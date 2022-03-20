Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges: He should be the DPOY

Gerald Bourguet: “He should be the Defensive Player of the Year, number one.” – Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges, saying he’s guarding the toughest matchups in the league from the outside in while playing heavy minutes
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“So many guys stepping up.” Monty Williams on #Suns OT win at Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/ytXRkV1TOK – 10:01 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I can’t control that.” Mikal Bridges on defensive player of the year consideration. #Suns pic.twitter.com/CuY4U61SqD – 9:33 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges on how he managed to play 50 productive minutes: “I don’t know. Coach just keeps me out there and knows I want to be out there. I just want to be on the court.” – 9:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Landry Shamet credited the play Monty Williams drew up and the Suns’ late-game execution more than anything on the big open 3 he hit in the corner.
“Me shooting a corner jump shot is the smallest [piece] of it.” – 9:18 PM
Landry Shamet credited the play Monty Williams drew up and the Suns’ late-game execution more than anything on the big open 3 he hit in the corner.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s defensive player of the year no doubt ” Devin Booker on Mikal Bridges. #Suns pic.twitter.com/9s6nEtgnug – 9:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He should be defensive player of the year.” Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges. #Suns – 9:04 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“He should be the Defensive Player of the Year, number one.” – Monty Williams on Mikal Bridges, saying he’s guarding the toughest matchups in the league from the outside in while playing heavy minutes – 9:03 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Mikal Bridges should be Defensive Player of the Year. Said Bridges doesn’t duck a matchup, guards everyone across the league and the toughest player each night. – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Was a gamble”
Monty Williams on leaving Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker in the game in the third. #Suns – 9:03 PM
“Was a gamble”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have an update on Jae Crowder – 9:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Through 72 games last year, the Suns were 51-21.
Through 72 games this year, despite dealing with way more injuries, they’re 58-14.
How is Monty Williams not Coach of the Year again? – 8:56 PM
Through 72 games last year, the Suns were 51-21.
Through 72 games this year, despite dealing with way more injuries, they’re 58-14.
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
S/O to Suns coach Monty Williams for having his team foul up three with 15.1s left in OT. Kings went 1 for 2.
And the Suns won. – 8:48 PM
S/O to Suns coach Monty Williams for having his team foul up three with 15.1s left in OT. Kings went 1 for 2.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns up 3 in OT after Mikal Bridges splits the FTs. They need one more stop to close out what would be a wildly shorthanded win on the road – 8:45 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Beautiful BLOB set up by Monty Williams to confuse the Kings’ switching and get Landry Shamet a wide open corner 3 to take a 2-point lead with 31 seconds left vs SAC. – 8:44 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Mikal Bridges gives the Kings life, missing the first free throw, sinking the second. Suns up 124-121 as Kings burn their final timeout. 17.1 secs remaining. – 8:44 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges has been terrific attacking off the bounce today – 8:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I know he loves playing and is young but the Suns have gotta find a way to cut down on Mikal Bridges’ minutes heading into the playoffs. He’s already at 45 at the start of this 5-minute overtime – 8:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Domas Sabonis was clutching his left knee after knee-to-knee contact with Mikal Bridges. He tried to play through it, but was in obvious pain. Now heads back to the locker room late against the Suns.
Kings are in Indy on Wednesday. – 8:10 PM
Domas Sabonis was clutching his left knee after knee-to-knee contact with Mikal Bridges. He tried to play through it, but was in obvious pain. Now heads back to the locker room late against the Suns.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Ouch. Looked like some knee-to-knee action as Domantas Sabonis was defending Mikal Bridges’ drive. Sabonis was down holding his knee after the play – 8:06 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Got some interesting side stories here:
1. Aaron Holiday facing brother Justin Holiday.
2. Trey Lyles and Devin Booker were teammates at Kentucky.
3. Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova.
This is Elfrid Payton’s 1st start this season. #Suns #Kings – 6:20 PM
Got some interesting side stories here:
1. Aaron Holiday facing brother Justin Holiday.
2. Trey Lyles and Devin Booker were teammates at Kentucky.
3. Donte DiVincenzo and Mikal Bridges were teammates at Villanova.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb.
Remember what Paul said during #NBAAllStar weekend that as soon as he’s able to play, he will. #Suns – 4:34 PM
Monty Williams said he doesn’t have any update on Chris Paul as far as timetable in return, but Paul is doing more and more in looking to return from fractured right thumb.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Elfrid Payton will get the start for Cameron Payne, Monty Williams said. #Suns – 4:31 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Jae Crowder will be back for the Suns today, per Monty Williams. – 4:30 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Monty Williams said Elfrid Payton will start in place of Cam Payne. – 4:30 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Elfrid Payton will start in Cam Payne’s place today – 4:30 PM
