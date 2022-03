Kevin Porter expects to be Rockets point guard for years to come

More than that, Kevin Porter expects to spend years playing the point for the Rockets and playing it his way. “I’m a point guard,” Porter said. “I’m not a traditional one. But I’m a point guard. We’re in 2022. I think Stephen Curry, he got the ‘traditional point guard’ label out. Since Steph, I don’t think there’s been like a traditional point guard moving forward, except for CP (Chris Paul) and (others) that have been already. I see myself definitely as a point guard, especially for this team. I want to be a point guard for the rest of my career.”Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle