click to listen. – 6:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Breaking down the likelihood (or unlikelihood) of Donovan Mitchell coming to the Knicks nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 6:14 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
When rookie SG Quentin Grimes made his return Friday vs. Wizards, Miles McBride was odd man out. But Thibodeau only played 9. That might change. Thibs: “It’s more situational right now with Deuce and I love his defense. I want to try to take advantage of that.” – 6:08 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Hassan Whiteside is available tonight against the @New York Knicks, Trent Forrest is not.
So no Forrest, Azubuike, Conley, Bogdanovic, or House Jr.
#TakeNote | @kslsports – 6:04 PM
Hassan Whiteside is available tonight against the @New York Knicks, Trent Forrest is not.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Hassan Whiteside has been upgraded to available tonight. Trent Forrest has been downgraded to out
Mike Conley, Danuel House, Bojan Bogdanovic and Dok all remain out – 6:01 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Trent Forrest is out tonight. Hassan Whiteside will be available. – 6:00 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Away game? 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆!
Don’t miss your chance at ticket giveaways, signed jerseys, and so much more. Meet us at Bout Time Pub and Grub tomorrow to watch the Jazz take on the Nets 🥳
#TakeNote | @CoorsLight pic.twitter.com/xWIs7y1MZY – 5:40 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Nets status report for Jazz:
Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Nets status report for Jazz:
Aldridge (right hip impingement) – OUT
Simmons (return to competition reconditioning/back soreness) – OUT
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Aldridge, Duke, Harris, Sharpe, Simmons, Irving all OUT for the Nets tomorrow against the Utah Jazz – 4:55 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Men’s N.C.A.A. Tournament:
Houston Advances to Round of 16 – The New York Times nytimes.com/2022/03/20/spo… – 3:14 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Latest injury report for Knicks and Jazz tonight. pic.twitter.com/HykcqE6QhY – 2:44 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
70 players have taken 100 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Duncan Robinson 44%
2. Desmond Bane 41%
3. Jrue Holiday 40.5%
4. Mike Conley 40.4%
5. Tyrese Mexey 40.4%
6. Tyrese Hailburton 40.1%
7. Kevin Durant 39.3%
8. Darius Garland 39.2%
9. Eric Gordon 38.5% – 1:30 PM
