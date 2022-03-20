Patrick Williams to make his return on Monday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Williams will make his return from a fractured left wrist Monday against Toronto, Bulls PR says. The second-year forward hasn’t played since Oct. 28. – 12:04 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
Raptors say Fred VanVleet is out. Bulls say Patrick Williams is back. – 12:02 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls confirm Patrick Williams plans to play tomorrow, first game action since Oct. 28 due to left wrist injury – 12:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams will return tomorrow at home against the Toronto Raptors, per the Bulls.
He will come off the bench and play under a minutes restriction.
Coach Billy Donovan didn’t rule out playing him in the back-to-back vs. Milwaukee on Tuesday if his debut goes well. – 12:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Patrick Williams will return on Monday vs. the Raptors, according to Bulls PR. Williams has been out since the fifth game of the season following wrist surgery. – 12:00 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls F Patrick Williams will make his return vs. the Toronto Raptors on Monday, sources tell ESPN. Williams has been out since wrist surgery in October. – 11:56 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
By recalling Patrick Williams from Windy City today, that means he had his workout with the G-League affiliate this afternoon, and will likely get some sort of workout on Sunday with the big-boy team. I’m still guessing he’ll pass on playing for Windy City tomorrow night. – 8:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
The more I think about it, having Patrick Williams play for @windycitybulls tomorrow makes sense. His usage rate was so low early in season, send him out there to take 20+ shots. Could pay off in long run.
Haven’t heard anything yet about #Bulls‘ plan – 4:57 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan says he plans to go up to support Patrick Williams if he plays in Sunday’s game for the Windy City Bulls, giving a small hint at the forward’s plans for the next week. – 1:00 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
What do you want first? Bad news or the good news? You get the bad news, as the Lonzo Ball update from Billy Donovan wasn’t great. PWill? Much better?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 10:34 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Williams could be ready to play limited minutes in Monday’s game against the Toronto Raptors.
Billy Donovan didn’t rule out also playing him in Milwaukee on a back-to-back. – 8:51 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
PWill could be up and running as early as Monday against Toronto, per the Billy. – 8:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan said Monday’s game against Toronto and Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee are real possibilities for Patrick Williams to return to the Bulls’ lineup. – 8:33 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Injury report staying shorter for the Chicago Bulls: Zach LaVine is probable for tonight’s game against the Suns and Alex Caruso isn’t listed at all despite wrist soreness in Utah.
Patrick Williams is now listed “out” for both his wrist and G-League assignment as he gets closer. – 11:10 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bulls’ Patrick Williams cleared for contact, assigned to G-League nba.nbcsports.com/2022/03/17/bul… – 9:00 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bulls’ Patrick Williams assigned to G League, reportedly plans to make NBA return next week
https://t.co/Pl8NAm2S8j pic.twitter.com/G448KrMHSE – 1:41 PM
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Bulls forward Patrick Williams has been assigned to Chicago’s Windy City G League affiliate and is targeting return to NBA action next week, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Key return to lineup coming. Williams has been out since October due to wrist surgery. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / March 17, 2022
KC Johnson: Patrick Williams has been cleared for full contact, per Billy Donovan. He’s not on trip. May practice with Windy City. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / March 16, 2022
