Pelicans vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (29-41) play against the Atlanta Hawks (35-35) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 6:00 PM EDT on Sunday March 20, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 60, Atlanta Hawks 50 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Jaxson closed out, stuck with Huerter and blocked his shot. Not a lot of 6-foot-11 guys making that play. – 7:02 PM
Jaxson closed out, stuck with Huerter and blocked his shot. Not a lot of 6-foot-11 guys making that play. – 7:02 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Gallo is up to 15 points in 17 minutes; giving the Hawks the scoring punch they need to fight back in this game – 6:57 PM
Gallo is up to 15 points in 17 minutes; giving the Hawks the scoring punch they need to fight back in this game – 6:57 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After that Jaxson Hayes’ putback, the Pelicans are up to 10 offensive rebounds — 5 by Jax and 5 by Willie Hernangomez. – 6:55 PM
After that Jaxson Hayes’ putback, the Pelicans are up to 10 offensive rebounds — 5 by Jax and 5 by Willie Hernangomez. – 6:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
As good as the Pelicans started, it’s been brutal for the last 8-10 mins. – 6:53 PM
As good as the Pelicans started, it’s been brutal for the last 8-10 mins. – 6:53 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic has extended his career-long made three-pointer streak to 33 consecutive games (12/22/21-3/20/22). – 6:51 PM
With his first triple of the game, Bogdan Bogdanovic has extended his career-long made three-pointer streak to 33 consecutive games (12/22/21-3/20/22). – 6:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bench unit of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu are doing a good job of getting the Hawks back in this one.
Steal by Wright/jumper by Bogi cuts it to nine. – 6:50 PM
Bench unit of Delon Wright, Lou Williams, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari and Onyeka Okongwu are doing a good job of getting the Hawks back in this one.
Steal by Wright/jumper by Bogi cuts it to nine. – 6:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3J McCollum 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/e3qRseAxb2 – 6:48 PM
3J McCollum 😎
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/e3qRseAxb2 – 6:48 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pels had 9 steals in the first quarter – tying a franchise record for most in a quarter.
Previously had 9 twice: the 4Q against Washington on 3/1/04 and the 2Q against Atlanta on 4/5/05.
They’ve had 12 in a half 3 times – and they did it twice against ATL. – 6:42 PM
The Pels had 9 steals in the first quarter – tying a franchise record for most in a quarter.
Previously had 9 twice: the 4Q against Washington on 3/1/04 and the 2Q against Atlanta on 4/5/05.
They’ve had 12 in a half 3 times – and they did it twice against ATL. – 6:42 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 24th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list with his first triple of the game (197). – 6:42 PM
Danilo Gallinari has tied Tim Hardaway Jr. for 24th on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list with his first triple of the game (197). – 6:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Been saying if the Pelicans just defend a little bit they would be fine. They keep defending like this and they’ll be the 9th seed – 6:39 PM
Been saying if the Pelicans just defend a little bit they would be fine. They keep defending like this and they’ll be the 9th seed – 6:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Nine steals for your Pels and we’re only at the end of the first
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/SO0yYChMCT – 6:37 PM
Nine steals for your Pels and we’re only at the end of the first
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/SO0yYChMCT – 6:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Absolutely hideous quarter for the Hawks. Down 35-18 to the Pelicans at the end of the first.
Young: 6/1/2, 5 TOs, 1/4 FG
Capela: 4/4, 2/3 FG
Hawks shot 33% in the quarter and had 9 (!) TOs
Pelicans had 11 fast break points, 22 points in the paint, scored 12 off turnovers. – 6:37 PM
Absolutely hideous quarter for the Hawks. Down 35-18 to the Pelicans at the end of the first.
Young: 6/1/2, 5 TOs, 1/4 FG
Capela: 4/4, 2/3 FG
Hawks shot 33% in the quarter and had 9 (!) TOs
Pelicans had 11 fast break points, 22 points in the paint, scored 12 off turnovers. – 6:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Hawks 18
Hernangomez 8 pts & 4 rebs
Jones 7 pts & 3 stls
Hayes 5 pts & 3 rebs
Pels had nine steals as a team and scored 12 points off those Atlanta turnovers. Atlanta only forced two turnovers in the quarter. – 6:36 PM
End of the 1st: Pelicans 35, Hawks 18
Hernangomez 8 pts & 4 rebs
Jones 7 pts & 3 stls
Hayes 5 pts & 3 rebs
Pels had nine steals as a team and scored 12 points off those Atlanta turnovers. Atlanta only forced two turnovers in the quarter. – 6:36 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans jump all over the Hawks and lead 35-18 after the first quarter. The defense has been in a word: STELLAR. Team with 9 steals already.
FYI: New Orleans franchise record for steals in a game is 21 (January 8, 2016 vs Pacers) – 6:36 PM
Pelicans jump all over the Hawks and lead 35-18 after the first quarter. The defense has been in a word: STELLAR. Team with 9 steals already.
FYI: New Orleans franchise record for steals in a game is 21 (January 8, 2016 vs Pacers) – 6:36 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
First quarter was a total mess for the Hawks.
Nine turnovers and they trail the Pelicans 35-18.
Just sleep-walking through some simple stuff. – 6:36 PM
First quarter was a total mess for the Hawks.
Nine turnovers and they trail the Pelicans 35-18.
Just sleep-walking through some simple stuff. – 6:36 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pels got 9 steals in the first quarter. Herb Jones had 3 of them. Jose Alvarado with 2. Lead Hawks 35-18. – 6:36 PM
Pels got 9 steals in the first quarter. Herb Jones had 3 of them. Jose Alvarado with 2. Lead Hawks 35-18. – 6:36 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Combined score in the Pelicans’ last two first quarters:
Pelicans – 70
Spurs/Hawks – 28 – 6:35 PM
Combined score in the Pelicans’ last two first quarters:
Pelicans – 70
Spurs/Hawks – 28 – 6:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
After leading 35-10 through one quarter Friday in San Antonio, #Pelicans have managed to play just as well in first period tonight against Atlanta – 6:34 PM
After leading 35-10 through one quarter Friday in San Antonio, #Pelicans have managed to play just as well in first period tonight against Atlanta – 6:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
holy cow… the Hawks are now up to nine turnovers in this first quarter alone – 6:33 PM
holy cow… the Hawks are now up to nine turnovers in this first quarter alone – 6:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Also.. where can I order more of those Jaxson Hayes / Jose Alvarado pick-and-rolls with Jose as the screener? Because that was fun. – 6:31 PM
Also.. where can I order more of those Jaxson Hayes / Jose Alvarado pick-and-rolls with Jose as the screener? Because that was fun. – 6:31 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Did I just see a Jaxson/Jose Alvarado pick-and-roll with Jaxson as the ball handler? And Jaxson split the double team on the play? – 6:29 PM
Did I just see a Jaxson/Jose Alvarado pick-and-roll with Jaxson as the ball handler? And Jaxson split the double team on the play? – 6:29 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks have seven turnovers with 3:49 still to play in the first quarter.
Trae Young has four turnovers. – 6:27 PM
Hawks have seven turnovers with 3:49 still to play in the first quarter.
Trae Young has four turnovers. – 6:27 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Delon Wright, who swiped a season-high five steals against Memphis on 3/18, is appearing in his 400th career game. – 6:26 PM
Delon Wright, who swiped a season-high five steals against Memphis on 3/18, is appearing in his 400th career game. – 6:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
With 4:12 left in 1Q, Trae Young has 4 turnovers and Kevin Huerter has 2 to Jose Alvarado.
A lot of Trae’s have been when he draws two defenders and tries to swing it, but he keeps feeding the lone defender on the weak side. – 6:26 PM
With 4:12 left in 1Q, Trae Young has 4 turnovers and Kevin Huerter has 2 to Jose Alvarado.
A lot of Trae’s have been when he draws two defenders and tries to swing it, but he keeps feeding the lone defender on the weak side. – 6:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Hawks would be way better off throwing the ball 10 rows deep in the seats than continuing to give it directly to the Pelicans like this. – 6:26 PM
The Hawks would be way better off throwing the ball 10 rows deep in the seats than continuing to give it directly to the Pelicans like this. – 6:26 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans come up with 4 steals in 36 seconds!
When Jose Alvarado is the floor, it’s chaos for opponents. pic.twitter.com/FdqVevrPM2 – 6:26 PM
Pelicans come up with 4 steals in 36 seconds!
When Jose Alvarado is the floor, it’s chaos for opponents. pic.twitter.com/FdqVevrPM2 – 6:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb steals. Willy lays it in. 😀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/x05krYZhCm – 6:25 PM
Herb steals. Willy lays it in. 😀
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/x05krYZhCm – 6:25 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jaxson Hayes covered 30 feet on the floor in one dribble and yet the fastbreak lay-in looked simple. Man his athleticism is something – 6:24 PM
Jaxson Hayes covered 30 feet on the floor in one dribble and yet the fastbreak lay-in looked simple. Man his athleticism is something – 6:24 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pels already have seven steals with more than 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter.
Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado have five of them. – 6:24 PM
The Pels already have seven steals with more than 4 minutes left in the 1st quarter.
Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado have five of them. – 6:24 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins drew this Pelicans logo from memory. pic.twitter.com/5isyVMLKpk – 6:20 PM
John Collins drew this Pelicans logo from memory. pic.twitter.com/5isyVMLKpk – 6:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Latest Spurscast episode available on Spotify with @stephenreports: open.spotify.com/episode/7GxkRQ…
– the Spurs before the blowout loss to the Pelicans
– Doug McDermott out for rest of season due to injury
– Keldon Johnson’s improved scoring since the trade deadline – 6:18 PM
Latest Spurscast episode available on Spotify with @stephenreports: open.spotify.com/episode/7GxkRQ…
– the Spurs before the blowout loss to the Pelicans
– Doug McDermott out for rest of season due to injury
– Keldon Johnson’s improved scoring since the trade deadline – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
H333RBB
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/17zbsTpLpH – 6:15 PM
H333RBB
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/17zbsTpLpH – 6:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Looks like Kira Lewis Jr. is on the Pels bench tonight. He’s been rehabbing in Birmingham. – 6:10 PM
Looks like Kira Lewis Jr. is on the Pels bench tonight. He’s been rehabbing in Birmingham. – 6:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Kira Lewis is here and will be joining the Pels on the bench tonight pic.twitter.com/6pT5hGTEdO – 6:09 PM
Kira Lewis is here and will be joining the Pels on the bench tonight pic.twitter.com/6pT5hGTEdO – 6:09 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Portland (26-44) just lost to Pacers by 31 points, making Trail Blazers 1-10 since the All-Star break. #Pelicans lead is three full games on Portland, while 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio (27-44) – 5:50 PM
Portland (26-44) just lost to Pacers by 31 points, making Trail Blazers 1-10 since the All-Star break. #Pelicans lead is three full games on Portland, while 2.5 games ahead of San Antonio (27-44) – 5:50 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans in scoring margin by quarter since All-Star break
1st quarter: +0.6 (14th)
2nd quarter: +2.8 (8th)
3rd quarter: +5.3 (3rd)
4th quarter: +0.5 (14th)
The 4Q number is a little clunky because there have been a ton of mop-up minutes with the outcome already decided – 5:48 PM
#Pelicans in scoring margin by quarter since All-Star break
1st quarter: +0.6 (14th)
2nd quarter: +2.8 (8th)
3rd quarter: +5.3 (3rd)
4th quarter: +0.5 (14th)
The 4Q number is a little clunky because there have been a ton of mop-up minutes with the outcome already decided – 5:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Starting 5🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/sBPo8RFTtd – 5:39 PM
Starting 5🖐️
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/sBPo8RFTtd – 5:39 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Pelicans
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 5:38 PM
Hawks starters vs. Pelicans
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 5:38 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 5:38 PM
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 5:38 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
New Orleans using its 21st different starting lineup this season, with McCollum, Jones, Marshall, Hayes, Valanciunas – 5:38 PM
New Orleans using its 21st different starting lineup this season, with McCollum, Jones, Marshall, Hayes, Valanciunas – 5:38 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Jaxon Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Trae Young is in for the Hawks. – 5:35 PM
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Naji Marshall
Herb Jones
Jaxon Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas
Trae Young is in for the Hawks. – 5:35 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Pelicans:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 5:34 PM
Hawks starters vs. Pelicans:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 5:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta enters tonight’s contest on a season-long seven-game home winning streak. The Hawks have won 15 of their last 17 games at State Farm Arena, the most home wins in the NBA since 1/17.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:34 PM
Atlanta enters tonight’s contest on a season-long seven-game home winning streak. The Hawks have won 15 of their last 17 games at State Farm Arena, the most home wins in the NBA since 1/17.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
gettin ready for game time ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/TKkfxyFUqN – 5:31 PM
gettin ready for game time ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/TKkfxyFUqN – 5:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol in Atlanta you get Swag Surfin’. In Indiana you get the wave. – 5:06 PM
Lol in Atlanta you get Swag Surfin’. In Indiana you get the wave. – 5:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Hawks say Trae Young (left quad contusion) is available for tonight’s game against the Pels. – 5:05 PM
Hawks say Trae Young (left quad contusion) is available for tonight’s game against the Pels. – 5:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is good to go for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 5:04 PM
Trae Young is good to go for tonight’s game against the Pelicans. – 5:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young appeared to go through his full warmup and hit his shot-from-the-sideline-seat on the first try. Make of that what you will. – 5:00 PM
Trae Young appeared to go through his full warmup and hit his shot-from-the-sideline-seat on the first try. Make of that what you will. – 5:00 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young just came out for warmups pic.twitter.com/oTHfQRArLl – 4:52 PM
Trae Young just came out for warmups pic.twitter.com/oTHfQRArLl – 4:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Devonte’ Graham (Right Hip Soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Atlanta. – 4:35 PM
Devonte’ Graham (Right Hip Soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Atlanta. – 4:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Willie Green doesn’t have any updates on Brandon Ingram, but he did say that they won’t see him until they return to New Orleans — so don’t expect to see him play until at least then.
Also, Devonte’ Graham is OUT tonight. – 4:34 PM
Willie Green doesn’t have any updates on Brandon Ingram, but he did say that they won’t see him until they return to New Orleans — so don’t expect to see him play until at least then.
Also, Devonte’ Graham is OUT tonight. – 4:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) is OUT tonight vs Atlanta, per Willie Green. – 4:33 PM
Devonte’ Graham (right hip soreness) is OUT tonight vs Atlanta, per Willie Green. – 4:33 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Devonte Graham is OUT tonight with right hip soreness. Team hopes he’s able to go tomorrow night in Charlotte. – 4:33 PM
Willie Green says Devonte Graham is OUT tonight with right hip soreness. Team hopes he’s able to go tomorrow night in Charlotte. – 4:33 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs NOP 3/21
Hayward (L Ankle) out
#AllFly – 4:30 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs NOP 3/21
Hayward (L Ankle) out
#AllFly – 4:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:30 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:30 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
College Park won their 5th straight game on the road in Cleveland.
Sharife Cooper had 7 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes. – 4:24 PM
College Park won their 5th straight game on the road in Cleveland.
Sharife Cooper had 7 points and 11 assists in 28 minutes. – 4:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Steppin out in Atlanta 👟
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/9SSja7eh08 – 4:22 PM
Steppin out in Atlanta 👟
@MichelobULTRA | #UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/9SSja7eh08 – 4:22 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Nate McMillan says Trae Young is a game-time decision.
Young missed the Hawks last game with a left quad contusion. – 4:17 PM
Nate McMillan says Trae Young is a game-time decision.
Young missed the Hawks last game with a left quad contusion. – 4:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is doing better today, Nate McMillan says, but he’ll still be a game-time decision. – 4:16 PM
Trae Young (left quad contusion) is doing better today, Nate McMillan says, but he’ll still be a game-time decision. – 4:16 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Trae Young is still a game time decision but is “doing better,” Nate McMillan said. – 4:16 PM
Trae Young is still a game time decision but is “doing better,” Nate McMillan said. – 4:16 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trae Young is a game-time decision to play vs. #Pelicans, according to Nate McMillan – 4:16 PM
Trae Young is a game-time decision to play vs. #Pelicans, according to Nate McMillan – 4:16 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter and Tony Snell catching up pic.twitter.com/pyjwvdcXm1 – 4:02 PM
Kevin Huerter and Tony Snell catching up pic.twitter.com/pyjwvdcXm1 – 4:02 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
After having just 18 assists in ATL on Friday night, the Grizzlies have started today off with 7 assists on 7 made shots!
4:03 left to play in the 1st qtr. – 3:59 PM
After having just 18 assists in ATL on Friday night, the Grizzlies have started today off with 7 assists on 7 made shots!
4:03 left to play in the 1st qtr. – 3:59 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
5pm tip today in ATL — and another opportunity to gain ground in the Western Conference standings. Here’s @ErinESummers with the rundown 🏀
#PelicansGameday | #WBD pic.twitter.com/UnHqVVykPc – 2:23 PM
5pm tip today in ATL — and another opportunity to gain ground in the Western Conference standings. Here’s @ErinESummers with the rundown 🏀
#PelicansGameday | #WBD pic.twitter.com/UnHqVVykPc – 2:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Keys to the game from @Jim Eichenhofer!
▪️ Willie Green graded team effort in San Antonio “A-plus-plus”
▪️ Pels, Hawks subs 50-plus points in Friday routs vs. SAS, MEM
▪️ Valanciunas, Capela meeting of quality international centers
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/Fnt9DYExHZ – 2:00 PM
Keys to the game from @Jim Eichenhofer!
▪️ Willie Green graded team effort in San Antonio “A-plus-plus”
▪️ Pels, Hawks subs 50-plus points in Friday routs vs. SAS, MEM
▪️ Valanciunas, Capela meeting of quality international centers
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/Fnt9DYExHZ – 2:00 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
9. Luka Doncic 35.4 – 1:28 PM
24 NBA players have taken 200 off the bounce 3 point shots this season
1. Mike Conley 40.4%
2. Tyrese Haliburton 40.1%
3. Darius Garland 39.2%
4. Stephen Curry 37.4%
5. Trae Young 37.1%
6. Tyler Herro 36.9
7. Devin Booker 36.3
8. Donovan Mitchell 35.6
9. Luka Doncic 35.4 – 1:28 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Pelicans are 6-5 since the All-Star break.
– In wins, they have allowed 95.4 points per 100 possessions
– In losses, they have allowed 126.9 points per 100 possessions – 12:37 PM
Pelicans are 6-5 since the All-Star break.
– In wins, they have allowed 95.4 points per 100 possessions
– In losses, they have allowed 126.9 points per 100 possessions – 12:37 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Behind the Numbers preview for 5 p.m. CT game at Atlanta (Since Feb. 1, Hawks dominant at home, but #Pelicans stellar on road; Jaxson Hayes in midst of most consistent stretch of #NBA career; ninth place in West a win away; lineup notes + expanded keys): https://t.co/nrT0u8EaHB pic.twitter.com/EcubfmBohT – 12:35 PM
Behind the Numbers preview for 5 p.m. CT game at Atlanta (Since Feb. 1, Hawks dominant at home, but #Pelicans stellar on road; Jaxson Hayes in midst of most consistent stretch of #NBA career; ninth place in West a win away; lineup notes + expanded keys): https://t.co/nrT0u8EaHB pic.twitter.com/EcubfmBohT – 12:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans City Edition x Tissot ft. @jus10_w
Enter below to win a City Edition jersey, a luxury @TISSOT watch, and lower sideline tickets to the Pelicans vs. Lakers game on 3/27!
https://t.co/LohQQBgP54 pic.twitter.com/tXt4fDbnEe – 12:00 PM
Pelicans City Edition x Tissot ft. @jus10_w
Enter below to win a City Edition jersey, a luxury @TISSOT watch, and lower sideline tickets to the Pelicans vs. Lakers game on 3/27!
https://t.co/LohQQBgP54 pic.twitter.com/tXt4fDbnEe – 12:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.