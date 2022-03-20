Kevin Porter expects to be Rockets point guard for years to come

Kevin Porter expects to be Rockets point guard for years to come

More than that, Kevin Porter expects to spend years playing the point for the Rockets and playing it his way. “I’m a point guard,” Porter said. “I’m not a traditional one. But I’m a point guard. We’re in 2022. I think Stephen Curry, he got the ‘traditional point guard’ label out. Since Steph, I don’t think there’s been like a traditional point guard moving forward, except for CP (Chris Paul) and (others) that have been already. I see myself definitely as a point guard, especially for this team. I want to be a point guard for the rest of my career.”
Source: Jonathan Feigen @ Houston Chronicle

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. has a point to make on his future with Rockets, his playing style and his partnership over the years with Jalen Green
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Kevin Porter Jr. has a point to make on his future with Rockets ift.tt/FaLdKWh6:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kevin Porter Jr. shaken up. Stayed down for most of a possession and is favoring his right leg on his way off during the time out. – 8:16 PM

